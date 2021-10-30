PREP FOOTBALL=
Astoria 7, Seaside 0
Banks 42, Tillamook 13
Bend 49, Mountain View 3
Blanchet Catholic 40, Clatskanie 20
Bonanza def. Glendale, forfeit
Cascade 63, Sweet Home 27
Cascade Christian 68, Sutherlin 6
Central Catholic 38, Clackamas 20
Churchill 35, Willamette 0
Coquille 46, Sheridan 13
Coquille def. Illinois Valley, forfeit
Crane 36, Imbler 6
Crater 45, Ashland 0
Dallas 29, Central 13
Dayton 14, Amity 6, OT
Dufur 62, Adrian 6
Elgin 80, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 6
Estacada 52, Crook County 34
Forest Grove 21, Hillsboro 14
Franklin 21, McDaniel 20
Gladstone 15, Madras 6
Glencoe 28, McMinnville 21
Glide 39, Rogue River 0
Henley 10, Hidden Valley 7
Heppner 45, Umatilla 0
Hermiston 22, Hanford, Wash. 21
Hood River def. La Salle, forfeit
Hosanna-Triad 48, Chiloquin 20
Jefferson 46, Lowell 21
Jefferson PDX 26, Grant 20
Jesuit 42, Sunset 0
Knappa 28, Gaston 18
La Grande 27, Baker 7
Lake Oswego 42, Lakeridge 21
Marshfield 48, Marist 41
Mazama 48, Klamath 14
Milwaukie 54, Valley Catholic 0
Monroe 30, Creswell 29
Mountainside 63, Aloha 14
North Eugene 42, Cottage Grove 14
North Salem 21, McKay 18
North Valley 35, Phoenix 12
Nyssa def. McLoughlin, forfeit
Oakland 18, Bandon 7
Oakland def. Central Linn, forfeit
Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op def. Parkrose, forfeit
Philomath def. Taft, forfeit
Powder Valley 48, Ione/Arlington 20
Putnam 55, The Dalles 41
Rainier 38, Corbett 6
Regis 40, Culver 8
Ridgeview 42, Redmond 0
Roosevelt 34, Lincoln 7
Roseburg 63, Springfield 0
Sandy 48, David Douglas 7
Santiam Christian 42, Pleasant Hill 0
Scappoose 56, St. Helens 14
Scio 16, Willamina 0
Sheldon 38, Grants Pass 10
Sherwood 49, Liberty 39
Silverton 35, Lebanon 0
Siuslaw 41, Junction City 40
Skyview, Wash. 58, Nelson 0
South Albany 42, Crescent Valley 0
South Medford 40, North Medford 34
South Salem 35, Southridge 25
St. Mary's 41, Douglas 0
St. Paul 54, Mohawk 0
Stanfield 55, Irrigon 6
Stayton 49, Newport 25
Summit 27, McNary 7
Thurston 60, North Bend 0
Toledo 46, Oakridge 6
Tualatin 49, Tigard 13
Vale 20, Burns 0
Waldport 60, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 22
West Albany 41, Corvallis 27
West Linn 41, Oregon City 8
West Salem 30, Sprague 0
Westview 42, Beaverton 0
Wilsonville 38, Canby 12
Woodburn 21, Elmira 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ontario vs. Eagle Point, ccd.
