PREP FOOTBALL=

Anderson County 25, Baxter Springs 0

Baldwin 46, Royal Valley 42

Cair Paravel 52, Manhattan Eagles 0

Cherryvale 15, Iola 6

Clay Center 28, Scott City 0

Council Grove 56, Goodland 0

Hays 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 13

Jefferson West 8, Osawatomie 6

Larned 33, Halstead 20

Lyons 30, Belle Plaine 26

NOAH, Okla. 31, Christ Preparatory Academy 3

Smith Center def. Wichita Independent, forfeit

Wichita Home School 31, KC East Christian 3

State Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 6A=

BV Northwest 62, KC Harmon 0

BV West 38, SM West 18

Blue Valley 31, SM South 13

Derby 63, Wichita Southeast 9

Gardner-Edgerton 41, Dodge City 20

Junction City 35, Wichita Campus 17

Lawrence 37, Topeka 7

Lawrence Free State 49, Wichita South 22

Manhattan 64, Wichita North 6

Olathe North 42, Olathe East 14

Olathe West 38, SM North 6

Washburn Rural 52, Wichita West 7

Wichita East 24, Garden City 7

Class 5A=

Andover 51, Salina South 21

DeSoto 50, Topeka West 26

Hutchinson 28, Wichita Bishop Carroll 21

Kapaun Mount Carmel 35, Goddard 3

Maize 39, Newton 9

Maize South 48, Wichita Heights 21

Mill Valley 38, Highland Park 0

Pittsburg 63, KC Turner 0

Salina Central 42, Liberal 10

Shawnee Heights 34, KC Sumner 0

Southwest 37, Leavenworth 7

Spring Hill 64, KC Schlagle 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 48, KC Washington 17

Topeka Seaman 57, Emporia 6

Wichita Northwest 63, Valley Center 0

Class 4A=

Andover Central 48, Wellington 0

Atchison 14, Fort Scott 6

Augusta 33, El Dorado 25

Basehor-Linwood 53, Labette County 8

Bishop Miege 34, Tonganoxie 20

Buhler 49, Abilene 0

Chanute 57, Bonner Springs 14

Circle 28, Rose Hill 14

Eudora 48, Ottawa 12

KC Piper 46, Coffeyville 6

McPherson def. Arkansas City, forfeit

Mulvane 46, Ulysses 16

Paola 46, Lansing 14

St. James Academy 56, Louisburg 22

Wamego 42, Great Bend 21

Winfield 14, Independence 7

Class 3A=

Andale 53, Hugoton 2

Chapman 50, Smoky Valley 20

Cheney 48, Clearwater 14

Concordia 52, Colby 20

Frontenac 26, Columbus 6

Galena 50, Burlington 6

Girard 35, Caney Valley 8

Holcomb 63, Hesston 25

Parsons 28, Prairie View 26

Perry-Lecompton 28, Sabetha 21

Riley County 18, Russell 15

Rock Creek 34, KC Bishop Ward 17

Southeast Saline 60, Marysville 7

Topeka Hayden 49, Hiawatha 0

Wichita Collegiate 23, Pratt 8

Class 2A=

Beloit 53, Lakin 6

Garden Plain 42, Haven 16

Hays-TMP-Marian 42, Minneapolis 18

Hillsboro 62, Douglass 7

Hoisington 35, Ellis 14

Kingman 52, Hutchinson Trinity 13

Nemaha Central 48, Pleasant Ridge 14

Rossville 56, Republic County 0

Silver Lake 62, Atchison County 20

St. Mary’s 52, Mission Valley 0

Wellsville 48, Erie 6

Class 1A=

Conway Springs 68, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Ell-Saline 48, Stanton County 0

Jackson Heights 62, Central Heights 10

Lyndon 59, Horton 13

Oakley 48, Elkhart 6

Plainville def. Sublette, forfeit

Remington 40, Ellinwood 13

Troy 22, Uniontown 14

Valley Heights 29, Pleasanton 14

Class 8M-I=

Meade 54, Rawlins County 6

Class 8M-II=

Norwich 38, Sylvan-Lucas 12

