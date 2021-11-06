PREP FOOTBALL=

Agua Fria 49, Glendale Independence 0

Apache Junction 41, Tempe 7

Avondale Westview 21, Glendale Copper Canyon 18

Basha 44, Mesa Mountain View 30

Boulder Creek 20, Valley Vista 13

Bradshaw Mountain 24, Prescott 6

Buckeye 50, Youngker High School 6

Cactus 64, Gila Ridge 0

Canyon View 49, Raymond S. Kellis 21

Chandler 10, Gilbert Highland 7

Chandler Hamilton 58, Higley 17

Corona Del Sol 45, Mesa Westwood 23

Desert Edge 21, Goodyear Millenium 7

Douglas 33, Rio Rico 0

Gilbert 21, Maricopa 19

Gilbert Mesquite 47, Ben Franklin 10

Glendale Apollo 37, Phoenix Central 27

Glendale Deer Valley 38, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 10

Glendale Mountain Ridge 51, Shadow Ridge 20

Glendale O'Connor 56, La Joya Community 0

Lake Havasu 48, Flagstaff Coconino 31

Lee Williams High School 31, Flagstaff 6

Liberty 21, Phoenix Brophy 9

Mesa Desert Ridge 22, Casteel High School 12

Peoria 42, Phoenix Greenway 7

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 46, Verrado 36

Perry 40, Phoenix Pinnacle 37

Phoenix Camelback 65, Phoenix Alhambra 0

Phoenix Desert Vista 45, Laveen Chavez 7

Phoenix Horizon 50, Campo Verde 21

Phoenix Moon Valley 50, Phoenix Thunderbird 40

Phoenix North Canyon 73, Phoenix Maryvale 0

Phoenix St. Mary's 42, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 0

Phoenix Sunnyslope 34, Phoenix Goldwater 25

Poston Butte 28, Combs 6

Queen Creek 36, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 32

Scottsdale Chaparral 48, Peoria Centennial 6

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 31, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24

Scottsdale Saguaro 42, Scottsdale Notre Dame 28

Sierra Linda 33, Phoenix Hayden 14

Tempe Marcos de Niza 27, Chandler Seton 21

Tempe McClintock 42, Phoenix South Mountain 14

Tolleson 53, Phoenix Browne 24

Tucson Arizona IRHS 71, Nogales 0

Tucson Catalina Foothills 49, Tucson Empire 14

Tucson Desert View 20, Sierra Vista Buena 13

Tucson Flowing Wells 55, Tucson Cholla 6

Tucson Salpointe 38, Marana Mountain View 14

Tucson Sunnyside def. Tucson Rincon, forfeit

Vail Cienega 42, Marana 14

Walden Grove 38, Tucson Sahuaro 21

Williams Field 21, Mesa Red Mountain 7

Willow Canyon 58, West Point 0

Yuma Cibola 26, North 14

1A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Heber Mogollon 77, Mohave Accelerated 6

2A State Championship=

First Round=

Benson 49, Sequoia Pathway 7

Gilbert Christian 42, Scottsdale Christian 27

Morenci def. Whiteriver Alchesay, forfeit

Parker 69, Red Mesa 14

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 61, Trivium Prep 20

Pima 57, Scottsdale Prep 14

St. Johns 28, Camp Verde 0

Willcox 42, Holbrook 32

3A State Championship=

First Round=

American Leadership-Gilbert 57, Phoenix Christian 0

Chandler Valley Christian 49, Safford 0

Eagar Round Valley 20, Wickenburg 16

Mohave Valley River Valley 31, Eastmark 20

Snowflake 68, Kayenta Monument Valley 7

Thatcher 35, Pusch Ridge Christian 26

Tucson Sabino 29, Show Low 20

Yuma Catholic 47, Payson 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Casa Grande vs. Tucson Pueblo, ccd.

Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Tucson Palo Verde vs. Tucson Amphitheater, ccd.

Yuma vs. Phoenix Washington, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

