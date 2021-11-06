PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 9A State=

Semifinal=

Herreid/Selby Area 16, DeSmet 14

Howard 21, Wall 17

Class 9AA State=

Semifinal=

Canistota 24, Parkston 20

Platte-Geddes 23, Timber Lake 20

Class 9B State=

Semifinal=

Dell Rapids St. Mary 32, Avon 30

Potter County 22, Faulkton 12

Class 11A State=

Semifinal=

Madison 38, Dell Rapids 28

Milbank 24, Vermillion 0

Class 11AA State=

Semifinal=

Pierre 28, Aberdeen Central 21

Tea Area 35, Yankton 28

Class 11AAA State=

Semifinal=

Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 20

Harrisburg 17, Sioux Falls Lincoln 10

Class 11B State=

Semifinal=

Bridgewater-Emery 28, Beresford 21

Winner 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

