PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian def. Elgin, forfeit
Amity 20, Philomath 6
Baker 27, Ontario 14
Banks 38, Seaside 0
Beaverton 36, Grants Pass 18
Canby 33, Scappoose 21
Cascade 70, Newport 27
Central 54, Crescent Valley 14
Central Catholic 56, Centennial 0
Clackamas 28, Barlow 0
Colton 33, Culver 6
Coquille 60, Rogue River 8
Corbett 41, Clatskanie 0
Crane 16, Cove 6
David Douglas 38, Reynolds 6
Dayton def. Scio, forfeit
Eagle Point 56, Ashland 6
Enterprise def. Sherman/Condon Co-op, forfeit
Franklin 46, Wells 36
Gaston 58, Nestucca 0
Gladstone 21, Crook County 15
Glide 17, Reedsport 12
Gold Beach 54, Days Creek 14
Grant 42, Roosevelt 41
Henley 40, North Valley 7
Heppner 36, Grant Union 12
Hood River 56, Parkrose 7
Ione/Arlington 46, Dufur 6
Jefferson 44, Monroe 34
Jesuit 70, Aloha 0
Junction City 50, Sisters 22
Klamath 56, Phoenix 20
Knappa 47, Sheridan 7
La Pine 42, Santiam Christian 0
Lake Oswego 48, Oregon City 15
Lakeview 42, Illinois Valley 0
Lebanon 34, Dallas 14
Liberty 52, McMinnville 34
Madras 36, North Marion 0
Mazama 42, Hidden Valley 7
McKay 36, Hillsboro 6
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 49, Joseph 6
Mountainside 35, Southridge 25
Naselle, Wash. 70, Vernonia 35
Newberg 31, Glencoe 13
North Bend 26, Willamette 16
North Salem 35, Forest Grove 13
Nyssa 28, Burns 26
Oakland 60, Oakridge 12
Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 38, Redmond 13
Powder Valley 62, Wallowa 24
Putnam 42, La Salle 14
Rainier 32, Warrenton 12
Ridgeview 49, The Dalles 12
Roseburg 35, South Medford 26
Salem Academy 42, Harrisburg 14
Sandy 46, Nelson 14
Sheldon 37, North Medford 35
Sherwood 65, Century 31
Silverton 34, Corvallis 7
South Umpqua 35, Sutherlin 6
South Wasco County 53, Huntington 16
Stayton 37, Woodburn 0
Thurston 9, Crater 0
Tillamook def. Valley Catholic, forfeit
Tualatin 24, Lakeridge 21
Vale 39, McLoughlin 6
Waldport 90, Perrydale 54
West Linn 42, Tigard 21
West Salem 34, McNary 27
Weston-McEwen 43, Riverside 6
Westview 48, Sunset 13
Willamina 34, Taft 20
Wilsonville def. St. Helens, forfeit
Yamhill-Carlton 28, Blanchet Catholic 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com