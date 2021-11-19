PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St. Margaret's 1, Warroad 1, OT

Edina 8, Duluth Marshall 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Princeton 0

Hastings 3, Fergus Falls 2

Hill-Murray 5, Eden Prairie 0

Mahtomedi 6, Rock Ridge 2

Mound Westonka 4, Alexandria 2

North Shore Storm 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, OT

North/Tartan Co-op 7, St. Croix Valley, Wis. 2

Orono 6, Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 3

Rogers 2, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1

Simley 4, Dodge County 2

South St. Paul 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 0

St. Cloud Girls Hockey 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0

Two Rivers 6, Minnehaha Academy 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chisago Lakes vs. Breck, ppd.

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

