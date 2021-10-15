PREP FOOTBALL=
Boyne City 48, Elk Rapids 0
Cadillac 10, Portland 7
Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit
Clinton Township Clintondale 34, Detroit University Science 0
Detroit Voyageur def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit
Edwardsburg 69, Dowagiac Union 0
Fruitport 22, Allendale 14
Gwinn def. West Iron County, forfeit
Holton def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit
Hudsonville Unity Christian 69, Coopersville 7
Lansing Catholic def. Fowlerville, forfeit
Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6
Macomb Lutheran North 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0
Maple City Glen Lake 39, Kalkaska 8
Marine City 63, Warren Lincoln 0
North Central def. Bessemer, forfeit
Pontiac ND 54, Flint Beecher 0
South Haven def. Comstock, forfeit
Sterling Heights def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit
Troy 10, Berkley 7
Troy Athens 41, Detroit Renaissance 6
Watervliet def. Coloma, forfeit
Whiteford 46, Summerfield 0
Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 21
