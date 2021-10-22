PREP FOOTBALL=
Sectional Playoffs=
First Round= Class 5A=
Sectional 10=
Concord 70, LaPorte 14
S. Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14
Sectional 12=
Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0
Sectional 13=
Indpls Cathedral 56, Terre Haute North 0
Sectional 16=
Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20
Class 4A=
Sectional 18=
Culver Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 8
Kankakee Valley 35, S. Bend Riley 6
New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0
S. Bend St. Joseph's 15, Logansport 14
Sectional 19=
Columbia City 48, Angola 12
DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Leo 32, E. Noble 29
Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
Sectional 20=
Ft. Wayne Wayne 27, Marion 13
Mississinewa 49, Jay Co. 0
New Haven 35, Huntington North 34
Sectional 21=
Connersville 14, Muncie Central 13
Greenfield 43, New Castle 0
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Pendleton Hts. 28
Richmond 32, Shelbyville 29
Sectional 22=
Indpls Chatard 41, Frankfort 7
Indpls Roncalli 47, Western 8
Indpls Shortridge 18, Indpls Attucks 14
Lebanon 42, Beech Grove 6
Sectional 23=
E. Central 44, Greenwood 14
Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13
Mooresville 68, Jennings Co. 0
S. Dearborn 54, Madison 0
Sectional 24=
Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Harrison 10
Northview 28, Jasper 14
Class 3A=
Sectional 25=
Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20
Sectional 26=
Jimtown 31, W. Noble 21
Mishawaka Marian 49, S. Bend Washington 14
Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
Sectional 27=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Northwestern 14
Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0
Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
Sectional 28=
Guerin Catholic 21, Hamilton Hts. 20
Indpls Brebeuf 24, W. Lafayette 14
N. Montgomery 6, Yorktown 0
Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 14
Sectional 29=
Danville 41, Greencastle 7
Indian Creek 36, Indpls Washington 18
Indpls Ritter 57, Christel House Manual 0
Tri-West 62, W. Vigo 12
Sectional 30=
Brown Co. 47, Pike Central 20
Edgewood 16, Washington 0
Owen Valley 32, Sullivan 29
Vincennes 48, Princeton 20
Sectional 31=
Batesville 48, Rushville 26
Brownstown 41, Scottsburg 0
Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 14
Sectional 32=
Ev. Bosse 60, Corydon 10
Heritage Hills 31, N. Harrison 18
Salem 28, Southridge 21, OT
Class 2A=
Sectional 33=
Rensselaer 52, N. Newton 8
Sectional 34=
Bremen 28, Manchester 13
Delphi 28, Cass 20
LaVille 29, Rochester 7
Pioneer 40, Wabash 14
Sectional 35=
Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Ft. Wayne Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Prairie Hts. 40, Woodlan 27
Sectional 36=
Alexandria 24, Elwood 19
Eastbrook 56, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Lapel 40, Frankton 18
Tipton 42, Blackford 6
Sectional 37=
Lafayette Catholic 53, S. Vermillion 20
Monrovia 34, N. Putnam 15
Southmont 21, Cascade 7
Speedway 41, Seeger 12
Sectional 38=
Centerville 49, Eastern Hancock 12
Indpls Scecina 40, Heritage Christian 20
Northeastern 42, Winchester 0
Sectional 39=
Clarksville 41, Mitchell 20
Paoli 50, Union Co. 0
Providence 47, Switzerland Co. 0
Triton Central 58, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Sectional 40=
Ev. Mater Dei 42, Forest Park 6
Linton 46, Tell City 13
N. Knox 31, S. Spencer 14
N. Posey 56, Crawford Co. 6
Class 1A=
Sectional 41=
S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Caston 6
S. Newton 50, Culver 8
Winamac 48, W. Central 14
Sectional 42=
Carroll (Flora) 35, Frontier 0
Clinton Prairie 20, Clinton Central 8
Traders Point Christian 35, N. White 14
Sectional 43=
Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7
S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37
Union City 25, Tri-Central 14
Sectional 44=
Adams Central 25, Churubusco 15
Northfield 35, Fremont 14
Southwood 47, N. Miami 7
Sectional 45=
Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
S. Putnam 24, N. Vermillion 18
Sectional 46=
Covenant Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 6
Indpls Lutheran 69, Edinburgh 8
Indpls Park Tudor 26, Sheridan 7
Sectional 47=
Milan 40, Oldenburg 0
N. Decatur 58, S. Decatur 19
Tri 53, Hagerstown 6
Sectional 48=
Springs Valley 27, N. Daviess 6
Tecumseh 44, Eastern (Greene) 0
W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Academy 0
