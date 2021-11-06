PREP FOOTBALL=

Batavia, Ill. 16, Mt Carmel 14

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 1=

District Final=

Belleville 41, Canton 0

Dearborn Fordson 34, Brownstown Woodhaven 14

Grand Blanc 49, Howell 28

Macomb Dakota 35, Romeo 20

Rochester Adams 42, Oxford 7

Rockford 38, Grandville 7

Sterling Heights Stevenson 38, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35

West Bloomfield 35, Detroit Catholic Central 21

Division 2=

District Final=

Caledonia 42, Muskegon Mona Shores 12

Livonia Franklin 27, Livonia Churchill 20

Portage Central 21, Battle Creek Lakeview 7

Roseville 41, Port Huron Northern 2

South Lyon 34, East Lansing 13

Traverse City Central 55, Bay City Western 18

Warren De La Salle 35, Grosse Pointe South 20

Waterford Mott 35, Walled Lake Western 21

Division 3=

District Final=

Allen Park 28, Gibraltar Carlson 7

Birmingham Brother Rice 32, St. Mary's Prep 19

DeWitt 50, Mount Pleasant 26

Detroit King 33, River Rouge 12

Mason 27, Haslett 21

Parma Western 41, Battle Creek Harper Creek 28

St. Joseph 17, Stevensville Lakeshore 14

Division 4=

District Final=

Cadillac 24, Whitehall 14

Chelsea 49, Milan 12

Detroit Country Day 49, Livonia Clarenceville 6

Edwardsburg 50, Three Rivers 0

Freeland 37, Lake Fenton 6

Grand Rapids South Christian 38, Hastings 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 79, Grand Rapids Christian 21

Division 5=

District Final=

Corunna 20, Armada 8

Frankenmuth 37, Saginaw Swan Valley 7

Kalamazoo United 21, Berrien Springs 14

Kingsley 32, Clare 6

Marine City 49, Dundee 6

Montague 35, Reed City 22

Division 6=

District Final=

Calumet 24, Negaunee 19

Clinton 13, Ida 6

Ecorse 20, Detroit Southeastern 18

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44, Grand Rapids West Catholic 6

Oakridge High School 58, Howard City Tri-County 22

Portland 35, Olivet 28

Standish-Sterling 34, Boyne City 14

Warren Michigan Collegiate 44, Almont 14

Division 7=

District Final=

Detroit Loyola 18, Detroit Central 14

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 28, Hemlock 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 21, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 12

Lawton 35, Union City 6

Muskegon Catholic Central 50, Ravenna 14

Pewamo-Westphalia 53, New Lothrop 21

Division 8=

District Final=

Beal City 41, Iron Mountain 6

Breckenridge 41, Fowler 32

Carson City-Crystal 35, Muskegon Heights 26

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 46, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 0

Hudson 28, Addison 8

Ubly 42, Marlette 0

White Pigeon 30, Saugatuck 8

Whiteford 54, Sand Creek 14

Eight-Player=

Division 1=

Regional Final=

Lenawee Christian 41, Britton-Deerfield 0

Martin 14, Mendon 0

Rudyard 28, Newberry 0

Suttons Bay 53, Indian River-Inland Lakes 18

Division 2=

Regional Final=

AuGres-Sims 48, Kinde-North Huron 42

Colon 29, Morrice 22

North Central 65, Crystal Falls Forest Park 8

