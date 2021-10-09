PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 28, Centralia 12
Adna 47, Stevenson 6
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Odessa 20
Arlington 55, Marysville-Getchell 13
Auburn Riverside 41, Mt. Rainier 0
Bellevue 63, Newport-Bellevue 9
Blaine 36, Shorewood 13
Blanchet 34, Roosevelt 27
Bothell 42, Inglemoor 0
Bremerton 32, Bainbridge 0
Brewster 44, Tonasket 22
Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Quincy 0
Castle Rock 42, Columbia (White Salmon) 6
Chiawana 48, Walla Walla 14
Clarkston 9, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Clover Park 35, Franklin Pierce 21
Colfax 52, Kettle Falls 0
Columbia (Burbank) 48, River View 28
Davenport 51, Liberty (Spangle) 50
Eastlake 41, Skyline 7
Eastside Catholic 24, O'Dea 14
Eatonville 35, Montesano 18
Edmonds-Woodway 48, Shorecrest 7
Elma 69, Seton Catholic 26
Emerald Ridge 51, South Kitsap 0
Entiat 64, Pateros 16
Evergreen Lutheran 60, Muckleshoot Tribal School 16
Forks 34, Rainier 8
Franklin 15, Nathan Hale 7
Freeman 40, Newport 7
Goldendale 61, Cle Elum/Roslyn 20
Gonzaga Prep 35, Central Valley 7
Graham-Kapowsin 41, Bellarmine Prep 0
Granger 54, Highland 7
Highline 51, Foster 6
Hockinson 31, Columbia River 6
Imbler, Ore. 30, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 16
Kalama 42, Wahkiakum 0
Kamiakin 34, Kennewick 20
Kennedy 28, Federal Way 21
Kentwood 24, Tahoma 21
King's 55, Sultan 14
Kittitas 54, White Swan 0
La Center 47, Fort Vancouver 8
Lake Stevens 56, Mariner 7
Lakes 30, Juanita 27
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 41, Colville 8
Liberty 38, Mercer Island 14
Liberty Bell 36, Soap Lake 6
Lincoln 48, Lindbergh 8
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Medical Lake 34
Lummi 62, Darrington 6
Lynden 42, Lakewood 19
Lynnwood 28, Everett 0
Mabton 42, Warden 41
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Mount Vernon 13
Monroe 42, Meadowdale 0
Morton/White Pass 36, Raymond 27
Moses Lake 21, Eastmont 13
Mount Baker 40, Nooksack Valley 34
Mount Si 56, Issaquah 12
Mt. Spokane 37, Ferris 0
Napavine 48, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 3
North Kitsap 49, Sequim 7
Northport 32, Inchelium 20
Omak 40, Chelan 19
Pasco 31, Hanford 28, OT
Pomeroy def. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, forfeit
Port Angeles 31, Kingston 6
Port Townsend 41, Cascade Christian 13
Prairie 50, Black Hills 0
Prosser 26, Ellensburg 20, 2OT
Pullman 45, Rogers (Spokane) 8
Puyallup 54, Olympia 14
Redmond 37, Jackson 21
Richland 14, Mead 12
Ridgeline 13, Cheney 10
Riverside 42, Deer Park 14
Sammamish 26, Interlake 10
Seattle Prep 35, Ballard 21
Sedro-Woolley 44, Cedarcrest 0
Selah 26, East Valley (Yakima) 14
Skyview 35, Kelso 14
Snohomish 41, Mountlake Terrace 0
South Whidbey 34, Friday Harbor 14
Southridge 27, Hermiston, Ore. 14
Squalicum 26, Archbishop Murphy 6
Stanwood 35, Cascade (Everett) 13
Steilacoom 14, Enumclaw 7
Sumner 52, Curtis 6
Sunnyside 44, Eisenhower 14
Sunnyside Christian 76, Touchet 0
Tenino 50, Hoquiam 6
Timberline 28, Capital 14
Toledo 56, King's Way Christian School 22
Toppenish 21, Connell 14
Tumwater 58, Shelton 0
University 21, Lewis and Clark 17
W. F. West 38, Rochester 20
Washougal 27, Hudson's Bay 16
West Seattle 36, Lakeside (Seattle) 12
Weston 41, Irrigon, Ore. 8
Winlock 42, Mossyrock 40
Woodland 8, R.A. Long 7
Zillah 49, Naches Valley 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellingham vs. La Conner, ccd.
Burlington-Edison vs. Sehome, ccd.
Central Kitsap vs. River Ridge, ccd.
Davis vs. Wenatchee, ccd.
Kamiak vs. Glacier Peak, ccd.
Lake Washington vs. Hazen, ccd.
Lynden Christian vs. Meridian, ccd.
Mount Tahoma vs. Spanaway Lake, ccd.
Naselle vs. Taholah, ccd.
Orting vs. Fife, ccd.
Silas vs. Stadium, ccd.
Toutle Lake vs. Onalaska, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com