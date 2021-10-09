PREP FOOTBALL=
Bingham 42, West Jordan 0
Bonneville 20, Box Elder 0
Bountiful 59, Northridge 14
Canyon View 28, North Sanpete 27
Cottonwood 49, Hurricane 28
Delta 43, Grand County 0
Desert Hills 34, Cedar City 33
Dixie 16, Crimson Cliffs 10
Emery 48, American Leadership 0
Enterprise 24, Parowan 7
Herriman 33, Copper Hills 3
Hunter 22, Cyprus 15
Juab 44, Carbon 6
Kanab 28, North Sevier 27
Layton Christian Academy def. Monticello, forfeit
Milford 35, Gunnison Valley 6
Millard 41, South Sevier 14
North Summit 35, Rich County 14
Richfield 30, Manti 7
Ridgeline 49, Logan 7
Riverton 24, Mountain Ridge 21
San Juan Blanding 8, Beaver 0
Sky View 20, Green Canyon 7
Skyline 10, Park City 6
Snow Canyon 44, Pine View 43
Springville 28, Salem Hills 7
Stansbury 41, Payson 16
Summit Academy 41, Providence Hall 3
Uintah 47, Hillcrest 10
Viewmont 21, Woods Cross 0
Wasatch 45, Provo 41
West 49, Kearns 37
