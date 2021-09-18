PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 42, Richlands 0
Amelia County 50, Altavista 7
Amherst County 34, Liberty-Bedford 0
Appomattox 35, Lord Botetourt 14
Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Christchurch 0
Battlefield 24, C.D. Hylton 2
Bayside 35, Kellam 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 60, Brunswick Academy 0
Broad Run 49, Lightridge 7
Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8
Brookville 68, Jefferson Forest 14
Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27
Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 8
Central of Lunenburg 49, William Campbell 14
Centreville 46, Wakefield 0
Christiansburg 28, Central - Wise 20
Churchland 33, Booker T. Washington 20
Clarke County 13, Woodstock Central 7
Collegiate-Richmond 35, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Culpeper 12, Liberty-Bealeton 6
Douglas Freeman 38, Atlee 6
Eastern Montgomery 31, Auburn 0
Eastside 51, Honaker 22
Edison 28, Annandale 7
Fauquier 20, Warren County 0
Floyd County 18, Fort Chiswell 6
Forest Park 13, Briar Woods 6
Frank Cox 37, First Colonial 12
Franklin County 48, Magna Vista 19
Freedom (W) 35, Unity Reed 0
GW-Danville 46, Nation Ford, S.C. 31
Galax 34, Radford 27, OT
Gar-Field 21, Patriot 13
Gate City 34, Marion 8
George Marshall 35, Hayfield 34, OT
George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Carroll County 20, 2OT
Giles 41, Narrows 6
Goochland 27, Armstrong 6
Green Run 40, Salem-Va. Beach 19
Greenbrier Christian 40, The Covenant School 28
Halifax County 55, Park View-South Hill 21
Hampshire, W.Va. 69, Park View-Sterling 37
Hanover 51, Mills Godwin 28
Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20
Heritage (Leesburg) 32, Tuscarora 27
Hickory 7, Nansemond River 6
Hopewell 36, Henrico 0
Independence 35, Washington, W.Va. 14
James River-Buchanan 34, Covington 32
James Robinson 48, Chantilly 20
James Wood 37, Brentsville 15
Jamestown 13, Grafton 12
K&Q Central 39, Isle of Wight Academy 14
Kettle Run 41, Riverside 21
King George 35, Washington & Lee 0
King William 65, Caroline 6
Lafayette 35, York 24
Lake Braddock 20, North Stafford 19
Lake Taylor 28, Norview 26
Loudoun County 56, Rock Ridge 6
Loudoun Valley 54, Dominion 14
Louisa 33, Fluvanna 0
Luray 21, Page County 12
Madison County 26, William Monroe 24
Manchester 38, Powhatan 6
Martinsburg, W.Va. 26, Highland Springs 25
Martinsville 31, Dan River 28
Maury 63, Granby 0
Meridian High School 28, Langley 7
Middlesex 37, Lancaster 0
Monacan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 0
Mount Vernon 42, John R. Lewis 0
Mountain View 49, James Monroe 7
Nelson County 20, Cumberland 16
North Cross 48, Roanoke Catholic 0
Oakton 30, Yorktown 28
Ocean Lakes 42, Princess Anne 0
Osbourn Park 40, Herndon 14
Patrick County 34, Chatham 28
Patrick Henry-Ashland 34, Deep Run 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Lee High 34
Phoebus 48, Bethel 0
Poquoson 14, Tabb 7
Portsmouth Christian 48, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7
Potomac 12, Osbourn 0
Potomac Falls 49, Millbrook 0
Randolph-Henry 16, Surry County 8
Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13
River View, W.Va. 30, Hurley 22
Riverbend 42, Chancellor 20
Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 10
Rockbridge County 47, R.E. Lee-Staunton 8
Salem 42, Northside 0
Sherando 49, Musselman, W.Va. 43
Snow Hill, Md. 56, Arcadia 24
South County 28, Westfield 20
Southampton 19, Colonial Heights 6
Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7
Spotsylvania 44, Stafford 26
St. John Bosco, Calif. 49, Oscar Smith 0
Staunton River 46, Tunstall 6
Stone Bridge 43, Colonial Forge 7
TJ-Alexandria 24, Manassas Park 0
TJHS 25, Greensville County 8
Trinity Episcopal 39, Norfolk Academy 3
Twin Valley 16, Northwood 9
Varina 28, Hermitage 21
West Springfield 34, Washington-Lee 14
Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0
Western Branch 41, Grassfield 0
Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18
Woodbridge 21, Massaponax 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd. to Oct 8th.
Central - Wise vs. Virginia High, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Lebanon, ppd.
John Battle vs. Tazewell, ccd.
Kempsville vs. Landstown, ppd.
Lakeland vs. Smithfield, ppd.
Lloyd Bird vs. Midlothian, ppd.
Manor High School vs. Norcom, ppd.
Paul VI Catholic High School vs. St. Michael, ppd.
Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.
