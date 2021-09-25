PREP FOOTBALL=
Alamosa 47, Manitou Springs 0
Arapahoe 41, Rock Canyon 35
Briggsdale 63, Peetz 16
Caliche 40, Denver Christian 22
Cherry Creek 34, Regis Jesuit 14
Cheyenne Mountain 48, Air Academy 15
Clear Creek 52, Sheridan 6
Coronado 42, Liberty 14
Crowley County 66, McClave 6
Dakota Ridge 54, Brighton 13
Denver South 34, Standley Lake 27
Douglas County 34, Boulder 7
Dove Creek 54, Norwood 6
Durango 48, Piedra Vista, N.M. 7
Eaton 50, Faith Christian 7
Erie 49, Skyline High School 0
FMHS 14, Grand Junction Central 7
Florence 61, Rocky Ford 0
Fort Morgan 35, Discovery Canyon 21
Fowler 42, Las Animas 26
George Washington 41, Monarch 34
Golden 35, Widefield High School 14
Granada 62, Cheraw 29
Grandview 42, Horizon 8
Greeley Central 32, Greeley West 13
Haxtun 26, Dayspring Christian Academy 6
Hoehne 50, Springfield 6
Holyoke 49, Lamar 14
J.K. Mullen 42, Eaglecrest 17
Legacy 40, Far Northeast 7
Legend 42, Westminster 8
Loveland 35, Broomfield 12
Mancos 40, Montezuma-Cortez 0
Mead 42, Lewis-Palmer 8
Moffat County 51, John F. Kennedy 15
Monte Vista 32, Cedaredge 6
Montrose High School 54, Grand Junction 7
Northfield 24, Englewood 7
Otis 76, Deer Trail 14
Overland 41, Wheat Ridge 0
Palmer Ridge 35, Lakewood 7
Pine Creek 28, Chatfield 22
Platte Valley 41, Berthoud 21
Pueblo Centennial 47, Sierra 0
Pueblo Central 36, Battle Mountain 35
Pueblo County 21, Harrison 7
Pueblo West 31, Pueblo East 0
Resurrection Christian 35, Holy Family 20
Sedgwick County 36, Akron 34
Smoky Hill 28, Pomona 27
Steamboat Springs 20, Aspen 17
The Academy 49, Prospect Ridge Academy 0
Valor Christian 35, Columbine 21
Wiggins 41, Flatirons Academy 7
Wiley 47, Holly 6
Yuma 21, Sidney, Neb. 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com