PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St. Margaret's 1, Warroad 1, OT
Edina 8, Duluth Marshall 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Princeton 0
Hastings 3, Fergus Falls 2
Hill-Murray 5, Eden Prairie 0
Mahtomedi 6, Rock Ridge 2
Mound Westonka 4, Alexandria 2
North Shore Storm 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, OT
North/Tartan Co-op 7, St. Croix Valley, Wis. 2
Orono 6, Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 3
Rogers 2, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1
Simley 4, Dodge County 2
South St. Paul 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 0
St. Cloud Girls Hockey 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0
Two Rivers 6, Minnehaha Academy 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chisago Lakes vs. Breck, ppd.
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/