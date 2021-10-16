PREP FOOTBALL=
Casper Natrona 28, Thunder Basin 14
Cheyenne East 40, Casper Kelly Walsh 7
Cody 47, Green River 20
Cokeville 28, Big Piney 21
Douglas 41, Buffalo 7
Jackson Hole 21, Powell 17
Kaycee 19, Midwest 14
Lander 30, Rawlins 0
Laramie 42, Cheyenne South 19
Lovell 55, Kemmerer 6
Lusk 38, Southeast 32
Newcastle 10, Burns 6
Pine Bluffs 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie 6
Rock Springs 42, Cheyenne Central 18
Rocky Mountain 41, Wind River 26
Sheridan 38, Campbell County 7
Shoshoni 54, Greybull 6
Thermopolis 40, Mountain View 13
Torrington 21, Wheatland 12
Upton-Sundance 45, Glenrock 0
Worland 34, Riverton 20
Wright 32, Saratoga 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com