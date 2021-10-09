PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 70, Panorama, Panora 0
Akron-Westfield 29, South O'Brien, Paullina 28
Alta-Aurelia 36, North Union 20
Ankeny 56, Des Moines, North 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0
Atlantic 42, Knoxville 6
Audubon 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 8
B-G-M 64, Colo-NESCO 58
Ballard 43, North Polk, Alleman 42
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Belle Plaine 52, Pekin 0
Bellevue 22, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
Benton Community 23, Assumption, Davenport 3
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0
Bondurant Farrar 43, Boone 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10
Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 3
CAM, Anita 82, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Camanche 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
Carroll 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 28
Cedar Rapids Xavier 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Cedar Rapids, Washington 43, Newton 23
Central City 84, Calamus-Wheatland 34
Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Central Lee, Donnellson 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7
Central Lyon 55, Sheldon 0
Clarinda 27, Des Moines Christian 12
Clear Lake 56, Crestwood, Cresco 43
Collins-Maxwell 42, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo def. Postville, forfeit
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 16
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 51, Saydel 12
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Des Moines, Hoover 6
Davenport, North 34, Davenport, Central 19
Decorah 52, Marion 6
Dike-New Hartford 35, Denver 10
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 49, Ames 6
Dubuque, Senior 48, Muscatine 6
Dunkerton 56, GMG, Garwin 26
Eagle Grove 38, Belmond-Klemme 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Easton Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Waterloo, East 21
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47
Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 0
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 21
Grand View Christian 7, Melcher-Dallas 0
Greene County 54, Shenandoah 6
Grinnell 49, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 7
Harlan 58, ADM, Adel 30
Harris-Lake Park 41, West Bend-Mallard 18
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61, Hinton 13
Humboldt 34, Gilbert 10
IKM-Manning 48, Lawton-Bronson 27
Independence 42, Charles City 0
Indianola 38, Carlisle 14
Iowa City Liberty High School 24, Fort Madison 16
Iowa Falls-Alden 49, Albia 14
Iowa Valley, Marengo 62, H-L-V, Victor 27
Janesville 48, Clarksville 20
Johnston 16, Sioux City, North 0
Kee, Lansing 48, Midland, Wyoming 30
Kingsley-Pierson 70, River Valley, Correctionville 8
Lamoni 58, Moravia 30
LeMars 42, Denison-Schleswig 14
Lenox 62, Martensdale-St. Marys 20
Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 19
Linn-Mar, Marion 56, Ottumwa 0
Lisbon 43, Highland, Riverside 0
Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20
Lynnville-Sully 51, Ogden 15
MFL-Mar-Mac 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 26
MVAO-CO-U 22, East Sac County 19
Madrid 46, Colfax-Mingo 34
Marshalltown 14, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Mediapolis 18, Durant-Bennett 7
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Centerville 21
Montezuma 45, Baxter 24
Monticello 14, Anamosa 8
Mount Ayr 31, Earlham 6
Mount Vernon 41, Maquoketa 7
Nashua-Plainfield 38, AGWSR, Ackley 14
Nevada 28, Algona 14
New Hampton 34, Forest City 0
New London 53, Lone Tree 8
Newell-Fonda 49, Glidden-Ralston 7
Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Fork, Sheffield 21
Nodaway Valley 14, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
North Butler, Greene 40, Lake Mills 7
North Fayette Valley 27, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 64, Riceville 20
North Linn, Troy Mills 36, Hudson 0
North Mahaska, New Sharon 28, Wayne, Corydon 6
North Scott, Eldridge 41, Clinton 7
Northwood-Kensett 35, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Norwalk 42, Perry 0
OA-BCIG 22, Estherville Lincoln Central 21
Okoboji, Milford 35, Cherokee, Washington 12
Osage 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10
Pella 36, Oskaloosa 0
Pella Christian 52, Eldon Cardinal 8
Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City High 14
Pleasantville 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Red Oak 15, Clarke, Osceola 7
Regina, Iowa City 26, West Branch 8
Ridge View 41, Emmetsburg 14
Rockford 50, West Central, Maynard 26
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Bishop Garrigan 16
Sigourney-Keota 37, Central Decatur, Leon 9
Sioux Center 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23
Sioux City, East 51, Des Moines, East 7
Solon 56, Fairfield 7
South Central Calhoun 41, Woodward-Granger 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 28
South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 7
South Tama County, Tama 20, Center Point-Urbana 6
Southeast Polk 21, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20
Southeast Valley 40, PAC-LM 3
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Murray 6
Southwest Valley 15, Riverside, Oakland 12
Spirit Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Springville 45, Central Elkader 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Sidney 8
St. Mary's, Remsen 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20
Stanton 64, Bedford 34
Starmont 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
Treynor 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21
Tri-Center, Neola 26, Woodbury Central, Moville 23
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Tripoli 12
Underwood 70, West Monona 0
Urbandale 56, Sioux City, West 6
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 20
Van Meter 43, Interstate 35,Truro 0
WACO, Wayland 47, Winfield-Mount Union 20
Wahlert, Dubuque 35, Oelwein 0
Wapello 48, Alburnett 12
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, North Tama, Traer 0
Washington 45, Keokuk 6
Waukee 33, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11
Waukee Northwest 17, Ankeny Centennial 6
Waukon 26, Jesup 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Mason City 20
Webster City 21, Spencer 7
West Delaware, Manchester 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
West Hancock, Britt 35, Saint Ansgar 0
West Liberty 35, Tipton 14
West Lyon, Inwood 27, Unity Christian 14
West Marshall, State Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 21
West Sioux 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 21, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8
Westwood, Sloan 48, Missouri Valley 14
Williamsburg 41, Davis County, Bloomfield 8
Winterset 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20
Woodbine 64, Siouxland Christian 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Woodward Academy vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ccd.
