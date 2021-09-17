PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-23, 25-9
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-7, 25-13, 25-6
South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20
Gothenburg Harvest Festival=
Aurora def. Minden, 25-23, 26-24
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-18, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
Minden def. Ogallala, 26-24, 21-25, 26-24
Ogallala def. Aurora, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23
St. Paul def. York, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19
York def. Chadron, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21
LPS Volleyball Classic=
Pool A=
Elkhorn def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-11
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-6, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-15
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-21, 25-23
Pool B=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-7
Elkhorn South def. North Platte, 25-12, 25-11
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-8
Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-14
Pool C=
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-14, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19
Norris def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-17
Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-14
Norris def. Omaha Marian, 25-19, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-21, 25-22
Pool D=
Bellevue West def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-16
Bellevue West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-12
Grand Island def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19
Gretna def. Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-16
Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-23
Gretna def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com