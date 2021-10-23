PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Lake 48, Aberdeen 20

Bishop Kelly 56, Ridgevue 13

Blackfoot 31, Bonneville 6

Buhl 12, Filer 7

Butte County 48, Grace 6

Camas County 80, Hansen 26

Canyon Ridge 34, Burley 28

Capital 42, Timberline 7

Carey 24, Dietrich 22

Castleford 62, Rimrock 0

Clearwater Valley 16, Kamiah 12

Coeur d'Alene 38, Lewiston 7

Declo 54, Wendell 0

Eagle 62, Kuna 14

Genesee 24, Kendrick 22

Glenns Ferry 46, Lighthouse Christian 6

Gooding 43, Kimberly 6

Highland 38, Idaho Falls 21

Homedale 35, Fruitland 0

Horseshoe Bend 38, Council 36

Jerome 28, Wood River 16

Kellogg 50, Priest River 16

Kootenai 52, Mullan/St. Regis 26

Lapwai 58, Potlatch 32

Madison 31, Rigby 28

Marsh Valley 27, American Falls 0

McCall-Donnelly 29, Payette 13

Melba 26, Grangeville 7

Middleton 42, Columbia 20

Minico 26, Twin Falls 19

Mountain View 26, Rocky Mountain 6

N. Fremont 22, Firth 21

N. Gem 62, Rockland 18

Nampa 69, Caldwell 16

Nampa Christian 30, Cole Valley 20

Notus 62, Wilder 19

Pocatello 51, Century 12

Post Falls 35, Lake City 13

Prairie 58, Troy 16

Preston 17, Snake River 14

Raft River 22, Oakley 16

Sandpoint 37, Lakeland 10

Shoshone 48, Greenleaf 32

Skyline 14, Shelley 12

South Fremont 23, Teton 13

Sugar-Salem 45, Mountain Home 0

Timberlake 24, Bonners Ferry 19

Timberline-Weippe 82, Meadows Valley 0

Tri-Valley 40, Salmon River 16

Vallivue 8, Emmett 7

W. Jefferson 53, Salmon 6

Watersprings 48, Challis 38

Weiser 44, Parma 6

West Side 62, Malad 18

