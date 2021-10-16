PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamosa 39, Montezuma-Cortez 24

Arapahoe 13, Cherry Creek 10

Arvada 21, Middle Park 14

Battle Mountain 21, Eagle Valley 20

Bear Creek 27, Standley Lake 21

Bennett 27, Jefferson 6

Broomfield 54, Brighton 8

Buena Vista 49, Colo. Springs Christian 12

Byers 44, South Park 0

Calhan 26, Pikes Peak 24

Center 13, Del Norte 6

Chicago Resurrection, Ill. 24, Severance 14

Columbine 28, J.K. Mullen 14

Crowley County 26, Fowler 6

Dayspring Christian Academy 36, Sedgwick County 6

Delta 42, Basalt 14

Denver East 56, Hinkley 0

Denver North 55, John F. Kennedy 48

Durango 42, Discovery Canyon 0

Fairview 25, Fossil Ridge 23

Faith Christian 22, D'Evelyn 12

Falcon 23, Widefield High School 13

Fleming 52, Prairie 51

Fort Morgan 35, Mountain View 14

Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Rampart 0

Granada 72, Branson/Kim 22

Grand Valley 37, Cedaredge 6

Grandview 38, Eaglecrest 17

Green Mountain 31, Evergreen High School 16

Harrison 41, Sierra 0

Hi-Plains 58, Otis 7

Highland 49, Estes Park 28

Holly 43, Hoehne 0

Holyoke 3, Wiggins 2

Idalia 3, Kiowa 0

Kent Denver 51, Alameda 0

La Veta 88, Kit Carson 72

Legacy 14, Rocky Mountain 6

Legend 49, Douglas County 7

Lewis-Palmer 20, Conifer 13

Limon 41, Wray 0

Lutheran 49, Littleton 0

Mancos 60, Sanford 24

Manitou Springs 34, Lamar 26

McClave 62, Las Animas 12

Meeker 28, Gunnison 12

Moffat County 62, Aspen 35

North Fork 54, Roaring Fork 6

Overland 42, Prairie View 29

Palisade 29, Summit 26

Palmer Ridge 49, Air Academy 7

Pine Creek 48, Chaparral 21

Platte Valley 42, Fort Lupton 11

Pomona 42, Arvada West 14

Pueblo County 39, Canon City 14

Pueblo South 49, Pueblo Centennial 14

Resurrection Christian 24, Severance 14

Rifle High School 28, Coal Ridge 7

Roosevelt 62, Northridge 19

Rye 55, Trinidad 12

Sand Creek 38, Mitchell 12

Skyline High School 35, Monarch 34, OT

Steamboat Springs 28, Glenwood Springs 27

Stratton 76, Peetz 0

Swink 36, Simla 30

The Classical Academy 41, Woodland Park 0

Thomas Jefferson 56, Abraham Lincoln 0

Thornton 33, Liberty 14

ThunderRidge 38, Castle View 3

Weldon Valley 32, Pawnee 30

West Grand 46, Custer County 12

Westminster 34, Adams City 20

Wiley 34, Springfield 0

