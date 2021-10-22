PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Abilene 42, Odessa 7
¶ Austin Vandegrift 70, Round Rock Westwood 3
¶ Cibolo Steele 56, SA South San Antonio 6
¶ Cypress Fairbanks 20, Houston Memorial 0
¶ Dallas Jesuit 37, Richardson Berkner 0
¶ Deer Park 55, Pasadena 0
¶ Denton Guyer 35, McKinney Boyd 10
¶ Galena Park North Shore 17, Houston King 0
¶ Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson 21
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Katy Taylor 20
¶ Lewisville 38, Coppell 15
¶ McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Porter 7
¶ New Braunfels 31, SA East Central 20
¶ Odessa Permian 21, San Angelo Central 7
¶ Pearland Dawson 35, Alvin 21
¶ Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 17
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Irving Nimitz 0
¶ Round Rock 49, Round Rock Stony Point 7
¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 26, Round Rock McNeil 0
¶ SA Churchill 42, SA MacArthur 10
¶ SA Reagan 35, SA Roosevelt 7
¶ Spring Westfield 55, Spring Dekaney 0
¶ The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe 14
¶ Wylie 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Abilene Wylie 16, Canyon Randall 13
¶ Aledo 65, Waco University 14
¶ Brenham 45, Elgin 13
¶ Castroville Medina Valley 21, Lockhart 20
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Adamson 0
¶ Denton Ryan 55, Frisco Heritage 14
¶ Dripping Springs 52, SA Harlandale 14
¶ EP Del Valle 33, EP El Dorado 23
¶ Friendswood 62, Baytown Goose Creek 0
¶ Grapevine 68, FW South Hills 0
¶ Hutto 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
¶ Lubbock Coronado 49, Amarillo Caprock 14
¶ Lucas Lovejoy 38, Frisco 15
¶ Lufkin 27, Cleveland 16
¶ SA Alamo Heights 21, Boerne-Champion 17
¶ Vidor 40, Livingston 7
¶ WF Rider 56, Plainview 20
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dumas 45, Hereford 0
¶ Graham 43, Vernon 9
¶ Huffman Hargrave 41, Splendora 7
¶ Lamesa 52, Kermit 3
¶ Lubbock Estacado 31, Perryton 10
¶ Midland Greenwood 41, Monahans 14
¶ Seminole 27, Borger 0
¶ Springtown 21, Decatur 0
CLASS 3A=
¶ Brady 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 27
¶ Brownfield 14, Slaton 6
¶ Bushland 66, Dalhart 12
¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 34, Palestine Westwood 13
¶ Coleman 31, Cisco 7
¶ Idalou 41, Stanton 6
¶ Poth 49, Nixon-Smiley 0
¶ Spearman 56, Dimmitt 0
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 70, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
¶ Universal City Randolph 42, Cotulla 0
¶ Wall 29, Breckenridge 26
¶ Woodville 49, Hardin 0
CLASS 2A=
¶ Archer City 49, Munday 7
¶ Barksdale Nueces Canyon 56, Prairie Lea 6
¶ Bovina 15, Smyer 0
¶ Bremond 43, Hubbard 35, OT
¶ Burton 28, Granger 22
¶ Clarendon 21, Wellington 20
¶ Crawford 54, Bosqueville 14
¶ Falls City 59, Runge 0
¶ Farwell 56, Stinnett West Texas 0
¶ Goldthwaite 49, Winters 13
¶ Lockney 40, Hamlin 15
¶ Marlin 47, Kerens 0
¶ Post 42, Floydada 0
¶ Roby 62, Aspermont 13
¶ Sabinal 46, La Pryor 0
¶ Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46
¶ Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43
¶ Stratford 35, Gruver 0
¶ Sudan 18, Ropesville Ropes 12, OT
¶ Tenaha 49, Cushing 6
¶ Vega 53, Booker 6
¶ Wheeler 40, Memphis 13
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 53, Coolidge 8
¶ Ackerly Sands 52, Wilson 7
¶ Aquilla 54, Penelope 8
¶ Avalon 70, Milford 24
¶ Benjamin 54, Chillicothe 0
¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 57, Trinidad 7
¶ Fort Davis 56, Marfa 8
¶ Garden City 68, TLC Midland 0
¶ Gordon 70, Three Way 13
¶ Jayton 64, Guthrie 16
¶ Jonesboro 59, Zephyr 0
¶ Knox City 52, Vernon Northside 0
¶ Ladonia Fannindel 60, Forestburg 0
¶ Lamesa Klondike 54, Loop 6
¶ Lingleville 56, Santa Anna 8
¶ Lometa 51, Evant 6
¶ McLean 73, Claude 64
¶ Miami 57, Lefors 12
¶ Morgan 50, Kopperl 0
¶ Nazareth 41, Kress 40
¶ Oakwood 63, Apple Springs 0
¶ Oglesby 60, Mount Calm 0
¶ Richland Springs 48, Mullin 0
¶ Saint Jo 62, Bryson 6
¶ Sanderson 20, Grandfalls-Royalty 12
¶ Strawn 54, Gustine 0
¶ Walnut Springs 62, Iredell 14
¶ Water Valley 71, Eden 18
¶ Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18
¶ Woodson 61, Haskell Paint Creek 16
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Austin Regents 63, Brownsville St. Joseph 6
¶ Dallas Episcopal 46, Houston St. John’s 18
¶ Lubbock Christian 61, Willow Park Trinity Christian 21
¶ Tomball Concordia 49, SA Christian 7
OTHER=
¶ Beaumont United 33, La Porte 7
¶ Buda Johnson 14, Seguin 0
¶ Fort Bend Christian 63, Victoria St. Joseph 7
¶ Longview Heritage 54, Garland Christian 6
¶ Rule def. Harrold , forfeit
¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 28, Rio Grande City 0
¶ Smoking for Jesus Ministry 58, Jubilee 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
High Island vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.
