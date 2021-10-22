PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrews 24, Robbinsville 14

Apex Middle Creek 48, Friendship 13

Arden Christ School 34, Charlotte Christian 31

Asheville Erwin 25, McDowell County 14

Asheville Reynolds 56, Asheville Roberson 0

Belmont South Point 17, Gastonia Forestview 14, 2OT

Boonville Starmount 35, Alleghany County 22

Burlington Williams 43, Orange 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 49, Madison County 14

Cameron Union Pines 24, Southern Lee 6

Carolina Pride 34, Sandhill Titans 8

Cary Panther Creek 42, Cary 35

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13, Charlotte Olympic 12

Charlotte Mallard Creek 40, West Mecklenburg 7

Clayton Cleveland 50, Garner 21

Clinton 49, West Bladen 16

Concord 21, West Rowan 13

Cornelius Hough 52, West Cabarrus 3

Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 7

Davie County 55, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

East Bend Forbush 35, North Wilkes 6

East Bladen 49, Newton Grove Midway 35

East Duplin 24, Wallace-Rose Hill 21

Eastern Alamance 37, Pittsboro Northwood 0

Edenton Holmes 63, Camden County 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Currituck County 30

Enka 22, North Henderson 19

Erwin Triton 21, Spring Lake Overhills 20

Fayetteville Britt 37, Gray's Creek 23

Fayetteville Byrd 6, Pembroke Swett 3

Fayetteville Pine Forest 54, Harnett Central 7

Fayetteville Sanford 51, Fayetteville Smith 18

Fayetteville Seventy-First 54, Lumberton 7

Fayetteville Westover 54, Western Harnett 10

Forest City Chase 52, Morganton Patton 8

Fuquay-Varina 36, South Garner 7

Gaston KIPP Pride 44, Weldon 12

Goldsboro 42, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 49, North Duplin 21

Granville Central 26, Carrboro 0

Greene Central 44, Farmville Central 22

Halifax Academy 42, Lasker Northeast 32

Havelock 42, Jacksonville Northside 7

Hendersonville 59, Brevard 20

Hertford County 54, Manteo 6

Hickory 64, Newton Foard 14

High Point Central 16, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

Holly Springs 63, Apex 50

Hope Mills South View 10, Cape Fear 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 56, Monroe Piedmont 0

Jacksonville 42, South Central Pitt 16

Jacksonville White Oak 47, Richlands 0

Kernersville McGuinness 38, Winston-Salem Prep 24

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Pasquotank County 6

Kings Mountain 51, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Lake Norman 25, South Iredell 14

Lenoir Hibriten 21, Alexander Central 19

Louisburg 14, Nash Central 12

Matthews Weddington 28, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13

Mitchell County 42, Rosman 0

Monroe 48, West Stanly 0

Monroe Parkwood 26, Anson County 20

Mooresville 14, Kannapolis Brown 6

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 32, Lake Norman Charter 15

Mount Airy 49, Elkin 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 39, Winston-Salem Carver 0

Murphy 28, Swain County 21

New Bern 48, Greenville Conley 0

New Hanover County 35, West Brunswick 7

Newton Grove Hobbton 43, John Paul II Catholic 37

North Brunswick 14, South Brunswick 10

North Davidson 52, Central Davidson 28

North Edgecombe 63, Rocky Mount Prep 14

North Lenoir 36, South Lenoir 14

North Lincoln 50, West Iredell 0

Northampton County 58, Warren County 22

Northern Nash 29, Southern Nash 28

Oak Grove 44, Montgomery Central 0

Pamlico County 38, Jones County 12

Pender County 54, West Columbus 13

Perquimans 48, Gates County 28

Pinetown Northside 51, Lejeune 0

Raleigh Millbrook 37, Knightdale 26

Raleigh Sanderson 17, Raleigh Leesville Road 14

Reidsville 43, Mayodan McMichael 7

Riverside Martin 44, Robersonville South Creek 12

Roanoke Rapids 27, Bunn 21

Shelby 62, East Gaston 28

Shelby Crest 57, Gastonia Huss 6

South Granville 50, Oxford Webb 21

South Johnston 34, East Wake 32, OT

South Mecklenburg 3, Charlotte Myers Park 0

Southern Durham 48, Vance County 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 38, Hoke County 10

Southlake Christian 21, High Point Christian Academy 20

St. Pauls 28, Fairmont 18

Statesville 57, Hickory St. Stephens 14

Swannanoa Owen 32, Avery County 26

Sylva Smoky Mountain 35, Waynesville Tuscola 14

Thomasville Ledford 42, Asheboro 7

Wake Forest Heritage 37, Raleigh Wakefield 18

Walkertown 51, Eden Morehead 13

Warsaw Kenan 28, Southwest Onslow 0

Washington 42, SouthWest Edgecombe 21

Watauga County 41, Morganton Freedom 0

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 49, Monroe Sun Valley 23

West Carteret 48, Swansboro 7

West Davidson 20, South Davidson 12

West Forsyth 46, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7

West Lincoln 16, East Burke 14

Whiteville 70, Rocky Point Trask 0

Wilmington Hoggard 38, Wilmington Laney 21

Wilson Fike 42, Southern Wayne 7

Wilson Hunt 21, West Johnston 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Rutherford vs. Polk County, ccd.

