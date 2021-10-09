PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 28, Centralia 12

Adna 47, Stevenson 6

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Odessa 20

Arlington 55, Marysville-Getchell 13

Auburn Riverside 41, Mt. Rainier 0

Bellevue 63, Newport-Bellevue 9

Blaine 36, Shorewood 13

Blanchet 34, Roosevelt 27

Bothell 42, Inglemoor 0

Bremerton 32, Bainbridge 0

Brewster 44, Tonasket 22

Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Quincy 0

Castle Rock 42, Columbia (White Salmon) 6

Chiawana 48, Walla Walla 14

Clarkston 9, East Valley (Spokane) 7

Clover Park 35, Franklin Pierce 21

Colfax 52, Kettle Falls 0

Columbia (Burbank) 48, River View 28

Davenport 51, Liberty (Spangle) 50

Eastlake 41, Skyline 7

Eastside Catholic 24, O'Dea 14

Eatonville 35, Montesano 18

Edmonds-Woodway 48, Shorecrest 7

Elma 69, Seton Catholic 26

Emerald Ridge 51, South Kitsap 0

Entiat 64, Pateros 16

Evergreen Lutheran 60, Muckleshoot Tribal School 16

Forks 34, Rainier 8

Franklin 15, Nathan Hale 7

Freeman 40, Newport 7

Goldendale 61, Cle Elum/Roslyn 20

Gonzaga Prep 35, Central Valley 7

Graham-Kapowsin 41, Bellarmine Prep 0

Granger 54, Highland 7

Highline 51, Foster 6

Hockinson 31, Columbia River 6

Imbler, Ore. 30, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 16

Kalama 42, Wahkiakum 0

Kamiakin 34, Kennewick 20

Kennedy 28, Federal Way 21

Kentwood 24, Tahoma 21

King's 55, Sultan 14

Kittitas 54, White Swan 0

La Center 47, Fort Vancouver 8

Lake Stevens 56, Mariner 7

Lakes 30, Juanita 27

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 41, Colville 8

Liberty 38, Mercer Island 14

Liberty Bell 36, Soap Lake 6

Lincoln 48, Lindbergh 8

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Medical Lake 34

Lummi 62, Darrington 6

Lynden 42, Lakewood 19

Lynnwood 28, Everett 0

Mabton 42, Warden 41

Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Mount Vernon 13

Monroe 42, Meadowdale 0

Morton/White Pass 36, Raymond 27

Moses Lake 21, Eastmont 13

Mount Baker 40, Nooksack Valley 34

Mount Si 56, Issaquah 12

Mt. Spokane 37, Ferris 0

Napavine 48, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 3

North Kitsap 49, Sequim 7

Northport 32, Inchelium 20

Omak 40, Chelan 19

Pasco 31, Hanford 28, OT

Pomeroy def. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, forfeit

Port Angeles 31, Kingston 6

Port Townsend 41, Cascade Christian 13

Prairie 50, Black Hills 0

Prosser 26, Ellensburg 20, 2OT

Pullman 45, Rogers (Spokane) 8

Puyallup 54, Olympia 14

Redmond 37, Jackson 21

Richland 14, Mead 12

Ridgeline 13, Cheney 10

Riverside 42, Deer Park 14

Sammamish 26, Interlake 10

Seattle Prep 35, Ballard 21

Sedro-Woolley 44, Cedarcrest 0

Selah 26, East Valley (Yakima) 14

Skyview 35, Kelso 14

Snohomish 41, Mountlake Terrace 0

South Whidbey 34, Friday Harbor 14

Southridge 27, Hermiston, Ore. 14

Squalicum 26, Archbishop Murphy 6

Stanwood 35, Cascade (Everett) 13

Steilacoom 14, Enumclaw 7

Sumner 52, Curtis 6

Sunnyside 44, Eisenhower 14

Sunnyside Christian 76, Touchet 0

Tenino 50, Hoquiam 6

Timberline 28, Capital 14

Toledo 56, King's Way Christian School 22

Toppenish 21, Connell 14

Tumwater 58, Shelton 0

University 21, Lewis and Clark 17

W. F. West 38, Rochester 20

Washougal 27, Hudson's Bay 16

West Seattle 36, Lakeside (Seattle) 12

Weston 41, Irrigon, Ore. 8

Winlock 42, Mossyrock 40

Woodland 8, R.A. Long 7

Zillah 49, Naches Valley 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellingham vs. La Conner, ccd.

Burlington-Edison vs. Sehome, ccd.

Central Kitsap vs. River Ridge, ccd.

Davis vs. Wenatchee, ccd.

Kamiak vs. Glacier Peak, ccd.

Lake Washington vs. Hazen, ccd.

Lynden Christian vs. Meridian, ccd.

Mount Tahoma vs. Spanaway Lake, ccd.

Naselle vs. Taholah, ccd.

Orting vs. Fife, ccd.

Silas vs. Stadium, ccd.

Toutle Lake vs. Onalaska, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you