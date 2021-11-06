PREP FOOTBALL=
Berkeley Springs 40, Moorefield 13
Bluefield 55, Mingo Central 6
Bridgeport 38, Lincoln 7
Brooke 14, Preston 7
Buckhannon-Upshur 33, Elkins 6
Buffalo 20, Wahama 14
Cabell Midland 55, St. Albans 0
Chapmanville 40, Man 28
Clay County 61, Braxton County 27
Clay-Battelle 58, Hundred 0
Doddridge County 34, Tygarts Valley 0
East Hardy 26, Petersburg 0
Fairmont Senior 26, East Fairmont 7
Frankfort 41, Keyser 35, OT
George Washington 41, Capital 0
Grafton 48, Lewis County 6
Greenbrier East 61, Lincoln County 22
Herbert Hoover 48, Logan 6
Huntington 49, Riverside 7
James Monroe 32, Summers County 6
Jefferson 47, Washington 13
Liberty Raleigh 54, Wyoming East 6
Meadow Bridge 24, Gilmer County 14
Midland Trail 42, Pocahontas County 6
Morgantown 49, Spring Mills 13
Mount View 18, Greenbrier West 14
Nicholas County 54, PikeView 14
North Marion 55, Liberty Harrison 0
Parkersburg 56, Musselman 52
Parkersburg South 44, Princeton 34
Point Pleasant 17, Winfield 14
Richwood 38, River View 34
Ritchie County 45, Calhoun County 20
Roane County 58, Sissonville 40
Robert C. Byrd 57, Philip Barbour 6
Scott 22, Nitro 18
Sherman 48, Wirt County 34
South Harrison 36, Tucker County 24
Spring Valley 21, Hurricane 7
St. Marys 36, Tyler Consolidated 16
Trinity 31, Madonna 14
Tug Valley 42, Van 20
University 63, Oak Hill 21
Valley Wetzel 46, Paden City 20
Wayne 26, Poca 20
Webster County 41, Montcalm 20
Wheeling Park 35, John Marshall 7
Williamstown 53, Magnolia 6
Woodrow Wilson 42, South Charleston 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
