PREP FOOTBALL=
Agua Fria 49, Glendale Independence 0
Apache Junction 41, Tempe 7
Avondale Westview 21, Glendale Copper Canyon 18
Basha 44, Mesa Mountain View 30
Boulder Creek 20, Valley Vista 13
Bradshaw Mountain 24, Prescott 6
Buckeye 50, Youngker High School 6
Cactus 64, Gila Ridge 0
Canyon View 49, Raymond S. Kellis 21
Chandler 10, Gilbert Highland 7
Chandler Hamilton 58, Higley 17
Corona Del Sol 45, Mesa Westwood 23
Desert Edge 21, Goodyear Millenium 7
Douglas 33, Rio Rico 0
Gilbert 21, Maricopa 19
Gilbert Mesquite 47, Ben Franklin 10
Glendale Apollo 37, Phoenix Central 27
Glendale Deer Valley 38, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 10
Glendale Mountain Ridge 51, Shadow Ridge 20
Glendale O'Connor 56, La Joya Community 0
Lake Havasu 48, Flagstaff Coconino 31
Lee Williams High School 31, Flagstaff 6
Liberty 21, Phoenix Brophy 9
Mesa Desert Ridge 22, Casteel High School 12
Peoria 42, Phoenix Greenway 7
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 46, Verrado 36
Perry 40, Phoenix Pinnacle 37
Phoenix Camelback 65, Phoenix Alhambra 0
Phoenix Desert Vista 45, Laveen Chavez 7
Phoenix Horizon 50, Campo Verde 21
Phoenix Moon Valley 50, Phoenix Thunderbird 40
Phoenix North Canyon 73, Phoenix Maryvale 0
Phoenix St. Mary's 42, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 0
Phoenix Sunnyslope 34, Phoenix Goldwater 25
Poston Butte 28, Combs 6
Queen Creek 36, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 32
Scottsdale Chaparral 48, Peoria Centennial 6
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 31, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24
Scottsdale Saguaro 42, Scottsdale Notre Dame 28
Sierra Linda 33, Phoenix Hayden 14
Tempe Marcos de Niza 27, Chandler Seton 21
Tempe McClintock 42, Phoenix South Mountain 14
Tolleson 53, Phoenix Browne 24
Tucson Arizona IRHS 71, Nogales 0
Tucson Catalina Foothills 49, Tucson Empire 14
Tucson Desert View 20, Sierra Vista Buena 13
Tucson Flowing Wells 55, Tucson Cholla 6
Tucson Salpointe 38, Marana Mountain View 14
Tucson Sunnyside def. Tucson Rincon, forfeit
Vail Cienega 42, Marana 14
Walden Grove 38, Tucson Sahuaro 21
Williams Field 21, Mesa Red Mountain 7
Willow Canyon 58, West Point 0
Yuma Cibola 26, North 14
1A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Heber Mogollon 77, Mohave Accelerated 6
2A State Championship=
First Round=
Benson 49, Sequoia Pathway 7
Gilbert Christian 42, Scottsdale Christian 27
Morenci def. Whiteriver Alchesay, forfeit
Parker 69, Red Mesa 14
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 61, Trivium Prep 20
Pima 57, Scottsdale Prep 14
St. Johns 28, Camp Verde 0
Willcox 42, Holbrook 32
3A State Championship=
First Round=
American Leadership-Gilbert 57, Phoenix Christian 0
Chandler Valley Christian 49, Safford 0
Eagar Round Valley 20, Wickenburg 16
Mohave Valley River Valley 31, Eastmark 20
Snowflake 68, Kayenta Monument Valley 7
Thatcher 35, Pusch Ridge Christian 26
Tucson Sabino 29, Show Low 20
Yuma Catholic 47, Payson 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Casa Grande vs. Tucson Pueblo, ccd.
Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
Tucson Palo Verde vs. Tucson Amphitheater, ccd.
Yuma vs. Phoenix Washington, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com