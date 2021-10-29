PREP FOOTBALL=

State Playoffs=

Quarterfinals=

Class 4A=

Casper Natrona 17, Thunder Basin 14, OT

Cheyenne East 31, Campbell County 12

Rock Springs 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 21

Sheridan 48, Cheyenne Central 14

Class 3A=

Cody 40, Worland 7

Douglas 14, Powell 10

Jackson Hole 75, Buffalo 27

Star Valley 50, Lander 20

Class 2A=

Lovell 21, Upton-Sundance 8

Lyman 42, Big Horn 20

Torrington 21, Cokeville 14

Wheatland 45, Big Piney 0

Class 1A-9Man=

Pine Bluffs 35, Riverside 8

Rocky Mountain 37, Southeast 22

Shoshoni 55, Wright 0

Wind River 36, Lusk 26

Class 1A-6Man=

Dubois 56, Hulett 49

Encampment 68, Guernsey-Sunrise 0

Little Snake River 62, Kaycee 8

Meeteetse 60, Midwest 0

