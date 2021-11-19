PREP FOOTBALL=

4A State Championship=

First Round=

Glendale 49, Flagstaff Coconino 26

Phoenix St. Mary's 34, Buckeye 31

Prescott 14, Bradshaw Mountain 6

5A State Championship=

First Round=

Desert Edge 43, Canyon View 7

Phoenix Horizon 49, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 0

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Tucson Arizona IRHS 7

Tucson Desert View 26, Goodyear Millenium 13

Tucson Salpointe 63, Phoenix Sunnyslope 24

6A State Championship=

First Round=

Casteel High School 38, Phoenix Desert Vista 29

Gilbert Highland 45, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you