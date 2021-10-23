PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker def. Colstrip, forfeit
Big Timber 37, Three Forks 13
Billings Central 55, Hardin 14
Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 0
Billings West 35, Bozeman 3
Billings West 35, Great Falls Russell 3
Butte Central 41, Stevensville 14
Charlo 62, Seeley-Swan 16
Columbus 44, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 8
Eureka 51, Anaconda 6
Frenchtown 51, East Helena 0
Gallatin 49, Billings Skyview 0
Glasgow 58, Wolf Point 7
Great Falls 35, Great Falls Russell 21
Hamilton 55, Columbia Falls 13
Helena 21, Helena Capital 7
Huntley Project 36, Red Lodge 13
Lewistown (Fergus) 7, Miles City 0
Libby 14, Corvallis 0
Malta 30, Fairfield 14
Power-Dutton-Brady 44, Big Sandy 0
Richey-Lambert 56, Jordan 6
Shepherd 45, Roundup 0
Shields Valley 65, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Sidney 31, Glendive 14
St. Ignatius 64, Plains 0
Townsend 13, Jefferson (Boulder) 7
Valley Christian 52, Noxon 20
White Sulphur Springs 8, Hot Springs 6
Whitefish 38, Polson 24
Whitehall 21, Missoula Loyola 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clark Fork vs. Arlee, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
