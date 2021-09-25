PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamosa 47, Manitou Springs 0

Arapahoe 41, Rock Canyon 35

Briggsdale 63, Peetz 16

Caliche 40, Denver Christian 22

Cherry Creek 34, Regis Jesuit 14

Cheyenne Mountain 48, Air Academy 15

Clear Creek 52, Sheridan 6

Coronado 42, Liberty 14

Crowley County 66, McClave 6

Dakota Ridge 54, Brighton 13

Denver South 34, Standley Lake 27

Douglas County 34, Boulder 7

Dove Creek 54, Norwood 6

Durango 48, Piedra Vista, N.M. 7

Eaton 50, Faith Christian 7

Erie 49, Skyline High School 0

FMHS 14, Grand Junction Central 7

Florence 61, Rocky Ford 0

Fort Morgan 35, Discovery Canyon 21

Fowler 42, Las Animas 26

George Washington 41, Monarch 34

Golden 35, Widefield High School 14

Granada 62, Cheraw 29

Grandview 42, Horizon 8

Greeley Central 32, Greeley West 13

Haxtun 26, Dayspring Christian Academy 6

Hoehne 50, Springfield 6

Holyoke 49, Lamar 14

J.K. Mullen 42, Eaglecrest 17

Legacy 40, Far Northeast 7

Legend 42, Westminster 8

Loveland 35, Broomfield 12

Mancos 40, Montezuma-Cortez 0

Mead 42, Lewis-Palmer 8

Moffat County 51, John F. Kennedy 15

Monte Vista 32, Cedaredge 6

Montrose High School 54, Grand Junction 7

Northfield 24, Englewood 7

Otis 76, Deer Trail 14

Overland 41, Wheat Ridge 0

Palmer Ridge 35, Lakewood 7

Pine Creek 28, Chatfield 22

Platte Valley 41, Berthoud 21

Pueblo Centennial 47, Sierra 0

Pueblo Central 36, Battle Mountain 35

Pueblo County 21, Harrison 7

Pueblo West 31, Pueblo East 0

Resurrection Christian 35, Holy Family 20

Sedgwick County 36, Akron 34

Smoky Hill 28, Pomona 27

Steamboat Springs 20, Aspen 17

The Academy 49, Prospect Ridge Academy 0

Valor Christian 35, Columbine 21

Wiggins 41, Flatirons Academy 7

Wiley 47, Holly 6

Yuma 21, Sidney, Neb. 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

