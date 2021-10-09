PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 96, Wichita Trinity 6

Andover 30, Valley Center 0

Ashland 95, Rolla 50

Atchison 35, KC Sumner 14

Atchison County 32, Riverside 13

Attica/Argonia 62, Moundridge 34

Augusta 35, Winfield 20

Axtell 58, Linn 8

BV Northwest 35, BV North 21

BV Randolph 66, Wetmore 44

Basehor-Linwood 54, KC Washington 0

Beloit 28, Norton 6

Blue Valley 31, Bishop Miege 28

Bucklin 68, Minneola 22

Buhler 42, McPherson 30

Burden Central 84, Flinthills 38

Burlingame 58, Valley Falls 12

Cair Paravel 58, Northland Christian, Mo. 12

Caldwell 42, Peabody-Burns 20

Centralia 62, Horton 7

Chanute 41, Fort Scott 0

Chaparral 56, Belle Plaine 21

Chapman 20, Clay Center 19

Cheney 25, Holcomb 14

Cherryvale 42, Baxter Springs 6

Cimarron 55, Lakin 7

Circle 40, Independence 23

Clifton-Clyde 60, Doniphan West 12

Coffeyville 22, Labette County 6

Concordia 32, Marysville 6

Conway Springs 42, Sublette 0

Cunningham 40, Moscow 0

Derby 70, Wichita Campus 21

Douglass 62, Bluestem 8

El Dorado 46, Wellington 25

Erie 38, Fredonia 32

Eudora 35, Ottawa 7

Eureka 28, West Franklin 14

Frankfort 48, Hanover 8

Frontenac 49, Anderson County 14

Galena 50, Columbus 28

Gardner-Edgerton 17, SM North 7

Girard 28, Burlington 0

Goddard-Eisenhower 33, Arkansas City 14

Goessel 54, Fairfield 0

Hartford 48, Wakefield 0

Hays 39, Dodge City 17

Hesston 54, Halstead 0

Hill City 61, Hoxie 40

Hillsboro 56, Marion 8

Hodgeman County 46, Ness City 14

Hoisington 21, Ellsworth 13

Holton 48, Hiawatha 14

Humboldt 62, Jayhawk Linn 18

Hutchinson 41, Salina South 7

Hutchinson Trinity 27, Sterling 12

Inman 60, Ell-Saline 0

Jefferson North 30, Wabaunsee 11

KC Bishop Ward 34, Baldwin 6

KC Wyandotte 67, KC Harmon 0

Kingman 10, Garden Plain 7

La Crosse 54, Kinsley 20

Lakeside 66, Pike Valley 20

Larned 41, Nickerson 28

Lawrence 49, SM South 9

Lawrence Free State 33, Olathe South 14

Leavenworth 49, KC Turner 0

Lebo 52, Flint Hills Christian 0

Liberal 22, Great Bend 21

Little River 50, Bennington 0

Louisburg 29, Bonner Springs 7

Lyndon 48, Central Heights 0

Macksville 54, St. John 0

Madison/Hamilton 66, Chase County 50

Maize 49, Maize South 27

Maranatha Academy 34, Washington County 14

Marmaton Valley 106, Oswego 98

Meade 49, Wichita County 24

Medicine Lodge 48, Pretty Prairie 0

Mill Valley 47, Olathe West 32

Minneapolis 12, Phillipsburg 7

Mission Valley 40, Oskaloosa 12

Mulvane 35, Rose Hill 0

Natoma 40, Cheylin 32

Nemaha Central 66, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 7

Newton 24, Goddard 12

Northern Valley 57, Golden Plains 12

Norwich 42, Hutchinson Central Christian 30

Oakley 54, Ellinwood 14

Olathe Northwest 35, SM Northwest 28, OT

Onaga 58, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 36

Oxford 47, Udall 6

Paola 24, KC Piper 19

Parsons 28, Caney Valley 20

Pawnee Heights 69, Burrton 21

Perry-Lecompton 48, Osawatomie 8

Pittsburg 31, Lansing 14

Pittsburg Colgan 44, Neodesha 7

Pleasant Ridge 56, Rossville 0

Prairie View 23, Iola 20

Pratt 44, Hugoton 7

Pratt Skyline 35, Kiowa County 14

Quinter 60, St. Francis 6

Rawlins County 51, Stockton 0

Riley County 63, Council Grove 14

Riverton 39, Southeast 0

Rock Creek 61, Jefferson West 6

Rock Hills 66, Southern Cloud 20

Russell 28, Colby 14

SM West 22, Olathe East 14

Sabetha 56, Royal Valley 0

Salina Central 21, Andover Central 14

Scott City 21, Smoky Valley 14

Sedan 56, Yates Center 8

Sedgwick 56, Remington 14

Shawnee Heights 21, DeSoto 20

Silver Lake 63, McLouth 6

Smith Center 28, Plainville 25

Solomon 64, Lincoln 32

South Barber 50, Otis-Bison 0

Southeast Saline 53, Goodland 0

Spearville 42, South Gray 40

Spring Hill 27, Tonganoxie 21

St. James Academy 42, BV Southwest 13

St. Mary's Academy 49, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 16

Stafford 49, South Haven 18

Sylvan-Lucas 50, Central Plains 0

Tescott 46, Chase 0

Thunder Ridge 44, Osborne 34

Topeka Hayden 49, Santa Fe Trail 6

Topeka Seaman 22, Emporia 6

Topeka West 80, Highland Park 46

Trego 50, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Ulysses 42, Abilene 19

Valley Heights 12, Troy 0

Victoria 57, Wilson 0

Wamego 48, KC Schlagle 14

Washburn Rural 21, Manhattan 14

Waverly 52, St. Paul 6

Wellsville 35, Osage City 12

Weskan 47, Greeley County 19

West Elk 64, Cedar Vale/Dexter 6

Wichita Bishop Carroll 27, Kapaun Mount Carmel 21

Wichita Collegiate 45, Clearwater 14

Wichita East 28, Garden City 0

Wichita Northwest 67, Wichita Southeast 6

Wichita West 54, Wichita North 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Altoona-Midway vs. Southern Coffey, ccd.

Canton-Galva vs. Herington, ccd.

Uniontown vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.

