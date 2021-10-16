PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 15-6
Paxton def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25
Potter-Dix def. Banner County, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-17
Omaha South Tournament=
Pool A=
Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-13
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-19, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-9
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-20
Pool B=
Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-18
Omaha Northwest def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 26-24, 25-12
Omaha Westside Tournament=
Pool A=
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-18, 25-13
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn North, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-18, 25-19
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-21
Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn
Pool B=
Bellevue West def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-17
Millard North def. Bellevue West, 26-28, 25-18, 28-26
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 25-18
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West, 26-24, 24-26, 25-14
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-17, 25-15
