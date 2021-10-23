PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcovy 13, Lakeside-Evans 3
Allatoona 23, Kell 12
Apalachee 35, Walnut Grove 7
Archer 50, Discovery 0
Athens Academy 30, Athens Christian 14
Augusta Christian 42, Glascock County 8
Bainbridge 40, Westover 8
Baldwin 27, Spalding 14
Banks County 67, Riverside Military Academy 7
Banneker 29, Tri-Cities 3
Benedictine Military 70, New Hampstead 28
Bleckley County 28, Washington County 23
Blessed Trinity 56, Hiram 24
Bowdon 40, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14
Brantley County 13, Tattnall County 10
Bremen 28, Temple 26
Brentwood 55, Piedmont 29
Briarwood 42, Augusta Prep 21
Brooks County 56, Clinch County 16
Brookwood 35, Grayson 14
Brookwood School 29, Tiftarea 22
Buford 56, Lanier 0
Bulloch 55, Robert Toombs 7
Burke County 42, Hephzibah 19
Cairo 14, Thomas County Central 13
Calhoun 35, Cass 14
Calhoun County 32, Sherwood Christian 14
Calvary Day 28, Savannah Country Day 7
Carrollton 35, East Paulding 7
Cartersville 49, Woodland Cartersville 7
Carver-Atlanta 36, Sandy Creek 29
Cedar Grove 42, Westminster 10
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 25, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 14
Cherokee 31, Alpharetta 25
Cherokee Bluff 21, Dawson County 14
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 44, Eagle's Landing Christian 14
Clarke Central 27, Loganville 24
Claxton 20, Portal 15
Coffee 33, Veterans 13
Collins Hill 28, Mountain View 0
Cook 21, Early County 18
Crawford County 42, Wilkinson County 8
Creekside 58, Mundy's Mill 7
Creekview 52, Chattahoochee 0
Crisp County 59, Americus Sumter 12
Dacula 23, Shiloh 7
Dade County 35, Coosa 6
Darlington 35, North Cobb Christian 23
Decatur 74, Northview 12
Denmark 17, South Forsyth 14
Dooly County 21, Treutlen 13
Dougherty 41, Monroe 14
Douglas County 55, Dalton 42
Douglass 28, Redan 20
Dunwoody 42, Berkmar 13
Dutchtown 21, Woodland Stockbridge 8
East Coweta 26, Campbell 6
East Jackson 26, Franklin County 0
East Laurens 49, Bacon County 27
Eastside 42, Jackson County 7
Effingham County 35, Bradwell Institute 12
Emanuel County Institute 20, Jenkins County 12
Etowah 17, Woodstock 14
Evans 45, Heritage-Conyers 18
Fannin County 42, Chattooga 7
First Presbyterian Day 42, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Flowery Branch 32, Madison County 8
Frederica 44, St. Andrew's 6
Gatewood 48, King's Academy 14
Georgia Military 17, Warren County 6
Gilmer 26, West Hall 21
Gordon Lee 28, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Salem 6
Greenbrier 56, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Greene County 63, Towns County 36
Greene County 63, Twiggs County 35
Greenville 28, Central-Talbotton 0
Grovetown 42, Rockdale County 0
Habersham Central 20, Central Gwinnett 0
Hapeville 30, Arabia Mountain 6
Haralson County 21, Heard County 0
Harris County 44, Northside-Columbus 14
Hart County 9, Stephens County 7
Howard 13, Rutland 0
Hughes 28, Lovejoy 7
Irwin County 36, Charlton County 7
Jefferson 41, Chestatee 7
Jenkins 19, Islands 18
John Milledge 53, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14
Johns Creek 37, Centennial 27
Johnson County 42, Dublin 35
Johnson-Savannah 20, Windsor Forest 6
Jones County 41, Eagle's Landing 20
Jonesboro 33, Drew 7
Kennesaw Mountain 36, Wheeler 6
LaGrange 55, Spencer 20
Lamar County 44, Monticello 14
Lambert 35, Forsyth Central 3
Lanier County 42, Atkinson County 0
Lee County 41, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Lithia Springs 35, Chapel Hill 9
Lithonia 14, Stone Mountain 7
Lovett 16, Columbia 0
Lowndes 52, Colquitt County 31
Macon County 37, Manchester 19
Marietta 35, Harrison 12
Marist 64, Stephenson 12
Mary Persons 32, Upson-Lee 24
McIntosh County Academy 32, Screven County 8
Metter 50, Bryan County 26
Mill Creek 17, Newton 14
Miller Grove 27, Mays 20
Milton 44, Roswell 34
Mitchell County 39, Randolph-Clay 8
Monroe Area 17, Oconee County 14
Montgomery County 39, Baconton 0
Morgan County 35, Cross Creek 6
Mount de Sales 33, Strong Rock Christian 7
Mt. Paran Christian 20, Christian Heritage 17, OT
New Manchester 24, North Springs 3
Norcross 45, Duluth 7
North Cobb 42, Hillgrove 0
North Gwinnett 34, Peachtree Ridge 7
North Murray 55, Murray County 20
North Oconee 42, Cedar Shoals 7
Northeast-Macon 21, Dodge County 7
Northwest Whitfield 52, Southeast Whitfield 6
Notre Dame Academy 28, Cross Keys 6
Oglethorpe County 61, Glenn Hills 7
Ola 25, Stockbridge 17
Pace Academy 31, Towers 16
Pacelli Catholic 35, Heritage School 7
Parkview 21, South Gwinnett 12
Peach County 32, Jackson 28
Pebblebrook 31, Newnan 28
Pepperell 28, Model 22
Perry 45, Westside-Macon 0
Pierce County 44, Long County 6
Pike County 10, Central-Macon 7
Pinecrest 21, North Georgia Falcons 14
Prince Avenue Christian 55, Loganville Christian 0
Putnam County 28, Jefferson County 21
Rabun County 45, Elbert County 7
Richmond Hill 14, Glynn Academy 7
Ringgold 42, Coahulla Creek 7
River Ridge 16, Sequoyah 14
Riverdale 56, Hampton 10
Riverwood 40, Cambridge 33
Rockmart 49, Adairsville 33
Rome 16, Alexander 6
Savannah Christian Prep 24, Aquinas 21, 2OT
Schley County 20, Chattahoochee County 19
Seminole County 29, Miller County 12
Social Circle 28, Commerce 19
Sonoraville 24, LaFayette 21
South Cobb 52, Osborne 34
South Paulding 56, Paulding County 26
Southland 23, Valwood 6
St. Francis 30, King's Ridge 7
St. Pius X 46, MLK Jr. 13
Statesboro 35, South Effingham 6
Swainsboro 15, Jeff Davis 14
T.W. Josey 18, Butler 6
Tattnall Square 42, Stratford 41, OT
Telfair County 14, Wheeler County 12
Terrell Academy 56, Memorial Day 12
Terrell County 21, Pelham 20
Therrell 28, KIPP Atlanta 12
Thomas Heyward Academy, S.C. 45, Bethesda Academy 0
Thomas Jefferson 27, Edmund Burke 7
Thomasville 15, Fitzgerald 8
Thomson 53, Harlem 7
Tift County 21, Camden County 14
Toombs County 21, Vidalia 19
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 55, Brookstone 14
Union Grove 44, Locust Grove 0
Unity Christian 78, Holy Ground Baptist 34
Valdosta 48, Houston County 6
Walton 45, North Paulding 14
Warner Robins 70, Wayne County 14
Washington 24, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Washington-Wilkes 44, Lincoln County 36
Wesleyan 69, Providence Christian 19
West Forsyth 40, Gainesville 7
Westfield 51, Creekside Christian Academy 14
Westlake 65, North Atlanta 18
White County 49, Lumpkin County 13
Whitefield Academy 42, Landmark Christian 12
Whitewater 16, Starr's Mill 13
Wilcox County 53, Hawkinsville 26
Windsor 63, Crisp 8
Worth County 31, Berrien 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com