PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany 48, Smithsburg 22

Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Perry Hall 19

Baltimore City College 26, Digital Harbor 0

Bel Air 28, Aberdeen 7

Bowie 49, Parkdale 12

Broadneck 51, North County 14

Brunswick 47, Clear Spring 6

Cambridge/SD 50, Kent County 0

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 41, Hancock 0

Col. Richardson 48, Arcadia, Va. 6

Damascus 61, Watkins Mill 13

Dunbar 42, Baltimore Douglass 0

Edmondson-Westside 28, Lake Clifton 6

Elkton 20, Arundel 14

Franklin 35, Catonsville 7

Frederick 56, Catoctin 0

Glenelg 20, Oakland Mills 8

Good Counsel 38, St. Mary's Ryken 25

Great Mills 22, McDonough 0

Harford Tech 35, C. Milton Wright 0

Havre de Grace 35, Patterson Mill 6

Hereford 7, Overlea 0

High Point 14, Hyattsville Northwestern 7

Huntingtown 42, St. Charles 6

James Wood, Va. 52, North Hagerstown 0

Jefferson, W.Va. 64, South Hagerstown 0

Kent Island 24, Wicomico 8

Lackey 27, Calvert 19

Liberty 56, Winters Mill 21

Linganore 24, Middletown 13

Loyola 36, Saint Paul's Boys 0

Milford Mill 41, Woodlawn 0

Mountain Ridge 48, Frankfort, W.Va. 13

Mt. Carmel 56, Washington 0

Mt. Hebron 39, Howard 0

North Caroline 41, Easton 24

North Point 30, Chopticon 7

Northeast - AA 32, Crofton 14

Northern - Cal 20, Leonardtown 2

Northern Garrett 34, Keyser, W.Va. 19

Old Mill 32, South River 0

Paint Branch 53, Wheaton 6

Patterson 28, Carver Vo-Tech 6

Patuxent 22, Thomas Stone 9

Perryville 33, North East 16

Poolesville 25, Magruder 0

Richard Montgomery 44, Walt Whitman 7

River Hill 28, Reservoir 0

Rockville 19, Springbrook 15

Severna Park 12, Annapolis 7

Snow Hill 48, Nandua, Va. 7

Urbana 42, Gaithersburg 12

Walkersville def. Tuscarora, forfeit

Westlake 28, La Plata 6

Westminster 20, Manchester Valley 17

Wilde Lake 55, Centennial 6

Williamsport 19, Boonsboro 0

Winston Churchill 17, Clarksburg 3

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

