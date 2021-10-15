PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany, Md. 31, Keyser 14

Beallsville, Ohio 40, Paden City 14

Bluefield 57, Tazewell, Va. 14

Buffalo 47, Tolsia 6

Cabell Midland 35, George Washington 7

Cameron 44, Clay-Battelle 0

Chapmanville 40, Wayne 16

Dover, Ohio 42, Linsly 0

Fairmont Senior 21, Robert C. Byrd 20

Greenbrier East 42, Ripley 7

Greenbrier West 50, Richwood 8

Huntington 56, St. Albans 7

Independence 74, Man 7

James Monroe 20, Midland Trail 7

Lincoln def. Elkins, forfeit

Madonna 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 7

Martinsburg 63, Spring Mills 16

Mingo Central 45, Shady Spring 12

Moorefield 25, East Hardy 24

Morgantown 21, Parkersburg South 14

North Marion 37, Lewis County 7

Oakland Southern, Md. 28, Tucker County 6

Poca 14, Logan 12

Pocahontas County 12, Pendleton County 7

Point Pleasant def. Wyoming East, forfeit

Princeton 21, Hedgesville 16

Ritchie County 61, Webster County 0

Roane County 57, Braxton County 6

Scott 41, Liberty Raleigh 14

Spring Valley 49, Capital 13

University 63, Buckhannon-Upshur 6

Williamstown 42, Tyler Consolidated 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Gallatin, Pa. vs. Weir, ppd.

Calhoun County vs. Gilmer County, ppd. to Oct 18th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you