PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 50, Imbler 0
Astoria 8, Stayton 7
Bonanza 38, Tulelake, Calif. 25
Burns 37, Ontario 14
Corvallis 19, Central 14
Crane 56, Elgin 12
Crater 28, Springfield 6
David Douglas def. Barlow, forfeit
Dayton 38, Blanchet Catholic 8
Dufur 42, Enterprise 14
Echo 57, Monument/Dayville 12
Elkton 21, Yoncalla 2
Grant 10, Franklin 7
Hidden Valley 36, Sweet Home 16
Jefferson PDX 34, Lincoln 14
Lake Oswego 48, Sheldon 17
Lakeridge 30, South Medford 7
Marist 41, Cascade Christian 16
Mazama 21, Eagle Point 20
McDaniel 20, Wells 12
McNary 41, Bend 21
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 59, South Wasco County 25
Mountainside 28, Sherwood 14
North Medford 31, Liberty 27
Pine Eagle 45, Huntington 6
Powder Valley 56, Cove 22
Powers 19, Riddle 13
Roseburg 41, McMinnville 0
St. Paul 67, Camas Valley 22
Tualatin 41, West Salem 7
Vale 12, New Plymouth, Idaho 6
West Linn 24, Camas, Wash. 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Banks vs. Rainier, ccd.
Coquille vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Creswell vs. Lowell, ccd.
Glendale vs. Gold Beach, ccd.
Klamath vs. Madras, ccd.
Milwaukie vs. Henley, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
