PREP FOOTBALL=

Sectional Playoffs=

Semifinals=

Class 6A=

Sectional 2=

Penn 21, Elkhart 7

Sectional 4=

Westfield 49, Noblesville 6

Sectional 6=

Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14

Sectional 8=

Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7

Class 5A=

Sectional 10=

Mishawaka 35, Concord 7

Class 4A=

Sectional 22=

Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14

Class 3A=

Sectional 26=

Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

Mishawaka Marian 29, Tippecanoe Valley 0

Sectional 28=

Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8

Sectional 29=

Danville 39, Indian Creek 6

Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2

Class 2A=

Sectional 34=

LaVille 14, Bremen 6

Pioneer 18, Delphi 0

Sectional 35=

Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

Ft. Wayne Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

Sectional 36=

Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14

Tipton 44, Alexandria 18

Sectional 37=

Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

Sectional 38=

Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0

Sectional 39=

Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7

Class 1A=

Sectional 42=

Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14

Sectional 44=

Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

Sectional 48=

Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

