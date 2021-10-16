PREP FOOTBALL=

Casper Natrona 28, Thunder Basin 14

Cheyenne East 40, Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Cody 47, Green River 20

Cokeville 28, Big Piney 21

Douglas 41, Buffalo 7

Jackson Hole 21, Powell 17

Kaycee 19, Midwest 14

Lander 30, Rawlins 0

Laramie 42, Cheyenne South 19

Lovell 55, Kemmerer 6

Lusk 38, Southeast 32

Newcastle 10, Burns 6

Pine Bluffs 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie 6

Rock Springs 42, Cheyenne Central 18

Rocky Mountain 41, Wind River 26

Sheridan 38, Campbell County 7

Shoshoni 54, Greybull 6

Thermopolis 40, Mountain View 13

Torrington 21, Wheatland 12

Upton-Sundance 45, Glenrock 0

Worland 34, Riverton 20

Wright 32, Saratoga 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

