PREP FOOTBALL=
Apopka 20, Evans 6
Auburndale 47, Gateway 7
Autauga Academy, Ala. 21, Munroe Day 12
Baker County 35, Bishop Kenny 14
Bartow 37, Kathleen 0
Belleview 41, Springstead 21
Benjamin 28, Delray American Heritage 22
Berkeley Prep 38, Tampa Catholic 0
Bloomingdale 29, East Bay 7
Boca Raton Community 40, Douglas 3
Bolles School 35, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 0
Braddock def. Miami Coral Park, forfeit
Bradford 14, American Collegiate 12
Cardinal Mooney 27, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21
Carrollwood Day 40, Victory Christian 0
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 26, Sanford Seminole 23
Charlotte 31, North Fort Myers 18
Chiefland 42, Trenton 0
Chiles 45, Ocala Forest 14
Christopher Columbus Catholic 34, Monsignor Pace 14
Clay 32, Palatka 26
Clewiston 38, Avon Park 7
Columbia 27, Westside 9
Community School of Naples 41, Oasis 0
Crystal River 50, Lake Weir 0
Cypress Lake 22, Bonita Springs 14
Dillard 62, Nova 0
Doral Academy Charter 53, Hialeah 12
Dunnellon 28, Madison County 26
Durant 45, Riverview 13
Ed White 44, Paxon 0
Edgewater 44, Winter Haven 14
Eustis 49, Lake Buena Vista 0
First Academy-Orlando 74, Halifax Academy 6
First Baptist 40, Palmetto Ridge 7
Fleming Island 20, Ponte Vedra 6
Fletcher 21, Atlantic Coast 19
Florida 28, Wakulla 24
Foundation Academy 52, Poinciana 0
Glades Day 78, Moore Haven 0
Golden Gate 21, East Lee County 20
Goleman 24, Westland Hialeah 12
Gulf Coast 31, North Port 17
Gulliver Prep 52, Champagnat Catholic 27
Haines City 54, Parrish Community 7
Hollins 13, Seminole 10
IMG Academy Blue 26, Windermere Prep 0
Ida S. Baker 48, Cape Coral 13
Jefferson County 41, FAMU 0
Jones 46, South Lake 6
Keswick Christian def. Boca Raton Christian, forfeit
Key West 48, Gateway 13
Keystone Heights 30, Fort White 14
King 49, Blake 14
King's Academy 49, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 14
Kissimmee Osceola 69, Windermere 0
Lake Brantley 21, West Port 14
Lake Gibson 44, George Jenkins 6
Lake Highland 56, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 7
Lake Mary 44, DeLand 20
Lake Minneola 23, New Smyrna Beach 6
Lake Placid 31, Evangelical Christian 17
Lakeside Christian 44, St. Petersburg Canterbury 20
Land O'Lakes 63, Bayshore 7
Lehigh 42, Riverdale 6
Liberty County 40, Northside Methodist, Ala. 21
Merritt Island Christian 50, Calvary Chapel 0
Miami Ferguson 21, Varela 7
Miami Krop 28, Miami Springs 6
Middleburg 40, Matanzas 7
Miramar 27, North Miami 0
Naples 61, Barron Collier 0
Nease 35, First Coast 14
Newsome 35, Plant 14
Oakleaf 28, Sandalwood 27
Ocala Vanguard def. Pasco, forfeit
Orlando Christian 63, Melbourne Central Catholic 14
Oviedo 26, Flagler Palm Coast 14
Pahokee 41, Okeechobee 7
Palm Beach Central 43, Jupiter 21
Palmetto 48, Lennard 13
Park Vista Community 56, Santaluces 0
Plantation 40, Hollywood Hills 0
Plantation American Heritage 23, Cardinal Gibbons 20
Port St. Lucie 20, Astronaut 13
Raines 13, Terry Parker 9
Rickards 47, Ft. Walton Beach 14
River Ridge 42, Sunlake 7
Riverside 42, Englewood 18
Riverside Christian 28, Duval Charter 19
Santa Fe Catholic 48, Berean Christian 19
Sarasota Riverview 35, Sarasota 0
Satellite 42, Bayside 6
Sebring 37, Hardee 0
Seminole Ridge 34, Fort Pierce Westwood 0
South Fort Myers 33, Lely 7
Spruce Creek 51, Lyman 0
St. Andrew's 51, Spanish River 0
St. Augustine 43, Ridgeview 6
St. John Lutheran 24, Eastland Christian School 20
St. Petersburg Northeast 13, Pinellas Park 12
St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Cooper City 0
Tampa Bay Tech 34, Armwood 26
Tavares 35, St. Cloud 0
The Villages 42, Hernando 15
Tocoi Creek 21, Providence 12
Tohopekaliga 14, Cypress Creek-Orlando 7
Treasure Coast 35, Fort Pierce Central 7
Venice 61, Lakewood Ranch 7
Vero Beach 40, St. Lucie Centennial 28
Viera 39, Harmony 31
Wesley Chapel 13, Nature Coast Tech 7
West Oaks 36, Zarephath 16
Westminster Academy 28, Somerset-Canyons 14
Wharton 48, Spoto 0
Winter Park 41, Hagerty 28
Winter Springs 21, Lake Howell 0
Wiregrass Ranch 43, Strawberry Crest 7
Yulee 21, Ribault 14
Zephyrhills 48, Weeki Wachee 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com