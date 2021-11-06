PREP FOOTBALL=

Berkeley Springs 40, Moorefield 13

Bluefield 55, Mingo Central 6

Bridgeport 38, Lincoln 7

Brooke 14, Preston 7

Buckhannon-Upshur 33, Elkins 6

Buffalo 20, Wahama 14

Cabell Midland 55, St. Albans 0

Chapmanville 40, Man 28

Clay County 61, Braxton County 27

Clay-Battelle 58, Hundred 0

Doddridge County 34, Tygarts Valley 0

East Hardy 26, Petersburg 0

Fairmont Senior 26, East Fairmont 7

Frankfort 41, Keyser 35, OT

George Washington 41, Capital 0

Grafton 48, Lewis County 6

Greenbrier East 61, Lincoln County 22

Herbert Hoover 48, Logan 6

Huntington 49, Riverside 7

James Monroe 32, Summers County 6

Jefferson 47, Washington 13

Liberty Raleigh 54, Wyoming East 6

Meadow Bridge 24, Gilmer County 14

Midland Trail 42, Pocahontas County 6

Morgantown 49, Spring Mills 13

Mount View 18, Greenbrier West 14

Nicholas County 54, PikeView 14

North Marion 55, Liberty Harrison 0

Parkersburg 56, Musselman 52

Parkersburg South 44, Princeton 34

Point Pleasant 17, Winfield 14

Richwood 38, River View 34

Ritchie County 45, Calhoun County 20

Roane County 58, Sissonville 40

Robert C. Byrd 57, Philip Barbour 6

Scott 22, Nitro 18

Sherman 48, Wirt County 34

South Harrison 36, Tucker County 24

Spring Valley 21, Hurricane 7

St. Marys 36, Tyler Consolidated 16

Trinity 31, Madonna 14

Tug Valley 42, Van 20

University 63, Oak Hill 21

Valley Wetzel 46, Paden City 20

Wayne 26, Poca 20

Webster County 41, Montcalm 20

Wheeling Park 35, John Marshall 7

Williamstown 53, Magnolia 6

Woodrow Wilson 42, South Charleston 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you