PREP FOOTBALL=

Apopka 20, Evans 6

Auburndale 47, Gateway 7

Autauga Academy, Ala. 21, Munroe Day 12

Baker County 35, Bishop Kenny 14

Bartow 37, Kathleen 0

Belleview 41, Springstead 21

Benjamin 28, Delray American Heritage 22

Berkeley Prep 38, Tampa Catholic 0

Bloomingdale 29, East Bay 7

Boca Raton Community 40, Douglas 3

Bolles School 35, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 0

Braddock def. Miami Coral Park, forfeit

Bradford 14, American Collegiate 12

Cardinal Mooney 27, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21

Carrollwood Day 40, Victory Christian 0

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 26, Sanford Seminole 23

Charlotte 31, North Fort Myers 18

Chiefland 42, Trenton 0

Chiles 45, Ocala Forest 14

Christopher Columbus Catholic 34, Monsignor Pace 14

Clay 32, Palatka 26

Clewiston 38, Avon Park 7

Columbia 27, Westside 9

Community School of Naples 41, Oasis 0

Crystal River 50, Lake Weir 0

Cypress Lake 22, Bonita Springs 14

Dillard 62, Nova 0

Doral Academy Charter 53, Hialeah 12

Dunnellon 28, Madison County 26

Durant 45, Riverview 13

Ed White 44, Paxon 0

Edgewater 44, Winter Haven 14

Eustis 49, Lake Buena Vista 0

First Academy-Orlando 74, Halifax Academy 6

First Baptist 40, Palmetto Ridge 7

Fleming Island 20, Ponte Vedra 6

Fletcher 21, Atlantic Coast 19

Florida 28, Wakulla 24

Foundation Academy 52, Poinciana 0

Glades Day 78, Moore Haven 0

Golden Gate 21, East Lee County 20

Goleman 24, Westland Hialeah 12

Gulf Coast 31, North Port 17

Gulliver Prep 52, Champagnat Catholic 27

Haines City 54, Parrish Community 7

Hollins 13, Seminole 10

IMG Academy Blue 26, Windermere Prep 0

Ida S. Baker 48, Cape Coral 13

Jefferson County 41, FAMU 0

Jones 46, South Lake 6

Keswick Christian def. Boca Raton Christian, forfeit

Key West 48, Gateway 13

Keystone Heights 30, Fort White 14

King 49, Blake 14

King's Academy 49, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 14

Kissimmee Osceola 69, Windermere 0

Lake Brantley 21, West Port 14

Lake Gibson 44, George Jenkins 6

Lake Highland 56, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 7

Lake Mary 44, DeLand 20

Lake Minneola 23, New Smyrna Beach 6

Lake Placid 31, Evangelical Christian 17

Lakeside Christian 44, St. Petersburg Canterbury 20

Land O'Lakes 63, Bayshore 7

Lehigh 42, Riverdale 6

Liberty County 40, Northside Methodist, Ala. 21

Merritt Island Christian 50, Calvary Chapel 0

Miami Ferguson 21, Varela 7

Miami Krop 28, Miami Springs 6

Middleburg 40, Matanzas 7

Miramar 27, North Miami 0

Naples 61, Barron Collier 0

Nease 35, First Coast 14

Newsome 35, Plant 14

Oakleaf 28, Sandalwood 27

Ocala Vanguard def. Pasco, forfeit

Orlando Christian 63, Melbourne Central Catholic 14

Oviedo 26, Flagler Palm Coast 14

Pahokee 41, Okeechobee 7

Palm Beach Central 43, Jupiter 21

Palmetto 48, Lennard 13

Park Vista Community 56, Santaluces 0

Plantation 40, Hollywood Hills 0

Plantation American Heritage 23, Cardinal Gibbons 20

Port St. Lucie 20, Astronaut 13

Raines 13, Terry Parker 9

Rickards 47, Ft. Walton Beach 14

River Ridge 42, Sunlake 7

Riverside 42, Englewood 18

Riverside Christian 28, Duval Charter 19

Santa Fe Catholic 48, Berean Christian 19

Sarasota Riverview 35, Sarasota 0

Satellite 42, Bayside 6

Sebring 37, Hardee 0

Seminole Ridge 34, Fort Pierce Westwood 0

South Fort Myers 33, Lely 7

Spruce Creek 51, Lyman 0

St. Andrew's 51, Spanish River 0

St. Augustine 43, Ridgeview 6

St. John Lutheran 24, Eastland Christian School 20

St. Petersburg Northeast 13, Pinellas Park 12

St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Cooper City 0

Tampa Bay Tech 34, Armwood 26

Tavares 35, St. Cloud 0

The Villages 42, Hernando 15

Tocoi Creek 21, Providence 12

Tohopekaliga 14, Cypress Creek-Orlando 7

Treasure Coast 35, Fort Pierce Central 7

Venice 61, Lakewood Ranch 7

Vero Beach 40, St. Lucie Centennial 28

Viera 39, Harmony 31

Wesley Chapel 13, Nature Coast Tech 7

West Oaks 36, Zarephath 16

Westminster Academy 28, Somerset-Canyons 14

Wharton 48, Spoto 0

Winter Park 41, Hagerty 28

Winter Springs 21, Lake Howell 0

Wiregrass Ranch 43, Strawberry Crest 7

Yulee 21, Ribault 14

Zephyrhills 48, Weeki Wachee 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

