PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian def. Elgin, forfeit

Amity 20, Philomath 6

Baker 27, Ontario 14

Banks 38, Seaside 0

Beaverton 36, Grants Pass 18

Canby 33, Scappoose 21

Cascade 70, Newport 27

Central 54, Crescent Valley 14

Central Catholic 56, Centennial 0

Clackamas 28, Barlow 0

Colton 33, Culver 6

Coquille 60, Rogue River 8

Corbett 41, Clatskanie 0

Crane 16, Cove 6

David Douglas 38, Reynolds 6

Dayton def. Scio, forfeit

Eagle Point 56, Ashland 6

Enterprise def. Sherman/Condon Co-op, forfeit

Franklin 46, Wells 36

Gaston 58, Nestucca 0

Gladstone 21, Crook County 15

Glide 17, Reedsport 12

Gold Beach 54, Days Creek 14

Grant 42, Roosevelt 41

Henley 40, North Valley 7

Heppner 36, Grant Union 12

Hood River 56, Parkrose 7

Ione/Arlington 46, Dufur 6

Jefferson 44, Monroe 34

Jesuit 70, Aloha 0

Junction City 50, Sisters 22

Klamath 56, Phoenix 20

Knappa 47, Sheridan 7

La Pine 42, Santiam Christian 0

Lake Oswego 48, Oregon City 15

Lakeview 42, Illinois Valley 0

Lebanon 34, Dallas 14

Liberty 52, McMinnville 34

Madras 36, North Marion 0

Mazama 42, Hidden Valley 7

McKay 36, Hillsboro 6

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 49, Joseph 6

Mountainside 35, Southridge 25

Naselle, Wash. 70, Vernonia 35

Newberg 31, Glencoe 13

North Bend 26, Willamette 16

North Salem 35, Forest Grove 13

Nyssa 28, Burns 26

Oakland 60, Oakridge 12

Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 38, Redmond 13

Powder Valley 62, Wallowa 24

Putnam 42, La Salle 14

Rainier 32, Warrenton 12

Ridgeview 49, The Dalles 12

Roseburg 35, South Medford 26

Salem Academy 42, Harrisburg 14

Sandy 46, Nelson 14

Sheldon 37, North Medford 35

Sherwood 65, Century 31

Silverton 34, Corvallis 7

South Umpqua 35, Sutherlin 6

South Wasco County 53, Huntington 16

Stayton 37, Woodburn 0

Thurston 9, Crater 0

Tillamook def. Valley Catholic, forfeit

Tualatin 24, Lakeridge 21

Vale 39, McLoughlin 6

Waldport 90, Perrydale 54

West Linn 42, Tigard 21

West Salem 34, McNary 27

Weston-McEwen 43, Riverside 6

Westview 48, Sunset 13

Willamina 34, Taft 20

Wilsonville def. St. Helens, forfeit

Yamhill-Carlton 28, Blanchet Catholic 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

