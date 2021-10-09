PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair 28, Sperry 22
Anadarko 29, Douglass 0
Antlers 55, Valliant 13
Ardmore 28, Duncan 21
Barnsdall 38, Olive 22
Beggs 24, Metro Christian 22
Berryhill 38, Jay 0
Bethany 45, Elgin 7
Bishop Kelley 41, Tulsa Edison 0
Bixby 70, Choctaw 7
Blackwell 21, Hennessey 2
Bluejacket 46, Welch 0
Boise City 46, Beaver 0
Booker T. Washington 37, Sand Springs 32
Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Memorial 14
Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0
Caddo 51, Southwest Covenant 18
Caney Valley 21, Chelsea 20
Carl Albert 35, McGuinness 34, OT
Cashion 12, Hinton 0
Central 46, Mannford 7
Chandler 56, Star Spencer 12
Clinton, Ill. 51, Cache 7
Comanche 53, Marietta 0
Commerce 49, Wyandotte 6
Cordell 36, Carnegie 14
Covington-Douglas 52, Yale 12
Coweta 57, Tulsa East Central 0
Crossings Christian School 38, Jones 29
Cushing 49, Tecumseh 6
Cyril 38, Waurika 32
Davenport 48, Foyil 0
Deer Creek 70, OKC Northwest 0
Del City 27, Midwest City 6
Dewar 83, Porum 6
Dewey 40, Nowata 16
Eisenhower 76, Guymon 16
Elk City 31, Chickasha 8
Elmore City 46, Dibble 0
Eufaula 49, Atoka 0
Fairland 58, Afton 0
Fairview 34, Burns Flat-Dill City 8
Fort Gibson 60, McLain/TSST 8
Fox 32, Grandfield 30
Glenpool 40, Memorial 0
Gore 35, Colcord 26
Grove 34, Bristow 28
Guthrie 34, Woodward 13
Henryetta 28, Morris 9
Holland Hall 48, Vinita 12
Hominy 46, Chouteau-Mazie 12
Hooker 54, Thomas Fay Custer 14
Hugo 37, Wilburton 16
Idabel 42, Hartshorne 22
John Cooper, Texas 50, Casady 7
John Marshall 26, Ada 14
Keota 46, Gans 0
Keys (Park Hill) 63, Heavener 18
Laverne 36, Balko 28
Lawton 33, Putnam North 28
Lincoln Christian 56, Westville 14
Little Axe 52, Kingston 6
Luther 47, Alva 15
MacArthur 61, OKC Southeast 13
Mangum 64, Apache 14
Marlow 42, Coalgate 7
Maud 56, Coyle 6
McAlester 56, Durant 21
Merritt 41, Sayre 7
Minco 27, Crescent 26
Mooreland 22, Texhoma 14
Morrison 43, Woodland 6
Mounds 69, Savanna 0
Oaks 50, Dustin 0
Okemah 36, Wewoka 26
Oklahoma Christian School 49, Newkirk 8
Oklahoma Union 41, Ketchum 6
Oologah 47, Miami 28
Owasso 41, Edmond North 3
Paoli 22, Ryan 14
Pawhuska 36, Quapaw 0
Perkins-Tryon 34, Mount St. Mary 3
Perry 41, Chisholm 12
Plainview 42, Madill 7
Pocola 38, Panama 0
Ponca City 43, Putnam West 6
Porter Consolidated 34, Hulbert 7
Poteau 52, Sallisaw 0
Prague 40, Kellyville 0
Pryor 66, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14
Purcell 41, Holdenville 7
Putnam City 42, Southmoore 14
Regent Prep 49, Depew 0
Rejoice Christian School 63, Sequoyah-Claremore 0
Ringling 57, Rush Springs 0
Roland 42, Spiro 39
Salina 21, Kansas 7
Seiling 46, Canton 0
Seminole 39, Checotah 35
Shattuck 54, Turpin 20
Shawnee 29, Tulsa Rogers 6
Snyder 56, Central High 8
Stillwater 56, OKC U.S. Grant 6
Stroud 50, Konawa 0
Sulphur 28, Pauls Valley 9
Summit Christian 45, Arkoma 8
Tahlequah 21, Sapulpa 14
Talihina 32, Canadian 0
Thackerville 40, Maysville 26
Timberlake 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Tonkawa 26, Watonga 18
Tuttle 49, Harrah 13
Union 48, Mustang 10
Velma-Alma 53, Strother 6
Verdigris 46, Inola 6
Vian 35, Cascia Hall 28
Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6
Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0
Walters 27, Hobart 7
Wayne 25, Healdton 0
Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0
Wetumka 30, Weleetka 6
Wilson 22, Hollis 18
Wynnewood 34, Stratford 30
