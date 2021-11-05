PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSAA Class 1A Division 1 Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Oakley 80, Genesee 36
IHSAA Class 1A Division 2 Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Castleford 58, Rockland 8
Dietrich 46, Camas County 12
IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Gooding 28, Timberlake 21
Weiser 21, Snake River 0
IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Blackfoot 28, Nampa 14
Pocatello 28, Bishop Kelly 17
IHSAA Class 5A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Highland 22, Rocky Mountain 21
Meridian 35, Mountain View 6
