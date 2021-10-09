PREP FOOTBALL=

Belt 64, Shelby 8

Big Sandy 57, North Star 18

Bigfork 48, Anaconda 0

Billings Central 39, Sidney 20

Billings West 30, Billings Senior 0

Bozeman 21, Great Falls Russell 14

Chinook 55, Choteau 18

Columbia Falls 81, Browning 0

Corvallis 55, East Helena 0

Culbertson 49, Carter County 20

Dillon 63, Stevensville 24

Florence 45, Missoula Loyola 7

Frenchtown 38, Butte Central 27

Glasgow 30, Conrad 8

Glendive 57, Livingston 2

Great Falls 48, Billings Skyview 7

Hamilton 55, Ronan 0

Helena 51, Kalispell Flathead 0

Helena Capital 48, Missoula Hellgate 6

Huntley Project 50, Colstrip 0

Jefferson (Boulder) 45, Big Timber 6

Laurel 21, Miles City 7

Lewistown (Fergus) 47, Hardin 6

Malta 20, Cut Bank 0

Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 26, Three Forks 7

Missoula Sentinel 35, Missoula Big Sky 0

Park City 48, Joliet 34

Polson 42, Havre 14

Red Lodge 49, Roundup 6

Scobey 66, Forsyth 6

Simms 41, Fort Benton 29

St. Ignatius 56, Darby 6

Thompson Falls 61, Arlee 24

Townsend 43, Columbus 22

Whitefish 27, Libby 14

