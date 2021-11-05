PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA Class 1A Division 1 Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Oakley 80, Genesee 36

IHSAA Class 1A Division 2 Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Castleford 58, Rockland 8

Dietrich 46, Camas County 12

IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Gooding 28, Timberlake 21

Weiser 21, Snake River 0

IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Blackfoot 28, Nampa 14

Pocatello 28, Bishop Kelly 17

IHSAA Class 5A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Highland 22, Rocky Mountain 21

Meridian 35, Mountain View 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you