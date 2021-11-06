PREP FOOTBALL=
Arkadelphia 42, Malvern 13
Ashdown 49, Fountain Lake 18
Benton 42, Van Buren 21
Bentonville 56, Bentonville West 21
Berryville 3, Green Forest 0
Bigelow 54, Conway Christian 14
Booneville 50, Perryville 13
Brookland 27, Forrest City 18
Bryant 32, Conway 29
Camden Harmony Grove 35, Barton 14
Cave City 20, Trumann 13
Cedarville 40, Lincoln 20
Charleston 46, Lavaca 7
Clarksville 35, Morrilton 28
Dardanelle 42, Dover 6
Dollarway 30, LV Lakeside 7
FS Northside 43, LR Southwest 6
FS Southside 52, Springdale 51
Farmington 47, Alma 29
Fayetteville 49, Har-Ber 14
Fordyce 42, Bearden 8
Genoa Central 39, Fouke 6
Gentry 34, Gravette 12
Greenbrier 45, Vilonia 22
Greene Co. Tech 65, Paragould 0
Greenwood 35, Lake Hamilton 0
HS Lakeside 48, Hot Springs 29
Hackett 34, Mansfield 6
Harding Academy 45, Salem 0
Harrison 42, Pea Ridge 6
Jonesboro Westside 49, Gosnell 14
LR Catholic 33, LR Central 7
LR Parkview 34, Mountain Home 10
Lamar 21, Mena 9
Magazine 40, Westside-Johnson Co. 24
Magnet Cove 30, Poyen 6
Magnolia 77, Hope 48
Manila 13, Osceola 0
Mayflower 28, Atkins 26
McGehee 42, Smackover 0
Melbourne 33, Mountain View 30
Mount Ida 51, Murfreesboro 9
Mountainburg 14, Yellville-Summit 0
Nashville 55, Bauxite 19
Nettleton 26, Wynne 22
North Little Rock 41, Cabot 26
Ozark 42, Waldron 3
Paris 61, Danville 19
Pine Bluff 52, Sheridan 21
Pocahontas 40, Highland 12
Prairie Grove 45, Elkins 19
Prescott 49, Glen Rose 23
Pulaski Mills 48, Heber Springs 20
Quitman 40, Hector 14
Rison 60, Drew Central 14
Rivercrest 40, Blytheville 8
Rogers 56, Rogers Heritage 28
Russellville 46, Siloam Springs 21
Shiloh Christian 56, Huntsville 13
Southside Batesville 37, Bald Knob 8
Spring Hill 46, Woodlawn 42
Strong 38, Cutter-Morning Star 18
Stuttgart 63, Cent Ark Christian 28
Texarkana 22, De Queen 19
Valley View 17, Batesville 7
West Fork 42, Greenland 15
White Hall 24, Beebe 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com