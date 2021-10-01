PREP FOOTBALL=
Bluffton 29, Heritage 0
Brownsburg 19, Zionsville 6
Brownstown 54, Indian Creek 20
Carroll (Flora) 28, Clinton Central 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Homestead 10
Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 6
Charlestown 47, Corydon 0
Churubusco 21, Central Noble 12
Clinton Prairie 62, Taylor 13
Columbus North 34, Bloomington South 10
Concord 51, Plymouth 3
Covenant Christian 42, Clarksville 6
Culver 22, Caston 14
Decatur Central 35, Greenwood 3
E. Central 73, Connersville 6
Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 6
Eastside 49, Fremont 0
Fairfield 16, Garrett 7
Floyd Central 24, Bedford N. Lawrence 13
Franklin 33, Plainfield 20
Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12
Greencastle 42, Cloverdale 0
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 8
Heritage Christian 48, Lapel 21
Indpls Chatard 42, Columbus East 0
Indpls Lutheran 36, Monrovia 12
Indpls Roncalli 56, Bloomington North 13
Indpls Scecina 27, Triton Central 0
Jimtown 62, S. Bend Washington 16
Kokomo 28, Logansport 14
LaVille 14, Glenn 7
Lafayette Catholic 63, Twin Lakes 7
Lakeland 14, W. Noble 11
Lebanon 48, Crawfordsville 6
Leo 37, Huntington North 6
Linton 38, N. Knox 24
Madison-Grant 34, Elwood 20
Manchester 42, Whitko 7
Martinsville 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 32
Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 20
Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0
Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, New Castle 0
N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Riverton Parke 6
New Haven 42, Bellmont 14
New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 0
Northfield 28, Rochester 21
Northridge 35, Goshen 10
Norwell 42, DeKalb 0
Oak Hill 35, Frankton 21
Owen Valley 67, Eastern (Greene) 0
Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 0
Peru 33, Southwood 14
Providence 35, Milan 21
S. Adams 42, Jay Co. 13
Scottsburg 28, Mitchell 18
Seymour 50, Jennings Co. 29
Silver Creek 27, N. Harrison 24
Southridge 49, S. Spencer 7
Sullivan 45, Edgewood 0
Switzerland Co. 14, S. Decatur 8
Tipton 21, Hamilton Hts. 0
Tri 72, Knightstown 0
Tri-West 39, N. Montgomery 0
Union Co. 62, Centerville 0
W. Lafayette 42, Cass 0
W. Vigo 18, N. Putnam 12
Wabash 48, N. Miami 7
Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7
Western Boone 49, Southmont 0
Whiteland 24, Mooresville 14
Whiting 61, Hanover Central 0
Winamac 35, W. Central 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
