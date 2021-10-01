PREP FOOTBALL=

Bluffton 29, Heritage 0

Brownsburg 19, Zionsville 6

Brownstown 54, Indian Creek 20

Carroll (Flora) 28, Clinton Central 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Homestead 10

Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 6

Charlestown 47, Corydon 0

Churubusco 21, Central Noble 12

Clinton Prairie 62, Taylor 13

Columbus North 34, Bloomington South 10

Concord 51, Plymouth 3

Covenant Christian 42, Clarksville 6

Culver 22, Caston 14

Decatur Central 35, Greenwood 3

E. Central 73, Connersville 6

Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 6

Eastside 49, Fremont 0

Fairfield 16, Garrett 7

Floyd Central 24, Bedford N. Lawrence 13

Franklin 33, Plainfield 20

Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12

Greencastle 42, Cloverdale 0

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 8

Heritage Christian 48, Lapel 21

Indpls Chatard 42, Columbus East 0

Indpls Lutheran 36, Monrovia 12

Indpls Roncalli 56, Bloomington North 13

Indpls Scecina 27, Triton Central 0

Jimtown 62, S. Bend Washington 16

Kokomo 28, Logansport 14

LaVille 14, Glenn 7

Lafayette Catholic 63, Twin Lakes 7

Lakeland 14, W. Noble 11

Lebanon 48, Crawfordsville 6

Leo 37, Huntington North 6

Linton 38, N. Knox 24

Madison-Grant 34, Elwood 20

Manchester 42, Whitko 7

Martinsville 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 32

Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 20

Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0

Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, New Castle 0

N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Riverton Parke 6

New Haven 42, Bellmont 14

New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 0

Northfield 28, Rochester 21

Northridge 35, Goshen 10

Norwell 42, DeKalb 0

Oak Hill 35, Frankton 21

Owen Valley 67, Eastern (Greene) 0

Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 0

Peru 33, Southwood 14

Providence 35, Milan 21

S. Adams 42, Jay Co. 13

Scottsburg 28, Mitchell 18

Seymour 50, Jennings Co. 29

Silver Creek 27, N. Harrison 24

Southridge 49, S. Spencer 7

Sullivan 45, Edgewood 0

Switzerland Co. 14, S. Decatur 8

Tipton 21, Hamilton Hts. 0

Tri 72, Knightstown 0

Tri-West 39, N. Montgomery 0

Union Co. 62, Centerville 0

W. Lafayette 42, Cass 0

W. Vigo 18, N. Putnam 12

Wabash 48, N. Miami 7

Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7

Western Boone 49, Southmont 0

Whiteland 24, Mooresville 14

Whiting 61, Hanover Central 0

Winamac 35, W. Central 0

