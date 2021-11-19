GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argyle 63, North Crawford 32
Brookfield East 55, Menomonie 39
Burlington 50, Waukesha North 38
Edgerton 61, Evansville 30
Freedom 65, Seymour 21
Howards Grove 59, West Bend West 26
Kettle Moraine 86, Milwaukee DSHA 29
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51, Lakeside Lutheran 31
Milw. Bay View 42, Milwaukee South 23
Mukwonago 41, Waterford 33
University School of Milwaukee 68, Heritage Christian 54
Wauwatosa West 73, Milwaukee Vincent 27
Westosha Central 49, Columbus 36
Wilmot Union 53, Shoreland Lutheran 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South Shore vs. Ashland, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/