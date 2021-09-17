PREP FOOTBALL=

Allen 48, Homer 34

Anselmo-Merna 64, Ainsworth 0

Ansley-Litchfield 44, Pleasanton 40

Aquinas 22, Crofton 14

Arapahoe 28, Cambridge 0

Arcadia-Loup City 41, Amherst 0

Archbishop Bergan 62, Omaha Concordia 6

Arthur County 75, Paxton 27

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wayne 11

Auburn 27, Douglas County West 6

Aurora 30, Omaha Gross Catholic 20

Beatrice 41, Elkhorn North 40

Bennington 42, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7

Bertrand 36, Alma 24

Bishop Neumann 28, Tekamah-Herman 6

Blue Hill 54, Lawrence-Nelson 52

Boone Central 46, Central City 35

Boys Town 50, North Bend Central 21

Brady 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 26

Burwell 54, Ravenna 22

Centennial 10, Malcolm 7

Chadron 42, Gering 6

Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14

Columbus 47, Lincoln Northeast 33

Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8

Columbus Scotus 28, Battle Creek 21

Cozad 18, Adams Central 15

Creighton 34, Boyd County 16

Crete 56, Lexington 28

Cross County 61, Nebraska Christian 7

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 36, CWC 26

Elmwood-Murdock 64, East Butler 34

Emerson-Hubbard 50, Walthill 8

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Tri County 8

Fairbury 28, Fillmore Central 7

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Mead 12

Fort Calhoun 45, Raymond Central 35

Franklin 48, Elba 0

Freeman 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36

Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20

Gordon/Rushville 55, Bennett County, S.D. 6

Grand Island 17, Fremont 15

Gretna 30, Lincoln Pius X 7

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 44, Sioux County 42

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit

Hartington-Newcastle 34, Plainview 30

Hastings 30, Alliance 18

Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0

Heartland 60, Southern 0

Hi-Line 54, Maxwell 12

Holdrege 21, Sidney 12

Howells/Dodge 46, Wisner-Pilger 26

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68, Shelby/Rising City 26

Johnson-Brock 38, Doniphan West, Kan. 20

Kearney Catholic 24, Ogallala 6

Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8

Lincoln East 56, Millard North 20

Lincoln Lutheran 14, Sutton 13

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Schuyler 0

Loomis 44, Overton 0

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Wakefield 40

McCool Junction 75, Santee 21

Medicine Valley 50, Axtell 28

Milford 28, Wahoo 27

Millard West 37, Kearney 14

Minden 62, Hershey 7

Mitchell 32, Chase County 20

Mullen 32, Garden County 6

Norfolk Catholic 20, Oakland-Craig 14

Norris 44, Omaha Roncalli 0

North Platte 47, Lincoln North Star 9

North Platte St. Patrick's 29, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Omaha Benson 20, Omaha South 13

Omaha Burke 21, Omaha North 10

Omaha Central 40, Lincoln High 28

Omaha Westside 47, Papillion-LaVista South 19

Ord 28, Broken Bow 6

Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 0

Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36

Pender 70, Bloomfield 44

Perkins County 89, Bayard 48

Pierce 58, Arlington 13

Platteview 38, Nebraska City 22

Plattsmouth 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Riverside 53, Central Valley 18

Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16

Scottsbluff 56, Sterling, Colo. 0

Seward 24, McCook 17

Silver Lake 63, Southwest 20

South Sioux City 58, Omaha Bryan 17

Southern Valley 28, Elm Creek 14

Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14

St. Edward 50, Meridian 24

St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 0

Stanton 22, Clarkson/Leigh 8

Superior 35, Syracuse 10

Sutherland def. Kimball, forfeit

Thayer Central 20, Johnson County Central 6

Wallace 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 6

Wauneta-Palisade 77, Banner County 0

Waverly 41, Grand Island Northwest 34

Weeping Water 58, Conestoga 0

West Holt 40, Summerland 26

West Point-Beemer 62, O'Neill 41

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 14

Winnebago 48, Todd County, S.D. 12

Wood River-Shelton Co-op 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 20

Wynot 64, Randolph 16

York 8, Ralston 7

Yutan 26, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 7

