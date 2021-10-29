PREP FOOTBALL=
State Playoffs=
Quarterfinals=
Class 4A=
Casper Natrona 17, Thunder Basin 14, OT
Cheyenne East 31, Campbell County 12
Rock Springs 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 21
Sheridan 48, Cheyenne Central 14
Class 3A=
Cody 40, Worland 7
Douglas 14, Powell 10
Jackson Hole 75, Buffalo 27
Star Valley 50, Lander 20
Class 2A=
Lovell 21, Upton-Sundance 8
Lyman 42, Big Horn 20
Torrington 21, Cokeville 14
Wheatland 45, Big Piney 0
Class 1A-9Man=
Pine Bluffs 35, Riverside 8
Rocky Mountain 37, Southeast 22
Shoshoni 55, Wright 0
Wind River 36, Lusk 26
Class 1A-6Man=
Dubois 56, Hulett 49
Encampment 68, Guernsey-Sunrise 0
Little Snake River 62, Kaycee 8
Meeteetse 60, Midwest 0
