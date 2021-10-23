PREP FOOTBALL=

Animas 60, Mountainair 28

Artesia 35, Goddard 21

Bloomfield 54, Gallup 2

Carlsbad 34, Organ Mountain 20

Centennial 35, Hobbs 18

Cleveland 54, West Mesa 0

Deming 50, Chaparral 0

Estancia 63, Escalante 20

Eunice 46, Loving 6

Farmington 55, Capital 0

Jal 60, Hagerman 6

Kirtland Central 20, Aztec 14, OT

La Cueva 47, Manzano 6

Los Lunas 57, Del Norte 0

Melrose 62, Logan 36

Rio Rancho 57, Volcano Vista 7

Robertson 44, St. Michael's 7

Sandia 41, Clovis 14

Silver 12, Portales 0

Thoreau 47, Crownpoint 20

Tularosa 50, Mescalero Apache 0

Valley 42, Rio Grande 7

