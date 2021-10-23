PREP FOOTBALL=
Animas 60, Mountainair 28
Artesia 35, Goddard 21
Bloomfield 54, Gallup 2
Carlsbad 34, Organ Mountain 20
Centennial 35, Hobbs 18
Cleveland 54, West Mesa 0
Deming 50, Chaparral 0
Estancia 63, Escalante 20
Eunice 46, Loving 6
Farmington 55, Capital 0
Jal 60, Hagerman 6
Kirtland Central 20, Aztec 14, OT
La Cueva 47, Manzano 6
Los Lunas 57, Del Norte 0
Melrose 62, Logan 36
Rio Rancho 57, Volcano Vista 7
Robertson 44, St. Michael's 7
Sandia 41, Clovis 14
Silver 12, Portales 0
Thoreau 47, Crownpoint 20
Tularosa 50, Mescalero Apache 0
Valley 42, Rio Grande 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
