PREP FOOTBALL=

Sectional Playoffs=

First Round= Class 5A=

Sectional 10=

Concord 70, LaPorte 14

S. Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14

Sectional 12=

Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0

Sectional 13=

Indpls Cathedral 56, Terre Haute North 0

Sectional 16=

Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20

Class 4A=

Sectional 18=

Culver Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 8

Kankakee Valley 35, S. Bend Riley 6

New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0

S. Bend St. Joseph's 15, Logansport 14

Sectional 19=

Columbia City 48, Angola 12

DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

Leo 32, E. Noble 29

Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

Sectional 20=

Ft. Wayne Wayne 27, Marion 13

Mississinewa 49, Jay Co. 0

New Haven 35, Huntington North 34

Sectional 21=

Connersville 14, Muncie Central 13

Greenfield 43, New Castle 0

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Pendleton Hts. 28

Richmond 32, Shelbyville 29

Sectional 22=

Indpls Chatard 41, Frankfort 7

Indpls Roncalli 47, Western 8

Indpls Shortridge 18, Indpls Attucks 14

Lebanon 42, Beech Grove 6

Sectional 23=

E. Central 44, Greenwood 14

Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13

Mooresville 68, Jennings Co. 0

S. Dearborn 54, Madison 0

Sectional 24=

Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Harrison 10

Northview 28, Jasper 14

Class 3A=

Sectional 25=

Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

Sectional 26=

Jimtown 31, W. Noble 21

Mishawaka Marian 49, S. Bend Washington 14

Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

Sectional 27=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Northwestern 14

Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

Sectional 28=

Guerin Catholic 21, Hamilton Hts. 20

Indpls Brebeuf 24, W. Lafayette 14

N. Montgomery 6, Yorktown 0

Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 14

Sectional 29=

Danville 41, Greencastle 7

Indian Creek 36, Indpls Washington 18

Indpls Ritter 57, Christel House Manual 0

Tri-West 62, W. Vigo 12

Sectional 30=

Brown Co. 47, Pike Central 20

Edgewood 16, Washington 0

Owen Valley 32, Sullivan 29

Vincennes 48, Princeton 20

Sectional 31=

Batesville 48, Rushville 26

Brownstown 41, Scottsburg 0

Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 14

Sectional 32=

Ev. Bosse 60, Corydon 10

Heritage Hills 31, N. Harrison 18

Salem 28, Southridge 21, OT

Class 2A=

Sectional 33=

Rensselaer 52, N. Newton 8

Sectional 34=

Bremen 28, Manchester 13

Delphi 28, Cass 20

LaVille 29, Rochester 7

Pioneer 40, Wabash 14

Sectional 35=

Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

Ft. Wayne Luers 46, Fairfield 8

Prairie Hts. 40, Woodlan 27

Sectional 36=

Alexandria 24, Elwood 19

Eastbrook 56, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Lapel 40, Frankton 18

Tipton 42, Blackford 6

Sectional 37=

Lafayette Catholic 53, S. Vermillion 20

Monrovia 34, N. Putnam 15

Southmont 21, Cascade 7

Speedway 41, Seeger 12

Sectional 38=

Centerville 49, Eastern Hancock 12

Indpls Scecina 40, Heritage Christian 20

Northeastern 42, Winchester 0

Sectional 39=

Clarksville 41, Mitchell 20

Paoli 50, Union Co. 0

Providence 47, Switzerland Co. 0

Triton Central 58, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Sectional 40=

Ev. Mater Dei 42, Forest Park 6

Linton 46, Tell City 13

N. Knox 31, S. Spencer 14

N. Posey 56, Crawford Co. 6

Class 1A=

Sectional 41=

S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Caston 6

S. Newton 50, Culver 8

Winamac 48, W. Central 14

Sectional 42=

Carroll (Flora) 35, Frontier 0

Clinton Prairie 20, Clinton Central 8

Traders Point Christian 35, N. White 14

Sectional 43=

Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

Sectional 44=

Adams Central 25, Churubusco 15

Northfield 35, Fremont 14

Southwood 47, N. Miami 7

Sectional 45=

Covington 46, Fountain Central 6

Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

S. Putnam 24, N. Vermillion 18

Sectional 46=

Covenant Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 6

Indpls Lutheran 69, Edinburgh 8

Indpls Park Tudor 26, Sheridan 7

Sectional 47=

Milan 40, Oldenburg 0

N. Decatur 58, S. Decatur 19

Tri 53, Hagerstown 6

Sectional 48=

Springs Valley 27, N. Daviess 6

Tecumseh 44, Eastern (Greene) 0

W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Academy 0

