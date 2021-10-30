PREP FOOTBALL=

Astoria 7, Seaside 0

Banks 42, Tillamook 13

Bend 49, Mountain View 3

Blanchet Catholic 40, Clatskanie 20

Bonanza def. Glendale, forfeit

Cascade 63, Sweet Home 27

Cascade Christian 68, Sutherlin 6

Central Catholic 38, Clackamas 20

Churchill 35, Willamette 0

Coquille 46, Sheridan 13

Coquille def. Illinois Valley, forfeit

Crane 36, Imbler 6

Crater 45, Ashland 0

Dallas 29, Central 13

Dayton 14, Amity 6, OT

Dufur 62, Adrian 6

Elgin 80, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 6

Estacada 52, Crook County 34

Forest Grove 21, Hillsboro 14

Franklin 21, McDaniel 20

Gladstone 15, Madras 6

Glencoe 28, McMinnville 21

Glide 39, Rogue River 0

Henley 10, Hidden Valley 7

Heppner 45, Umatilla 0

Hermiston 22, Hanford, Wash. 21

Hood River def. La Salle, forfeit

Hosanna-Triad 48, Chiloquin 20

Jefferson 46, Lowell 21

Jefferson PDX 26, Grant 20

Jesuit 42, Sunset 0

Knappa 28, Gaston 18

La Grande 27, Baker 7

Lake Oswego 42, Lakeridge 21

Marshfield 48, Marist 41

Mazama 48, Klamath 14

Milwaukie 54, Valley Catholic 0

Monroe 30, Creswell 29

Mountainside 63, Aloha 14

North Eugene 42, Cottage Grove 14

North Salem 21, McKay 18

North Valley 35, Phoenix 12

Nyssa def. McLoughlin, forfeit

Oakland 18, Bandon 7

Oakland def. Central Linn, forfeit

Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op def. Parkrose, forfeit

Philomath def. Taft, forfeit

Powder Valley 48, Ione/Arlington 20

Putnam 55, The Dalles 41

Rainier 38, Corbett 6

Regis 40, Culver 8

Ridgeview 42, Redmond 0

Roosevelt 34, Lincoln 7

Roseburg 63, Springfield 0

Sandy 48, David Douglas 7

Santiam Christian 42, Pleasant Hill 0

Scappoose 56, St. Helens 14

Scio 16, Willamina 0

Sheldon 38, Grants Pass 10

Sherwood 49, Liberty 39

Silverton 35, Lebanon 0

Siuslaw 41, Junction City 40

Skyview, Wash. 58, Nelson 0

South Albany 42, Crescent Valley 0

South Medford 40, North Medford 34

South Salem 35, Southridge 25

St. Mary's 41, Douglas 0

St. Paul 54, Mohawk 0

Stanfield 55, Irrigon 6

Stayton 49, Newport 25

Summit 27, McNary 7

Thurston 60, North Bend 0

Toledo 46, Oakridge 6

Tualatin 49, Tigard 13

Vale 20, Burns 0

Waldport 60, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 22

West Albany 41, Corvallis 27

West Linn 41, Oregon City 8

West Salem 30, Sprague 0

Westview 42, Beaverton 0

Wilsonville 38, Canby 12

Woodburn 21, Elmira 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ontario vs. Eagle Point, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

