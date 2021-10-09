PREP FOOTBALL=
Alonso 56, Leto 6
American 29, Mourning 0
Andrew Jackson 16, Baldwin 15
Arnold 14, Rutherford 0
Atlantic Coast 29, Creekside 14
Auburndale 28, Winter Haven 20
Baker 35, Jay 6
Baker County 57, Ridgeview 6
Bartram Trail 26, Ponte Vedra 24
Belen Jesuit 37, Somerset Silver Palms 0
Bell 34, St. Francis 8
Belleview 51, Williston 6
Berkeley Prep 47, Tampa Freedom 7
Bishop Moore 47, Pine Ridge 12
Bishop Snyder 30, Trinity Christian-Deltona 6
Blountstown 72, North Florida Christian 33
Braddock 38, Miami Ferguson 30
Braden River 35, Lely 0
Cardinal Gibbons 56, Pine Crest 7
Cardinal Mooney 44, Bradenton Christian 14
Carrollwood Day 58, Seffner Christian 36
Celebration 33, Tohopekaliga 15
Central Florida Christian 49, Cedar Creek Christian 0
Champagnat Catholic 41, Barron Collier 23
Chiefland 57, Hamilton County 19
Christ's Church 34, St. Joseph Academy 14
Christopher Columbus Catholic 49, Southwest Miami 7
Clay 33, Eastside 13
Clewiston 31, Cypress Lake 14
Columbia 28, Riverside 26
Community School of Naples 41, Fort Myers Canterbury 3
Coral Glades 30, Flanagan 16
Coral Shores 38, Marathon 8
Cottondale 52, Franklin County 6
Crestview 27, Andalusia, Ala. 21
Dade Christian 51, Cambridge Christian 7
Davenport 20, Poinciana 8
DeLand 29, Deltona 15
Delray American Heritage 41, Cypress Bay 21
Dunnellon 12, North Marion 9
Duval Charter 35, Vero Beach Master's Academy 6
Eagle's View 58, Halifax Academy 6
East Lee County 14, Mariner 13
Eau Gallie 64, Bayside 34
Episcopal 35, Middleburg 32
First Academy-Leesburg 28, Bronson 20
First Academy-Orlando 42, Trinity Prep 7
First Baptist 47, True North 7
Fletcher 12, Ribault 7
Florida Christian 14, Westminster Christian 0
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 42, Coral Springs 6
Fort Meade 56, Discovery 0
Foundation Academy 31, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0
Frostproof 13, DeSoto County 7
Gainesville Christian 24, Cornerstone 20
Gateway 42, Marco Island 7
George Steinbrenner 24, Gaither 14
Glades Day 21, Evangelical Christian 0
Gulf 32, Brooksville Central 0
Harmony 45, Liberty 6
Heritage 42, Astronaut 0
Hernando 7, Springstead 3
Hillsborough 35, Chamberlain 6
Hollins 38, Sunlake 10
Hollywood Hills 21, Pembroke Pines 6
IMG Academy White 31, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 6
Jesuit 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 21
Keswick Christian 48, Indian Rocks 31
Keystone Heights 56, Crescent City 21
Lake Highland 70, Windermere Prep 0
Lake Mary Prep 31, Foundation Christian 0
Lake Minneola 40, Carol City 14
Lake Wales 55, Hardee 13
Lakeland 20, Apopka 17
Lakeland Christian 42, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 16
Lakewood 36, East Lake 6
Land O'Lakes 40, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 17
Largo 22, Boca Ciega 20
Lecanto 30, Crystal River 6
Lemon Bay 57, Booker 6
Lennard 54, Riverview 14
Maclay 31, Wewahitchka 30
Madison County 27, Suwannee 0
Mandarin 35, Ed White 20
Marianna 34, Bay 14
Matanzas 36, Lake Howell 0
Melbourne 14, Palm Bay 13
Menendez 15, Terry Parker 14, 2OT
Merritt Island Christian 48, St. John Lutheran 0
Miami 37, Coral Gables 7
Miami Krop 24, Miami Beach 7
Miami Southridge 47, Mater Academy Charter 6
Miami Washington 13, Glades Central 6
Milton 28, Pensacola 7
Miramar 43, Hallandale 6
Mitchell 51, Hudson 14
Monarch 23, Douglas 21
Mosley 30, Navarre 7
Mount Dora Christian 55, Melbourne Central Catholic 7
Mulberry 12, Lake Placid 0
Naples 39, Atlantic Community 10
Niceville 21, Miami Edison 14
North Bay Haven 34, Freeport 0
North Fort Myers 9, Island Coast 3
North Port 24, Bayshore 16
Oasis Christian 24, World of Knowledge 18
Ocala Forest 29, Leesburg 6
Ocala Trinity Catholic 49, Bishop Verot 26
Ocala Vanguard 26, Jefferson 0
Orangewood Christian 64, Asheville Christian, N.C. 20
Orlando Christian 15, Wildwood 6
Oviedo Master's Academy 33, Faith Christian 15
P.K. Yonge 43, Tocoi Creek 7
Pace 44, Munroe Day 29
Palmer Trinity 42, Palm Glades Prep 6
Palmetto Ridge 43, Gulf Coast 31
Pataula Charter, Ga. 41, Sneads 6
Pensacola Catholic 23, Gadsden County 18
Pensacola Washington 44, Tate 7
Pine Forest 34, Baker, Ala. 14
Plant City 25, Bloomingdale 15
Plantation 42, Piper 19
Port Charlotte 20, Riverdale 15
Raines 20, Sandalwood 14
Ransom Everglades 37, Pompano Beach 7
Real Life Christian 21, Eastland Christian School 15
Rickards 21, Godby 16
Ridge Community 32, Haines City 30
River Ridge 28, Wesley Chapel 21
Riverside Christian 36, St. Petersburg Canterbury 8
Rocky Bayou Christian 41, Aucilla Christian 27
Santa Fe Catholic 30, Bishop McLaughlin 22
Seabreeze 34, Father Lopez Catholic 0
Shorecrest Prep 48, Old Plank Christian 2
Somerset-Canyons 20, Boca Raton Christian 10
South Broward 35, Everglades 0
South Sumter 39, Mount Dora 7
South Walton 40, Port St. Joe 36
Southeast 15, Sarasota 9
Space Coast 16, Titusville 0
Spoto 14, Robinson 7
St. Andrew's 49, North Broward 21
St. Augustine 28, Nease 21
St. John Neumann 41, Oasis 0
St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 56, Graceville 0
St. Petersburg Catholic 34, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 28
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, South Plantation 0
Strawberry Crest 27, Brandon 0
Sumner 31, Middleton 21
Tampa Bay Tech 21, Newsome 9
Treasure Coast 7, Pahokee 0
Trenton 47, Branford 28
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 27, Plantation American Heritage 14
Umatilla 42, Anclote 24
Union County 28, Dixie County 12
University Christian 41, Newberry 26
Valdosta, Ga. 48, Westside 6
Venice 41, Manatee 8
Wakulla 45, Jefferson County 0
Walton 35, Bozeman School 14
West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 13
West Nassau County 40, Palatka 19
Western 23, Coconut Creek 0
Wharton 42, Plant 0
Wiregrass Ranch 40, Zephyrhills 7
Wolfson 44, Stanton College Prep 0
Zephyrhills Christian 44, Zarephath 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Citrus vs. The Villages, ppd.
Gateway Charter vs. Estero, ccd.
Immokalee vs. Moore Haven, ppd.
Marist, Ga. vs. Bolles School, ccd.
St. Cloud vs. Gateway, ppd.
Wellington vs. Santaluces, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com