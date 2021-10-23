PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake 48, Aberdeen 20
Bishop Kelly 56, Ridgevue 13
Blackfoot 31, Bonneville 6
Buhl 12, Filer 7
Butte County 48, Grace 6
Camas County 80, Hansen 26
Canyon Ridge 34, Burley 28
Capital 42, Timberline 7
Carey 24, Dietrich 22
Castleford 62, Rimrock 0
Clearwater Valley 16, Kamiah 12
Coeur d'Alene 38, Lewiston 7
Declo 54, Wendell 0
Eagle 62, Kuna 14
Genesee 24, Kendrick 22
Glenns Ferry 46, Lighthouse Christian 6
Gooding 43, Kimberly 6
Highland 38, Idaho Falls 21
Homedale 35, Fruitland 0
Horseshoe Bend 38, Council 36
Jerome 28, Wood River 16
Kellogg 50, Priest River 16
Kootenai 52, Mullan/St. Regis 26
Lapwai 58, Potlatch 32
Madison 31, Rigby 28
Marsh Valley 27, American Falls 0
McCall-Donnelly 29, Payette 13
Melba 26, Grangeville 7
Middleton 42, Columbia 20
Minico 26, Twin Falls 19
Mountain View 26, Rocky Mountain 6
N. Fremont 22, Firth 21
N. Gem 62, Rockland 18
Nampa 69, Caldwell 16
Nampa Christian 30, Cole Valley 20
Notus 62, Wilder 19
Pocatello 51, Century 12
Post Falls 35, Lake City 13
Prairie 58, Troy 16
Preston 17, Snake River 14
Raft River 22, Oakley 16
Sandpoint 37, Lakeland 10
Shoshone 48, Greenleaf 32
Skyline 14, Shelley 12
South Fremont 23, Teton 13
Sugar-Salem 45, Mountain Home 0
Timberlake 24, Bonners Ferry 19
Timberline-Weippe 82, Meadows Valley 0
Tri-Valley 40, Salmon River 16
Vallivue 8, Emmett 7
W. Jefferson 53, Salmon 6
Watersprings 48, Challis 38
Weiser 44, Parma 6
West Side 62, Malad 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com