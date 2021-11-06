PREP FOOTBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Curlew 15
Anacortes 13, Everett 12
Arlington 35, Auburn Mountainview 0
Ballard 22, Redmond 20
Bellevue 42, Southridge 0
Brewster 41, Liberty (Spangle) 6
Camas 57, Mt. Rainier 20
Cascade Christian 27, Klahowya 7
Chief Sealth 34, Franklin Pierce 8
Columbia (Burbank) 54, Cle Elum/Roslyn 18
Cusick 46, Republic 6
Davenport 24, Lake Roosevelt 13
DeSales 76, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 14
East Valley (Spokane) 10, Clarkston 7
East Valley (Spokane) 21, West Valley (Spokane) 21, OT
Eastlake 49, Curtis 14
Eastside Catholic 42, Juanita 0
Ellensburg 29, Grandview 9
Enumclaw 28, Washington 26
Ferris 20, Walla Walla 0
Fife 28, Olympic 21
Freeman 39, Cascade (Leavenworth) 14
Glacier Peak 49, Skyline 21
Goldendale 35, Mabton 17
Gonzaga Prep 34, Chiawana 14
Graham-Kapowsin 63, Federal Way 6
Granite Falls 46, Bellingham 6
Hazen 35, Lake Washington 34
Hermiston, Ore. 44, Ridgeline 7
Highline 27, White River 13
Kelso 41, Auburn Riverside 21
Kentwood 17, Woodinville 14
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 28, Cashmere 8
Loudoun County, Va. 21, Heritage 7
Marysville-Pilchuck 62, Blanchet 28
Montesano 42, La Center 20
Moses Lake 30, Wenatchee 13
Mount Tahoma 21, Capital 14
Neah Bay 50, Mossyrock 40
Newport-Bellevue 27, Sammamish 0
Nooksack Valley 33, Cascade (Everett) 20
North Kitsap 42, Renton 7
Northport 28, Inchelium 16
O'Dea 48, Auburn 8
Oak Harbor 47, Mountlake Terrace 0
Omak 33, Newport 28
Onalaska 62, Morton/White Pass 0
Prairie 40, Battle Ground 7
Richland 21, Central Valley 10
River View 42, Kittitas 21
Riverside 58, Chelan 13
Royal 55, Naches Valley 0
Stadium 33, North Thurston 20
Stanwood 40, Lincoln 35
Steilacoom 60, Interlake 0
Sumner 59, Tahoma 21
Tenino 56, Castle Rock 0
Toppenish 56, College Place 13
Tri-Cities Prep 55, White Swan 28
Tumwater 62, Columbia River 14
W. F. West 21, Mark Morris 7
Wapato 50, Highland 3
West Seattle 37, Thomas Jefferson 0
Winlock 38, Evergreen Lutheran 18
Yakama Tribal 80, Touchet 36
Zillah 24, Connell 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com