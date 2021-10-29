PREP FOOTBALL=
Alva 34, Blackwell 0
Anadarko 52, Mount St. Mary 34
Arkoma 46, Gans 0
Arlington Oakridge, Texas 34, Casady 6
Atoka 20, Wilburton 0
Balko 48, Seiling 0
Beggs 58, Haskell 13
Berryhill 31, Vinita 24
Bethany 42, Weatherford 20
Bixby 66, Ponca City 13
Blanchard 46, Harrah 20
Boise City 46, Corn Bible Academy 0
Bristow 49, Catoosa 13
Broken Arrow 28, Norman 13
Broken Bow 49, Sallisaw 7
Burns Flat-Dill City 44, Thomas Fay Custer 14
Caddo 51, Alex 0
Carl Albert 51, Woodward 13
Cascia Hall 41, Roland 20
Cashion 28, Tonkawa 8
Central 32, Inola 28
Chandler 48, Kellyville 7
Checotah 54, Sequoyah Tahlequah 28
Choctaw 60, Putnam West 27
Clinton 34, Elk City 0
Colcord 45, Porter Consolidated 24
Collinsville 63, Pryor 8
Comanche 45, Coalgate 20
Commerce 34, Oklahoma Union 21
Cordell 28, Walters 14
Covington-Douglas 48, Olive 12
Coweta 28, Bishop Kelley 14
Cushing 63, Ada 14
Davenport 52, Drumright 0
Deer Creek 67, Lawton 20
Dewar 54, Wetumka 6
Dibble 21, Stratford 14
Duncan 37, Altus 0
Elgin 37, Cache 15
Elmore City 50, Rush Springs 0
Eufaula 49, Valliant 0
Fairview 44, Merritt 20
Foyil 42, Depew 22
Glenpool 44, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14
Gore 67, Canadian 0
Guthrie 35, McGuinness 34
Hartshorne 13, Antlers 12
Heritage Hall 50, Kingfisher 7
Hinton 41, Crescent 6
Hooker 34, Mooreland 8
Hugo 49, Idabel 14
Jenks 44, Edmond Memorial 0
Jones 49, Prague 42
Ketchum 34, Afton 0
Keys (Park Hill) 31, Panama 0
Liberty 53, Konawa 16
Lone Grove 50, Little Axe 0
Luther 19, Perry 14
MacArthur 73, Capitol Hill 6
Madill 36, Kingston 35
Marlow 48, Frederick 7
Maud 38, Dustin 0
McAlester 54, Shawnee 20
Metro Christian 38, Kiefer 12
Midway 70, Coyle 22
Minco 42, Apache 6
Morris 20, Okmulgee 18
Morrison 30, Caney Valley 8
Mounds 43, Okemah 30
Mountain View-Gotebo 62, Maysville 0
Mustang 62, Putnam City 28
NOAH 31, Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 3
Newcastle 35, Chickasha 14
Okeene 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Oklahoma Christian School 42, Hennessey 14
Pauls Valley 42, Dickson 14
Pawhuska 48, Wyandotte 0
Pawnee 54, Chouteau-Mazie 6
Perkins-Tryon 48, Douglass 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 54, Yale 6
Plainview 28, Sulphur 12
Pocola 54, Heavener 0
Poteau 49, Fort Gibson 21
Purcell 56, Lexington 14
Putnam North 55, OKC Northwest 6
Quapaw 31, Fairland 14
Regent Prep def. Prue, forfeit
Rejoice Christian School 64, Adair 30
Ringling 27, Wayne 12
Ringwood 36, Cherokee 6
Ryan 52, Grandfield 6
Salina 20, Dewey 14, OT
Sand Springs 41, Bartlesville 20
Sapulpa 21, Claremore 14
Sasakwa 40, Oaks 32
Savanna 28, Allen 20
Sayre 26, Texhoma 19
Seminole 42, Locust Grove 6
Sharon-Mutual 38, Geary 14
Skiatook 28, Miami 25
Snyder 56, Cyril 20
Southwest Covenant 44, Strother 34
Sperry 40, Kansas 23
Stigler 50, Westville 6
Stroud 26, Wewoka 6
Tahlequah 55, Memorial 0
Talihina 46, Central Sallisaw 30
Tecumseh 48, OKC Classen Adv. 8
Timberlake 52, Copan 0
Tipton 68, Waurika 22
Tulsa Edison 35, Tulsa Rogers 28
Tuttle 49, John Marshall 0
Tyrone 50, Beaver 0
Union 42, Southmoore 0
Verdigris 12, Holland Hall 7
Vian 56, Spiro 42
Victory Christian 59, Henryetta 8
Wagoner 22, Grove 20
Warner 53, Hulbert 0
Webbers Falls 48, Porum 0
Welch 44, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Weleetka 32, Quinton 8
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 32, Bluejacket 28
Woodland 30, Chelsea 28
Wynnewood 35, Healdton 7
Yukon 40, Westmoore 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com