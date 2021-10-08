PREP FOOTBALL=
Arvada West 35, J.K. Mullen 14
Basalt 48, Coal Ridge 12
Bayfield 28, Alamosa 0
Bennett 42, Manual 8
Broomfield 33, Silver Creek 17
Brush 61, Valley 16
Buena Vista 49, Rye 6
Byers 36, Lyons 14
Calhan 50, John Mall 14
Centaurus 43, Gateway 0
Chaparral 49, Doherty 27
Cherry Creek 21, Grandview 13
Cheyenne Wells 45, Cheraw 6
Conifer 47, Littleton 0
Dakota Ridge 59, Standley Lake 18
Delta 56, Aspen 0
Denver South 56, Grand Junction 14
Discovery Canyon 52, Sand Creek 8
Faith Christian 41, Middle Park 0
Fleming 3, Briggsdale 2
Florence 48, Grand Valley 0
Fort Collins 34, Boulder 14
Fountain-Fort Carson 42, FMHS 28
Frederick 55, Skyview 22
Golden 42, Wheat Ridge 0
Grand Junction Central 33, Monarch 17
Green Mountain 25, Lewis-Palmer 21
Holly 66, Las Animas 30
Holy Family 20, Thompson Valley 7
La Junta 60, Manitou Springs 27
Meeker 30, North Fork 13
Moffat County 46, Rifle High School 13
Palisade 28, Battle Mountain 17
Peetz 74, Weldon Valley 24
Platte Canyon 53, Jefferson 13
Pueblo Central 42, Pueblo Centennial 0
Pueblo West 35, Mesa Ridge 14
Rangely 62, Gilpin County 18
Riverdale Ridge 45, Denver North 20
Rocky Ford 57, Sheridan 6
Roosevelt 37, Mead 7
Simla 50, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 20
Smoky Hill 42, Eaglecrest 21
The Classical Academy 70, Lamar 13
Thomas Jefferson 55, John F. Kennedy 24
Vail Christian 44, Hayden 0
Valor Christian 47, Castle View 14
Vista Ridge 48, Air Academy 0
Weld Central 14, Fort Lupton 6
Westminster 28, Northglenn 13
Wiggins 30, Yuma 28
Wray 28, Holyoke 11
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
