PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada West 35, J.K. Mullen 14

Basalt 48, Coal Ridge 12

Bayfield 28, Alamosa 0

Bennett 42, Manual 8

Broomfield 33, Silver Creek 17

Brush 61, Valley 16

Buena Vista 49, Rye 6

Byers 36, Lyons 14

Calhan 50, John Mall 14

Centaurus 43, Gateway 0

Chaparral 49, Doherty 27

Cherry Creek 21, Grandview 13

Cheyenne Wells 45, Cheraw 6

Conifer 47, Littleton 0

Dakota Ridge 59, Standley Lake 18

Delta 56, Aspen 0

Denver South 56, Grand Junction 14

Discovery Canyon 52, Sand Creek 8

Faith Christian 41, Middle Park 0

Fleming 3, Briggsdale 2

Florence 48, Grand Valley 0

Fort Collins 34, Boulder 14

Fountain-Fort Carson 42, FMHS 28

Frederick 55, Skyview 22

Golden 42, Wheat Ridge 0

Grand Junction Central 33, Monarch 17

Green Mountain 25, Lewis-Palmer 21

Holly 66, Las Animas 30

Holy Family 20, Thompson Valley 7

La Junta 60, Manitou Springs 27

Meeker 30, North Fork 13

Moffat County 46, Rifle High School 13

Palisade 28, Battle Mountain 17

Peetz 74, Weldon Valley 24

Platte Canyon 53, Jefferson 13

Pueblo Central 42, Pueblo Centennial 0

Pueblo West 35, Mesa Ridge 14

Rangely 62, Gilpin County 18

Riverdale Ridge 45, Denver North 20

Rocky Ford 57, Sheridan 6

Roosevelt 37, Mead 7

Simla 50, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 20

Smoky Hill 42, Eaglecrest 21

The Classical Academy 70, Lamar 13

Thomas Jefferson 55, John F. Kennedy 24

Vail Christian 44, Hayden 0

Valor Christian 47, Castle View 14

Vista Ridge 48, Air Academy 0

Weld Central 14, Fort Lupton 6

Westminster 28, Northglenn 13

Wiggins 30, Yuma 28

Wray 28, Holyoke 11

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

