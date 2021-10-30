PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 16, Shelton 14
Bainbridge 24, North Mason 20
Bellevue 56, Juanita 0
Blaine 35, Nooksack Valley 21
Blanchet 16, Ballard 12
Bremerton 19, Port Angeles 13
Camas 17, Union 7
Cashmere 22, Chelan 12
Central Valley 50, Ridgeline 14
Chiawana 64, Pasco 7
Cle Elum/Roslyn 48, Highland 0
Curtis 56, Bethel 26
Davenport 42, Reardan 18
Eastmont 36, Davis 8
Eatonville 40, Hoquiam 12
Edmonds-Woodway 3, Arlington 0
Eisenhower 31, Wenatchee 10
Elgin, Ore. 80, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 6
Ellensburg 28, East Valley (Yakima) 6
Enumclaw 31, White River 6
Ferris 32, Cheney 6
Foster 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 14
Gig Harbor 28, River Ridge 6
Goldendale 60, White Swan 8
Gonzaga Prep 28, Mt. Spokane 20
Granite Falls 13, South Whidbey 12
Hermiston, Ore. 22, Hanford 21
Highline 44, Interlake 0
Hockinson 40, Washougal 0
Kamiak 48, Issaquah 22
Kamiakin 54, Sunnyside 19
Kelso 49, Battle Ground 6
La Center 31, Castle Rock 14
Lake Stevens 34, Glacier Peak 28
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 20, Freeman 17
Liberty (Spangle) 40, Asotin 13
Liberty 52, Lake Washington 14
Liberty Bell 56, Bridgeport 0
Lynden 14, Sedro-Woolley 6
Mariner 33, Jackson 13
Mark Morris 48, R.A. Long 7
Marysville-Pilchuck 56, Shorecrest 8
Mead 21, Lewis and Clark 17
Mercer Island 35, Newport-Bellevue 8
Montesano 31, Elma 6
Moses Lake 56, West Valley (Yakima) 17
Mount Baker 54, Meridian 22
Mount Tahoma 48, Stadium 0
Mount Vernon 50, Bellingham 6
Naches Valley 54, La Salle 6
Naselle 54, Chief Leschi 16
Neah Bay 40, Lummi 30
Newport 36, Colville 16
North Kitsap 56, Kingston 0
Oroville 56, Pateros 0
Pomeroy 62, Liberty Christian 6
Prairie 25, Heritage 20
Prosser 28, Ephrata 21
Pullman 24, North Central 8
Raymond 54, Ilwaco 8
Renton 48, Lindbergh 6
Ridgefield 47, Woodland 14
River View 39, Warden 13
Riverside 48, Medical Lake 0
Royal 54, Connell 0
Sehome 44, Cedarcrest 0
Selah 42, Grandview 16
Shadle Park 30, Clarkston 27
Skyview 58, Nelson, Ore. 0
Spanaway Lake 32, Lakes 21
Springdale 46, Inchelium 6
Squalicum 34, Burlington-Edison 13
Stanwood 49, Lynnwood 14
Steilacoom 49, Fife 7
Sumner 49, Olympia 13
Timberline 35, North Thurston 3
Toppenish 14, Zillah 7
Tumwater 48, Centralia 6
W. F. West 35, Black Hills 0
West Valley (Spokane) 35, Rogers (Spokane) 6
Winlock 48, Republic 0
Yelm 43, Central Kitsap 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Archbishop Murphy vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Clallam Bay vs. Mary Knight, ccd.
King's vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), ccd.
Toutle Lake vs. Kalama, ccd.
Wilbur-Creston vs. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com