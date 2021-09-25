PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 50, Imbler 0

Astoria 8, Stayton 7

Bonanza 38, Tulelake, Calif. 25

Burns 37, Ontario 14

Corvallis 19, Central 14

Crane 56, Elgin 12

Crater 28, Springfield 6

David Douglas def. Barlow, forfeit

Dayton 38, Blanchet Catholic 8

Dufur 42, Enterprise 14

Echo 57, Monument/Dayville 12

Elkton 21, Yoncalla 2

Grant 10, Franklin 7

Hidden Valley 36, Sweet Home 16

Jefferson PDX 34, Lincoln 14

Lake Oswego 48, Sheldon 17

Lakeridge 30, South Medford 7

Marist 41, Cascade Christian 16

Mazama 21, Eagle Point 20

McDaniel 20, Wells 12

McNary 41, Bend 21

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 59, South Wasco County 25

Mountainside 28, Sherwood 14

North Medford 31, Liberty 27

Pine Eagle 45, Huntington 6

Powder Valley 56, Cove 22

Powers 19, Riddle 13

Roseburg 41, McMinnville 0

St. Paul 67, Camas Valley 22

Tualatin 41, West Salem 7

Vale 12, New Plymouth, Idaho 6

West Linn 24, Camas, Wash. 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Banks vs. Rainier, ccd.

Coquille vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Creswell vs. Lowell, ccd.

Glendale vs. Gold Beach, ccd.

Klamath vs. Madras, ccd.

Milwaukie vs. Henley, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you