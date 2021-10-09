PREP FOOTBALL=
Andale 96, Wichita Trinity 6
Andover 30, Valley Center 0
Ashland 95, Rolla 50
Atchison 35, KC Sumner 14
Atchison County 32, Riverside 13
Attica/Argonia 62, Moundridge 34
Augusta 35, Winfield 20
Axtell 58, Linn 8
BV Northwest 35, BV North 21
BV Randolph 66, Wetmore 44
Basehor-Linwood 54, KC Washington 0
Beloit 28, Norton 6
Blue Valley 31, Bishop Miege 28
Bucklin 68, Minneola 22
Buhler 42, McPherson 30
Burden Central 84, Flinthills 38
Burlingame 58, Valley Falls 12
Cair Paravel 58, Northland Christian, Mo. 12
Caldwell 42, Peabody-Burns 20
Centralia 62, Horton 7
Chanute 41, Fort Scott 0
Chaparral 56, Belle Plaine 21
Chapman 20, Clay Center 19
Cheney 25, Holcomb 14
Cherryvale 42, Baxter Springs 6
Cimarron 55, Lakin 7
Circle 40, Independence 23
Clifton-Clyde 60, Doniphan West 12
Coffeyville 22, Labette County 6
Concordia 32, Marysville 6
Conway Springs 42, Sublette 0
Cunningham 40, Moscow 0
Derby 70, Wichita Campus 21
Douglass 62, Bluestem 8
El Dorado 46, Wellington 25
Erie 38, Fredonia 32
Eudora 35, Ottawa 7
Eureka 28, West Franklin 14
Frankfort 48, Hanover 8
Frontenac 49, Anderson County 14
Galena 50, Columbus 28
Gardner-Edgerton 17, SM North 7
Girard 28, Burlington 0
Goddard-Eisenhower 33, Arkansas City 14
Goessel 54, Fairfield 0
Hartford 48, Wakefield 0
Hays 39, Dodge City 17
Hesston 54, Halstead 0
Hill City 61, Hoxie 40
Hillsboro 56, Marion 8
Hodgeman County 46, Ness City 14
Hoisington 21, Ellsworth 13
Holton 48, Hiawatha 14
Humboldt 62, Jayhawk Linn 18
Hutchinson 41, Salina South 7
Hutchinson Trinity 27, Sterling 12
Inman 60, Ell-Saline 0
Jefferson North 30, Wabaunsee 11
KC Bishop Ward 34, Baldwin 6
KC Wyandotte 67, KC Harmon 0
Kingman 10, Garden Plain 7
La Crosse 54, Kinsley 20
Lakeside 66, Pike Valley 20
Larned 41, Nickerson 28
Lawrence 49, SM South 9
Lawrence Free State 33, Olathe South 14
Leavenworth 49, KC Turner 0
Lebo 52, Flint Hills Christian 0
Liberal 22, Great Bend 21
Little River 50, Bennington 0
Louisburg 29, Bonner Springs 7
Lyndon 48, Central Heights 0
Macksville 54, St. John 0
Madison/Hamilton 66, Chase County 50
Maize 49, Maize South 27
Maranatha Academy 34, Washington County 14
Marmaton Valley 106, Oswego 98
Meade 49, Wichita County 24
Medicine Lodge 48, Pretty Prairie 0
Mill Valley 47, Olathe West 32
Minneapolis 12, Phillipsburg 7
Mission Valley 40, Oskaloosa 12
Mulvane 35, Rose Hill 0
Natoma 40, Cheylin 32
Nemaha Central 66, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 7
Newton 24, Goddard 12
Northern Valley 57, Golden Plains 12
Norwich 42, Hutchinson Central Christian 30
Oakley 54, Ellinwood 14
Olathe Northwest 35, SM Northwest 28, OT
Onaga 58, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 36
Oxford 47, Udall 6
Paola 24, KC Piper 19
Parsons 28, Caney Valley 20
Pawnee Heights 69, Burrton 21
Perry-Lecompton 48, Osawatomie 8
Pittsburg 31, Lansing 14
Pittsburg Colgan 44, Neodesha 7
Pleasant Ridge 56, Rossville 0
Prairie View 23, Iola 20
Pratt 44, Hugoton 7
Pratt Skyline 35, Kiowa County 14
Quinter 60, St. Francis 6
Rawlins County 51, Stockton 0
Riley County 63, Council Grove 14
Riverton 39, Southeast 0
Rock Creek 61, Jefferson West 6
Rock Hills 66, Southern Cloud 20
Russell 28, Colby 14
SM West 22, Olathe East 14
Sabetha 56, Royal Valley 0
Salina Central 21, Andover Central 14
Scott City 21, Smoky Valley 14
Sedan 56, Yates Center 8
Sedgwick 56, Remington 14
Shawnee Heights 21, DeSoto 20
Silver Lake 63, McLouth 6
Smith Center 28, Plainville 25
Solomon 64, Lincoln 32
South Barber 50, Otis-Bison 0
Southeast Saline 53, Goodland 0
Spearville 42, South Gray 40
Spring Hill 27, Tonganoxie 21
St. James Academy 42, BV Southwest 13
St. Mary's Academy 49, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 16
Stafford 49, South Haven 18
Sylvan-Lucas 50, Central Plains 0
Tescott 46, Chase 0
Thunder Ridge 44, Osborne 34
Topeka Hayden 49, Santa Fe Trail 6
Topeka Seaman 22, Emporia 6
Topeka West 80, Highland Park 46
Trego 50, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Ulysses 42, Abilene 19
Valley Heights 12, Troy 0
Victoria 57, Wilson 0
Wamego 48, KC Schlagle 14
Washburn Rural 21, Manhattan 14
Waverly 52, St. Paul 6
Wellsville 35, Osage City 12
Weskan 47, Greeley County 19
West Elk 64, Cedar Vale/Dexter 6
Wichita Bishop Carroll 27, Kapaun Mount Carmel 21
Wichita Collegiate 45, Clearwater 14
Wichita East 28, Garden City 0
Wichita Northwest 67, Wichita Southeast 6
Wichita West 54, Wichita North 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Altoona-Midway vs. Southern Coffey, ccd.
Canton-Galva vs. Herington, ccd.
Uniontown vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com