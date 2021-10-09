PREP FOOTBALL=
Belt 64, Shelby 8
Big Sandy 57, North Star 18
Bigfork 48, Anaconda 0
Billings Central 39, Sidney 20
Billings West 30, Billings Senior 0
Bozeman 21, Great Falls Russell 14
Chinook 55, Choteau 18
Columbia Falls 81, Browning 0
Corvallis 55, East Helena 0
Culbertson 49, Carter County 20
Dillon 63, Stevensville 24
Florence 45, Missoula Loyola 7
Frenchtown 38, Butte Central 27
Glasgow 30, Conrad 8
Glendive 57, Livingston 2
Great Falls 48, Billings Skyview 7
Hamilton 55, Ronan 0
Helena 51, Kalispell Flathead 0
Helena Capital 48, Missoula Hellgate 6
Huntley Project 50, Colstrip 0
Jefferson (Boulder) 45, Big Timber 6
Laurel 21, Miles City 7
Lewistown (Fergus) 47, Hardin 6
Malta 20, Cut Bank 0
Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 26, Three Forks 7
Missoula Sentinel 35, Missoula Big Sky 0
Park City 48, Joliet 34
Polson 42, Havre 14
Red Lodge 49, Roundup 6
Scobey 66, Forsyth 6
Simms 41, Fort Benton 29
St. Ignatius 56, Darby 6
Thompson Falls 61, Arlee 24
Townsend 43, Columbus 22
Whitefish 27, Libby 14
