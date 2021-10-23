PREP FOOTBALL=

Baker def. Colstrip, forfeit

Big Timber 37, Three Forks 13

Billings Central 55, Hardin 14

Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 0

Billings West 35, Bozeman 3

Billings West 35, Great Falls Russell 3

Butte Central 41, Stevensville 14

Charlo 62, Seeley-Swan 16

Columbus 44, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 8

Eureka 51, Anaconda 6

Frenchtown 51, East Helena 0

Gallatin 49, Billings Skyview 0

Glasgow 58, Wolf Point 7

Great Falls 35, Great Falls Russell 21

Hamilton 55, Columbia Falls 13

Helena 21, Helena Capital 7

Huntley Project 36, Red Lodge 13

Lewistown (Fergus) 7, Miles City 0

Libby 14, Corvallis 0

Malta 30, Fairfield 14

Power-Dutton-Brady 44, Big Sandy 0

Richey-Lambert 56, Jordan 6

Shepherd 45, Roundup 0

Shields Valley 65, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Sidney 31, Glendive 14

St. Ignatius 64, Plains 0

Townsend 13, Jefferson (Boulder) 7

Valley Christian 52, Noxon 20

White Sulphur Springs 8, Hot Springs 6

Whitefish 38, Polson 24

Whitehall 21, Missoula Loyola 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clark Fork vs. Arlee, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you