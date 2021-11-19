PREP FOOTBALL=
4A State Championship=
First Round=
Glendale 49, Flagstaff Coconino 26
Phoenix St. Mary's 34, Buckeye 31
Prescott 14, Bradshaw Mountain 6
5A State Championship=
First Round=
Desert Edge 43, Canyon View 7
Phoenix Horizon 49, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 0
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Tucson Arizona IRHS 7
Tucson Desert View 26, Goodyear Millenium 13
Tucson Salpointe 63, Phoenix Sunnyslope 24
6A State Championship=
First Round=
Casteel High School 38, Phoenix Desert Vista 29
Gilbert Highland 45, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/