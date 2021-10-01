PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 48, Smithsburg 22
Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Perry Hall 19
Baltimore City College 26, Digital Harbor 0
Bel Air 28, Aberdeen 7
Bowie 49, Parkdale 12
Broadneck 51, North County 14
Brunswick 47, Clear Spring 6
Cambridge/SD 50, Kent County 0
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 41, Hancock 0
Col. Richardson 48, Arcadia, Va. 6
Damascus 61, Watkins Mill 13
Dunbar 42, Baltimore Douglass 0
Edmondson-Westside 28, Lake Clifton 6
Elkton 20, Arundel 14
Franklin 35, Catonsville 7
Frederick 56, Catoctin 0
Glenelg 20, Oakland Mills 8
Good Counsel 38, St. Mary's Ryken 25
Great Mills 22, McDonough 0
Harford Tech 35, C. Milton Wright 0
Havre de Grace 35, Patterson Mill 6
Hereford 7, Overlea 0
High Point 14, Hyattsville Northwestern 7
Huntingtown 42, St. Charles 6
James Wood, Va. 52, North Hagerstown 0
Jefferson, W.Va. 64, South Hagerstown 0
Kent Island 24, Wicomico 8
Lackey 27, Calvert 19
Liberty 56, Winters Mill 21
Linganore 24, Middletown 13
Loyola 36, Saint Paul's Boys 0
Milford Mill 41, Woodlawn 0
Mountain Ridge 48, Frankfort, W.Va. 13
Mt. Carmel 56, Washington 0
Mt. Hebron 39, Howard 0
North Caroline 41, Easton 24
North Point 30, Chopticon 7
Northeast - AA 32, Crofton 14
Northern - Cal 20, Leonardtown 2
Northern Garrett 34, Keyser, W.Va. 19
Old Mill 32, South River 0
Paint Branch 53, Wheaton 6
Patterson 28, Carver Vo-Tech 6
Patuxent 22, Thomas Stone 9
Perryville 33, North East 16
Poolesville 25, Magruder 0
Richard Montgomery 44, Walt Whitman 7
River Hill 28, Reservoir 0
Rockville 19, Springbrook 15
Severna Park 12, Annapolis 7
Snow Hill 48, Nandua, Va. 7
Urbana 42, Gaithersburg 12
Walkersville def. Tuscarora, forfeit
Westlake 28, La Plata 6
Westminster 20, Manchester Valley 17
Wilde Lake 55, Centennial 6
Williamsport 19, Boonsboro 0
Winston Churchill 17, Clarksburg 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
