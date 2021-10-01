PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Lakota Nations Invitational=

Pool A=

Santee, Neb. def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-10, 25-14

Pool B=

Red Cloud def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-9

Red Cloud def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-12

Red Cloud def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-21, 25-14

Red Cloud def. Todd County, 14-25, 25-10, 25-23

Twin Cities Tournament=

Blue Pool=

Gering, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 22-25, 25-13, 25-9

Gold Pool=

Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26

Sidney, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

