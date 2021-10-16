PREP FOOTBALL=
Alamosa 39, Montezuma-Cortez 24
Arapahoe 13, Cherry Creek 10
Arvada 21, Middle Park 14
Battle Mountain 21, Eagle Valley 20
Bear Creek 27, Standley Lake 21
Bennett 27, Jefferson 6
Broomfield 54, Brighton 8
Buena Vista 49, Colo. Springs Christian 12
Byers 44, South Park 0
Calhan 26, Pikes Peak 24
Center 13, Del Norte 6
Chicago Resurrection, Ill. 24, Severance 14
Columbine 28, J.K. Mullen 14
Crowley County 26, Fowler 6
Dayspring Christian Academy 36, Sedgwick County 6
Delta 42, Basalt 14
Denver East 56, Hinkley 0
Denver North 55, John F. Kennedy 48
Durango 42, Discovery Canyon 0
Fairview 25, Fossil Ridge 23
Faith Christian 22, D'Evelyn 12
Falcon 23, Widefield High School 13
Fleming 52, Prairie 51
Fort Morgan 35, Mountain View 14
Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Rampart 0
Granada 72, Branson/Kim 22
Grand Valley 37, Cedaredge 6
Grandview 38, Eaglecrest 17
Green Mountain 31, Evergreen High School 16
Harrison 41, Sierra 0
Hi-Plains 58, Otis 7
Highland 49, Estes Park 28
Holly 43, Hoehne 0
Holyoke 3, Wiggins 2
Idalia 3, Kiowa 0
Kent Denver 51, Alameda 0
La Veta 88, Kit Carson 72
Legacy 14, Rocky Mountain 6
Legend 49, Douglas County 7
Lewis-Palmer 20, Conifer 13
Limon 41, Wray 0
Lutheran 49, Littleton 0
Mancos 60, Sanford 24
Manitou Springs 34, Lamar 26
McClave 62, Las Animas 12
Meeker 28, Gunnison 12
Moffat County 62, Aspen 35
North Fork 54, Roaring Fork 6
Overland 42, Prairie View 29
Palisade 29, Summit 26
Palmer Ridge 49, Air Academy 7
Pine Creek 48, Chaparral 21
Platte Valley 42, Fort Lupton 11
Pomona 42, Arvada West 14
Pueblo County 39, Canon City 14
Pueblo South 49, Pueblo Centennial 14
Resurrection Christian 24, Severance 14
Rifle High School 28, Coal Ridge 7
Roosevelt 62, Northridge 19
Rye 55, Trinidad 12
Sand Creek 38, Mitchell 12
Skyline High School 35, Monarch 34, OT
Steamboat Springs 28, Glenwood Springs 27
Stratton 76, Peetz 0
Swink 36, Simla 30
The Classical Academy 41, Woodland Park 0
Thomas Jefferson 56, Abraham Lincoln 0
Thornton 33, Liberty 14
ThunderRidge 38, Castle View 3
Weldon Valley 32, Pawnee 30
West Grand 46, Custer County 12
Westminster 34, Adams City 20
Wiley 34, Springfield 0
