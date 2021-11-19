PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Beggs 44, Vian 24

Cascia Hall 33, Victory Christian 21

Crossings Christian School 55, Lindsay 20

Eufaula 56, Metro Christian 21

Marlow 38, Chandler 7

Oklahoma Christian School 28, Community Christian 0

Rejoice Christian School 62, Antlers 0

Washington 52, Jones 21

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Heritage Hall 56, Berryhill 25

Holland Hall 34, Perkins-Tryon 14

Lincoln Christian 35, Sulphur 7

Verdigris 37, Plainview 20

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Clinton 30, Bristow 7

Elk City 45, Grove 24

Poteau 45, Blanchard 14

Tuttle 28, Wagoner 0

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Carl Albert 14, Coweta 7

Collinsville 56, McGuinness 35

MacArthur 40, Pryor 0

McAlester 27, Guthrie 21

Class 6A-I=

Semifinal=

Jenks 17, Mustang 10

Union 17, Broken Arrow 14

Class 6A-II=

Semifinal=

Bixby 48, Stillwater 6

Deer Creek 20, Sand Springs 17

Class A=

Second Round=

Cashion 55, Hooker 6

Elmore City 30, Burns Flat-Dill City 8

Morrison 42, Stroud 8

Pawhuska 53, Colcord 29

Pawnee 38, Mounds 26

Ringling 72, Minco 12

Tonkawa 18, Fairview 7

Woodland 20, Gore 19

Class B=

Second Round=

Balko 52, Empire 6

Davenport 54, Keota 6

Dewar 58, Garber 8

Laverne 46, Tipton 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 54, Wetumka 8

Seiling 60, Caddo 14

Shattuck 44, Velma-Alma 26

Summit Christian 58, Regent Prep 46

Class C=

Quarterfinal=

Mountain View-Gotebo 70, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 19

Timberlake 46, Boise City 0

Tyrone 54, Midway 8

Waynoka 44, Maud 6

