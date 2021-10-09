PREP FOOTBALL=

Adair 28, Sperry 22

Anadarko 29, Douglass 0

Antlers 55, Valliant 13

Ardmore 28, Duncan 21

Barnsdall 38, Olive 22

Beggs 24, Metro Christian 22

Berryhill 38, Jay 0

Bethany 45, Elgin 7

Bishop Kelley 41, Tulsa Edison 0

Bixby 70, Choctaw 7

Blackwell 21, Hennessey 2

Bluejacket 46, Welch 0

Boise City 46, Beaver 0

Booker T. Washington 37, Sand Springs 32

Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Memorial 14

Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0

Caddo 51, Southwest Covenant 18

Caney Valley 21, Chelsea 20

Carl Albert 35, McGuinness 34, OT

Cashion 12, Hinton 0

Central 46, Mannford 7

Chandler 56, Star Spencer 12

Clinton, Ill. 51, Cache 7

Comanche 53, Marietta 0

Commerce 49, Wyandotte 6

Cordell 36, Carnegie 14

Covington-Douglas 52, Yale 12

Coweta 57, Tulsa East Central 0

Crossings Christian School 38, Jones 29

Cushing 49, Tecumseh 6

Cyril 38, Waurika 32

Davenport 48, Foyil 0

Deer Creek 70, OKC Northwest 0

Del City 27, Midwest City 6

Dewar 83, Porum 6

Dewey 40, Nowata 16

Eisenhower 76, Guymon 16

Elk City 31, Chickasha 8

Elmore City 46, Dibble 0

Eufaula 49, Atoka 0

Fairland 58, Afton 0

Fairview 34, Burns Flat-Dill City 8

Fort Gibson 60, McLain/TSST 8

Fox 32, Grandfield 30

Glenpool 40, Memorial 0

Gore 35, Colcord 26

Grove 34, Bristow 28

Guthrie 34, Woodward 13

Henryetta 28, Morris 9

Holland Hall 48, Vinita 12

Hominy 46, Chouteau-Mazie 12

Hooker 54, Thomas Fay Custer 14

Hugo 37, Wilburton 16

Idabel 42, Hartshorne 22

John Cooper, Texas 50, Casady 7

John Marshall 26, Ada 14

Keota 46, Gans 0

Keys (Park Hill) 63, Heavener 18

Laverne 36, Balko 28

Lawton 33, Putnam North 28

Lincoln Christian 56, Westville 14

Little Axe 52, Kingston 6

Luther 47, Alva 15

MacArthur 61, OKC Southeast 13

Mangum 64, Apache 14

Marlow 42, Coalgate 7

Maud 56, Coyle 6

McAlester 56, Durant 21

Merritt 41, Sayre 7

Minco 27, Crescent 26

Mooreland 22, Texhoma 14

Morrison 43, Woodland 6

Mounds 69, Savanna 0

Oaks 50, Dustin 0

Okemah 36, Wewoka 26

Oklahoma Christian School 49, Newkirk 8

Oklahoma Union 41, Ketchum 6

Oologah 47, Miami 28

Owasso 41, Edmond North 3

Paoli 22, Ryan 14

Pawhuska 36, Quapaw 0

Perkins-Tryon 34, Mount St. Mary 3

Perry 41, Chisholm 12

Plainview 42, Madill 7

Pocola 38, Panama 0

Ponca City 43, Putnam West 6

Porter Consolidated 34, Hulbert 7

Poteau 52, Sallisaw 0

Prague 40, Kellyville 0

Pryor 66, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14

Purcell 41, Holdenville 7

Putnam City 42, Southmoore 14

Regent Prep 49, Depew 0

Rejoice Christian School 63, Sequoyah-Claremore 0

Ringling 57, Rush Springs 0

Roland 42, Spiro 39

Salina 21, Kansas 7

Seiling 46, Canton 0

Seminole 39, Checotah 35

Shattuck 54, Turpin 20

Shawnee 29, Tulsa Rogers 6

Snyder 56, Central High 8

Stillwater 56, OKC U.S. Grant 6

Stroud 50, Konawa 0

Sulphur 28, Pauls Valley 9

Summit Christian 45, Arkoma 8

Tahlequah 21, Sapulpa 14

Talihina 32, Canadian 0

Thackerville 40, Maysville 26

Timberlake 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Tonkawa 26, Watonga 18

Tuttle 49, Harrah 13

Union 48, Mustang 10

Velma-Alma 53, Strother 6

Verdigris 46, Inola 6

Vian 35, Cascia Hall 28

Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6

Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0

Walters 27, Hobart 7

Wayne 25, Healdton 0

Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0

Wetumka 30, Weleetka 6

Wilson 22, Hollis 18

Wynnewood 34, Stratford 30

