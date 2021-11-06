PREP FOOTBALL=

Arkadelphia 42, Malvern 13

Ashdown 49, Fountain Lake 18

Benton 42, Van Buren 21

Bentonville 56, Bentonville West 21

Berryville 3, Green Forest 0

Bigelow 54, Conway Christian 14

Booneville 50, Perryville 13

Brookland 27, Forrest City 18

Bryant 32, Conway 29

Camden Harmony Grove 35, Barton 14

Cave City 20, Trumann 13

Cedarville 40, Lincoln 20

Charleston 46, Lavaca 7

Clarksville 35, Morrilton 28

Dardanelle 42, Dover 6

Dollarway 30, LV Lakeside 7

FS Northside 43, LR Southwest 6

FS Southside 52, Springdale 51

Farmington 47, Alma 29

Fayetteville 49, Har-Ber 14

Fordyce 42, Bearden 8

Genoa Central 39, Fouke 6

Gentry 34, Gravette 12

Greenbrier 45, Vilonia 22

Greene Co. Tech 65, Paragould 0

Greenwood 35, Lake Hamilton 0

HS Lakeside 48, Hot Springs 29

Hackett 34, Mansfield 6

Harding Academy 45, Salem 0

Harrison 42, Pea Ridge 6

Jonesboro Westside 49, Gosnell 14

LR Catholic 33, LR Central 7

LR Parkview 34, Mountain Home 10

Lamar 21, Mena 9

Magazine 40, Westside-Johnson Co. 24

Magnet Cove 30, Poyen 6

Magnolia 77, Hope 48

Manila 13, Osceola 0

Mayflower 28, Atkins 26

McGehee 42, Smackover 0

Melbourne 33, Mountain View 30

Mount Ida 51, Murfreesboro 9

Mountainburg 14, Yellville-Summit 0

Nashville 55, Bauxite 19

Nettleton 26, Wynne 22

North Little Rock 41, Cabot 26

Ozark 42, Waldron 3

Paris 61, Danville 19

Pine Bluff 52, Sheridan 21

Pocahontas 40, Highland 12

Prairie Grove 45, Elkins 19

Prescott 49, Glen Rose 23

Pulaski Mills 48, Heber Springs 20

Quitman 40, Hector 14

Rison 60, Drew Central 14

Rivercrest 40, Blytheville 8

Rogers 56, Rogers Heritage 28

Russellville 46, Siloam Springs 21

Shiloh Christian 56, Huntsville 13

Southside Batesville 37, Bald Knob 8

Spring Hill 46, Woodlawn 42

Strong 38, Cutter-Morning Star 18

Stuttgart 63, Cent Ark Christian 28

Texarkana 22, De Queen 19

Valley View 17, Batesville 7

West Fork 42, Greenland 15

White Hall 24, Beebe 0

