PREP FOOTBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 44, Chandler Valley Christian 7
American Leadership-Queen Creek 63, Phoenix Thunderbird 12
Arizona College Preparatory 55, Fountain Hills 24
Basha 24, Gilbert Highland 13
Benson 49, Tombstone 6
Bradshaw Mountain 19, Flagstaff 0
Buckeye 37, Tucson Sahuaro 21
Camp Verde 36, Veritas Prep 13
Campo Verde 20, Gilbert 2
Casa Grande 49, Walden Grove 0
Casteel High School 26, Perry 13
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 21, Phoenix Goldwater 7
Chandler 26, Queen Creek 7
Combs 54, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 7
Coolidge 14, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 3
Eastmark 50, San Tan Foothills 13
El Mirage Dysart 41, Paradise Honors 22
Flagstaff Coconino 28, Cottonwood Mingus 14
Florence 48, Sahuarita 7
Fort Defiance Window Rock 28, Tuba City 22, OT
Gilbert Christian 54, Arete-Mesa Prep 0
Gilbert Mesquite 37, Prescott 7
Glendale 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 8
Glendale Apollo 51, Phoenix North Canyon 7
Glendale Mountain Ridge 42, Valley Vista 14
Glendale O'Connor 24, Boulder Creek 6
Globe 50, San Carlos 6
Kayenta Monument Valley 35, Ganado 0
Kingman Academy of Learning 27, Highland Prep 12
Lake Havasu 28, Glendale Deer Valley 26
Laveen Chavez 55, Tucson 3
Liberty 41, Scottsdale Chaparral 37
Marana 70, Tucson Rincon 0
Mesa 56, Mesa Dobson 7
Mesa Mountain View 51, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 14
Mesa Red Mountain 48, Mesa Skyline 0
Mohave Valley River Valley 63, Chino Valley 6
Morenci 27, Willcox 10
NFL YET College Prep Academy 56, Heritage Academy - Laveen 27
Page 40, Chinle 28
Paradise Valley 40, Phoenix South Mountain 30
Payson 32, Winslow 30
Peoria 29, Northwest Christian 28
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 55, Chandler Prep 0
Phoenix Brophy 21, Phoenix Pinnacle 0
Phoenix Camelback 51, Phoenix Maryvale 14
Phoenix Christian 48, Odyssey Institute 6
Phoenix Desert Vista 31, Higley 14
Phoenix Greenway 34, Gila Ridge 14
Phoenix St. Mary's 31, Phoenix Moon Valley 8
Phoenix Sunnyslope 35, Tempe McClintock 21
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 54, Glendale North Pointe 6
Pima 42, Bisbee 13
Poston Butte 69, Tempe 0
Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Thatcher 14
Raymond S. Kellis 46, Glendale Independence 0
San Tan Charter 42, Miami 14
Scottsdale Prep 41, Scottsdale Coronado 14
Scottsdale Saguaro 48, Phoenix Horizon 23
Sequoia Pathway 69, Tucson Santa Rita 0
Shadow Ridge 37, La Joya Community 6
Show Low 20, Lakeside Blue Ridge 10
Sierra Linda 23, Yuma 21
Sierra Vista Buena 31, Tucson Flowing Wells 3
Snowflake 52, Eagar Round Valley 8
St John Paul II 8, Wellton Antelope 0
St. Johns 61, Holbrook 28
Tanque Verde 23, Eloy Santa Cruz 6
Tolleson 60, Avondale Westview 6
Trivium Prep 55, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0
Tucson Arizona IRHS 24, Tucson Sunnyside 7
Tucson Canyon del Oro 47, Tucson Pueblo 0
Tucson Catalina Foothills 29, Tucson Amphitheater 22
Tucson Desert View 20, Marana Mountain View 14
Tucson Empire 50, Douglas 19
Tucson Sabino 49, Safford 14
Vail Cienega 56, Nogales 0
Verrado 19, Goodyear Millenium 14
Vista Grande 46, Phoenix Washington 12
West Point 59, Yuma Kofa 8
Wickenburg 30, Bullhead City Mohave 8
Williams Field 13, Corona Del Sol 7
Willow Canyon 27, Agua Fria 6
Yuma Catholic 62, Kingman 0
Yuma Cibola 48, Glendale Copper Canyon 24
1A State Championship=
First Round=
Bagdad 62, Lincoln 12
San Manuel 52, Tempe Prep 32
Winkelman Hayden def. Elfrida Valley, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Apache Junction vs. Phoenix Arcadia, ccd.
Keams Canyon Hopi vs. Pinon, ccd.
Red Mesa vs. Rock Point, ccd.
Rio Rico vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.
Tonopah Valley vs. San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif., ccd.
Tuba City Greyhills vs. Many Farms, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com