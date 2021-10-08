PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 54, Lone Jack/Kingville 0
Archie 60, Appleton City/Montrose 8
Ash Grove 35, Clever 0
Aurora 30, Marshfield 19
Ava 35, Thayer 13
Battle 26, Rock Bridge 14
Belton 60, Truman 19
Bolivar 48, Hillcrest 7
Boonville 47, Versailles 17
Bowling Green 56, Louisiana 0
Branson 31, Willard 7
Brookfield 40, Clark County 8
Butler 28, Warsaw 22
Cair Paravel, Kan. 58, Northland Christian 12
California 35, Eldon 28
Capital City 46, Smith-Cotton 7
Carthage 34, Joplin 22
Central (Park Hills) 61, Fredericktown 0
Central (Springfield) 49, Missouri Military Academy 0
Centralia 38, South Shelby 32
Christian Brothers College 48, Chaminade 14
Crystal City 50, Principia 8
Doniphan 32, East Prairie 12
Drexel/Miami(FB) 68, Greenfield 0
Duchesne 50, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 6
East Atchison 13, Stewartsville/Osborne 0
El Dorado Springs 28, Sherwood 16
Eureka 57, Pattonville 21
Fair Grove 59, Buffalo 31
Fayette 42, Harrisburg 26
Festus 35, Pacific 32
Forsyth 49, Strafford 25
Fort Osage 35, Blue Springs South 21
Ft. Zumwalt North 51, Ft. Zumwalt South 3
Gallatin 38, Putnam County 6
Grandview 42, Ruskin 6
Hallsville 56, Blair Oaks 51
Hannibal 48, Moberly 14
Hayti 70, Kelly 10
Helias Catholic 51, Jefferson City 7
Herculaneum 60, Bayless 30
Highland 24, Palmyra 20
Hillsboro 47, DeSoto 0
Hogan Prep 44, Tolton Catholic 8
Holt 28, Troy Buchanan 24
Jackson 55, Farmington 0
Jasper 36, Rich Hill/Hume 0
Kearney 49, Raytown South 8
Kennett 32, Dexter 6
King City/ Union Star 72, Schuyler County 0
Kirksville 28, Mexico 14
Ladue Horton Watkins 26, Lafayette (Wildwood) 23
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 32, Cameron 10
Lamar 52, Monett 21
Lathrop 8, Lawson 0
Lebanon 33, Camdenton 14
Lee's Summit West 31, Blue Springs 14
Lexington 42, Carrollton 0
Liberty (Mountain View) 42, Cabool 28
Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit North 35
Lincoln College Prep 27, Maryville 26
Lindbergh 44, Ritenour 27
Logan-Rogersville 42, Hollister 25
Marceline 49, Salisbury 24
Marionville 62, Sarcoxie 24
Mark Twain 38, Montgomery County 8
Marquette 34, Kirkwood 14
Marshall 30, Fulton 7
McDonald County 41, Reeds Spring 6
Mid-Buchanan 28, East Buchanan 21
Monroe City 58, Macon 38
Mountain Grove 20, Salem 13
Nevada 46, East Newton 6
Nixa 41, Webb City 27
North Andrew 66, Albany 40
North Callaway 44, Wright City 27
North County 47, Windsor (Imperial) 0
North Shelby 14, Stanberry 13
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 8, Parkway South 7
Oak Grove 54, Excelsior Springs 28
Odessa 42, Center 41
Ozark 42, Neosho 14
Park Hill South 7, North Kansas City 0
Parkway North 41, Parkway Central 21
Penney 57, Plattsburg 14
Pleasant Hill 49, Warrensburg 43
Portageville 30, Malden 24
Potosi 28, St. Charles West 21
Raymore-Peculiar 35, Hickman High School 3
Republic 37, Carl Junction 3
Richmond 38, Holden 2
Rock Port 68, Southwest (Livingston County) 14
Rockhurst 28, DeSmet 14
Rockwood Summit 63, McCluer North 0
Russellville 34, Paris 28
Scott City 55, Chaffee 0
Seckman 48, Webster Groves 21
Seneca 27, Cassville 0
Sikeston 62, Charleston 8
Skyline 32, Lighthouse 29
South Callaway 36, Cuba 22
South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 66, DeKalb 18
Southern Boone County 42, Osage 29
Springfield Catholic 14, Mt. Vernon 13
St. Clair 31, Hermann 26
St. Dominic 54, St. Francis Borgia 14
St. Joseph Le Blond 40, West Nodaway 20
St. Louis University 55, Vianney 6
St. Mary's Academy, Kan. 49, St. Joseph Christian 16
St. Michael 69, Crest Ridge 34
St. Paul Lutheran 60, Lockwood/Golden City 34
St. Pius X (Festus) 20, St. Vincent 14
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 63, Benton 7
Ste. Genevieve 61, Perryville 7
Stockton/Sheldon 27, Diamond 14
Sullivan 21, St. James 7
Tipton 50, Slater 31
Union 28, Owensville 26
Valle Catholic 64, Central (New Madrid County) 22
Washington 34, Francis Howell North 7
West Plains 57, Parkview 12
West Platte 54, North Platte 14
Willow Springs 28, Houston 6
Windsor 50, Cole Camp 0
Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 43, Warrenton 28
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 92, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com