PREP FOOTBALL=

Alva 34, Blackwell 0

Anadarko 52, Mount St. Mary 34

Arkoma 46, Gans 0

Arlington Oakridge, Texas 34, Casady 6

Atoka 20, Wilburton 0

Balko 48, Seiling 0

Beggs 58, Haskell 13

Berryhill 31, Vinita 24

Bethany 42, Weatherford 20

Bixby 66, Ponca City 13

Blanchard 46, Harrah 20

Boise City 46, Corn Bible Academy 0

Bristow 49, Catoosa 13

Broken Arrow 28, Norman 13

Broken Bow 49, Sallisaw 7

Burns Flat-Dill City 44, Thomas Fay Custer 14

Caddo 51, Alex 0

Carl Albert 51, Woodward 13

Cascia Hall 41, Roland 20

Cashion 28, Tonkawa 8

Central 32, Inola 28

Chandler 48, Kellyville 7

Checotah 54, Sequoyah Tahlequah 28

Choctaw 60, Putnam West 27

Clinton 34, Elk City 0

Colcord 45, Porter Consolidated 24

Collinsville 63, Pryor 8

Comanche 45, Coalgate 20

Commerce 34, Oklahoma Union 21

Cordell 28, Walters 14

Covington-Douglas 48, Olive 12

Coweta 28, Bishop Kelley 14

Cushing 63, Ada 14

Davenport 52, Drumright 0

Deer Creek 67, Lawton 20

Dewar 54, Wetumka 6

Dibble 21, Stratford 14

Duncan 37, Altus 0

Elgin 37, Cache 15

Elmore City 50, Rush Springs 0

Eufaula 49, Valliant 0

Fairview 44, Merritt 20

Foyil 42, Depew 22

Glenpool 44, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14

Gore 67, Canadian 0

Guthrie 35, McGuinness 34

Hartshorne 13, Antlers 12

Heritage Hall 50, Kingfisher 7

Hinton 41, Crescent 6

Hooker 34, Mooreland 8

Hugo 49, Idabel 14

Jenks 44, Edmond Memorial 0

Jones 49, Prague 42

Ketchum 34, Afton 0

Keys (Park Hill) 31, Panama 0

Liberty 53, Konawa 16

Lone Grove 50, Little Axe 0

Luther 19, Perry 14

MacArthur 73, Capitol Hill 6

Madill 36, Kingston 35

Marlow 48, Frederick 7

Maud 38, Dustin 0

McAlester 54, Shawnee 20

Metro Christian 38, Kiefer 12

Midway 70, Coyle 22

Minco 42, Apache 6

Morris 20, Okmulgee 18

Morrison 30, Caney Valley 8

Mounds 43, Okemah 30

Mountain View-Gotebo 62, Maysville 0

Mustang 62, Putnam City 28

NOAH 31, Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 3

Newcastle 35, Chickasha 14

Okeene 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Oklahoma Christian School 42, Hennessey 14

Pauls Valley 42, Dickson 14

Pawhuska 48, Wyandotte 0

Pawnee 54, Chouteau-Mazie 6

Perkins-Tryon 48, Douglass 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 54, Yale 6

Plainview 28, Sulphur 12

Pocola 54, Heavener 0

Poteau 49, Fort Gibson 21

Purcell 56, Lexington 14

Putnam North 55, OKC Northwest 6

Quapaw 31, Fairland 14

Regent Prep def. Prue, forfeit

Rejoice Christian School 64, Adair 30

Ringling 27, Wayne 12

Ringwood 36, Cherokee 6

Ryan 52, Grandfield 6

Salina 20, Dewey 14, OT

Sand Springs 41, Bartlesville 20

Sapulpa 21, Claremore 14

Sasakwa 40, Oaks 32

Savanna 28, Allen 20

Sayre 26, Texhoma 19

Seminole 42, Locust Grove 6

Sharon-Mutual 38, Geary 14

Skiatook 28, Miami 25

Snyder 56, Cyril 20

Southwest Covenant 44, Strother 34

Sperry 40, Kansas 23

Stigler 50, Westville 6

Stroud 26, Wewoka 6

Tahlequah 55, Memorial 0

Talihina 46, Central Sallisaw 30

Tecumseh 48, OKC Classen Adv. 8

Timberlake 52, Copan 0

Tipton 68, Waurika 22

Tulsa Edison 35, Tulsa Rogers 28

Tuttle 49, John Marshall 0

Tyrone 50, Beaver 0

Union 42, Southmoore 0

Verdigris 12, Holland Hall 7

Vian 56, Spiro 42

Victory Christian 59, Henryetta 8

Wagoner 22, Grove 20

Warner 53, Hulbert 0

Webbers Falls 48, Porum 0

Welch 44, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Weleetka 32, Quinton 8

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 32, Bluejacket 28

Woodland 30, Chelsea 28

Wynnewood 35, Healdton 7

Yukon 40, Westmoore 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

