PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Abilene 42, Odessa 7

¶ Austin Vandegrift 70, Round Rock Westwood 3

¶ Cibolo Steele 56, SA South San Antonio 6

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 20, Houston Memorial 0

¶ Dallas Jesuit 37, Richardson Berkner 0

¶ Deer Park 55, Pasadena 0

¶ Denton Guyer 35, McKinney Boyd 10

¶ Galena Park North Shore 17, Houston King 0

¶ Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson 21

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Katy Taylor 20

¶ Lewisville 38, Coppell 15

¶ McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Porter 7

¶ New Braunfels 31, SA East Central 20

¶ Odessa Permian 21, San Angelo Central 7

¶ Pearland Dawson 35, Alvin 21

¶ Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 17

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Irving Nimitz 0

¶ Round Rock 49, Round Rock Stony Point 7

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 26, Round Rock McNeil 0

¶ SA Churchill 42, SA MacArthur 10

¶ SA Reagan 35, SA Roosevelt 7

¶ Spring Westfield 55, Spring Dekaney 0

¶ The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe 14

¶ Wylie 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Wylie 16, Canyon Randall 13

¶ Aledo 65, Waco University 14

¶ Brenham 45, Elgin 13

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 21, Lockhart 20

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Adamson 0

¶ Denton Ryan 55, Frisco Heritage 14

¶ Dripping Springs 52, SA Harlandale 14

¶ EP Del Valle 33, EP El Dorado 23

¶ Friendswood 62, Baytown Goose Creek 0

¶ Grapevine 68, FW South Hills 0

¶ Hutto 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

¶ Lubbock Coronado 49, Amarillo Caprock 14

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 38, Frisco 15

¶ Lufkin 27, Cleveland 16

¶ SA Alamo Heights 21, Boerne-Champion 17

¶ Vidor 40, Livingston 7

¶ WF Rider 56, Plainview 20

CLASS 4A=

¶ Dumas 45, Hereford 0

¶ Graham 43, Vernon 9

¶ Huffman Hargrave 41, Splendora 7

¶ Lamesa 52, Kermit 3

¶ Lubbock Estacado 31, Perryton 10

¶ Midland Greenwood 41, Monahans 14

¶ Seminole 27, Borger 0

¶ Springtown 21, Decatur 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Brady 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 27

¶ Brownfield 14, Slaton 6

¶ Bushland 66, Dalhart 12

¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 34, Palestine Westwood 13

¶ Coleman 31, Cisco 7

¶ Idalou 41, Stanton 6

¶ Poth 49, Nixon-Smiley 0

¶ Spearman 56, Dimmitt 0

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 70, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

¶ Universal City Randolph 42, Cotulla 0

¶ Wall 29, Breckenridge 26

¶ Woodville 49, Hardin 0

CLASS 2A=

¶ Archer City 49, Munday 7

¶ Barksdale Nueces Canyon 56, Prairie Lea 6

¶ Bovina 15, Smyer 0

¶ Bremond 43, Hubbard 35, OT

¶ Burton 28, Granger 22

¶ Clarendon 21, Wellington 20

¶ Crawford 54, Bosqueville 14

¶ Falls City 59, Runge 0

¶ Farwell 56, Stinnett West Texas 0

¶ Goldthwaite 49, Winters 13

¶ Lockney 40, Hamlin 15

¶ Marlin 47, Kerens 0

¶ Post 42, Floydada 0

¶ Roby 62, Aspermont 13

¶ Sabinal 46, La Pryor 0

¶ Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46

¶ Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43

¶ Stratford 35, Gruver 0

¶ Sudan 18, Ropesville Ropes 12, OT

¶ Tenaha 49, Cushing 6

¶ Vega 53, Booker 6

¶ Wheeler 40, Memphis 13

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 53, Coolidge 8

¶ Ackerly Sands 52, Wilson 7

¶ Aquilla 54, Penelope 8

¶ Avalon 70, Milford 24

¶ Benjamin 54, Chillicothe 0

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 57, Trinidad 7

¶ Fort Davis 56, Marfa 8

¶ Garden City 68, TLC Midland 0

¶ Gordon 70, Three Way 13

¶ Jayton 64, Guthrie 16

¶ Jonesboro 59, Zephyr 0

¶ Knox City 52, Vernon Northside 0

¶ Ladonia Fannindel 60, Forestburg 0

¶ Lamesa Klondike 54, Loop 6

¶ Lingleville 56, Santa Anna 8

¶ Lometa 51, Evant 6

¶ McLean 73, Claude 64

¶ Miami 57, Lefors 12

¶ Morgan 50, Kopperl 0

¶ Nazareth 41, Kress 40

¶ Oakwood 63, Apple Springs 0

¶ Oglesby 60, Mount Calm 0

¶ Richland Springs 48, Mullin 0

¶ Saint Jo 62, Bryson 6

¶ Sanderson 20, Grandfalls-Royalty 12

¶ Strawn 54, Gustine 0

¶ Walnut Springs 62, Iredell 14

¶ Water Valley 71, Eden 18

¶ Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18

¶ Woodson 61, Haskell Paint Creek 16

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin Regents 63, Brownsville St. Joseph 6

¶ Dallas Episcopal 46, Houston St. John’s 18

¶ Lubbock Christian 61, Willow Park Trinity Christian 21

¶ Tomball Concordia 49, SA Christian 7

OTHER=

¶ Beaumont United 33, La Porte 7

¶ Buda Johnson 14, Seguin 0

¶ Fort Bend Christian 63, Victoria St. Joseph 7

¶ Longview Heritage 54, Garland Christian 6

¶ Rule def. Harrold , forfeit

¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 28, Rio Grande City 0

¶ Smoking for Jesus Ministry 58, Jubilee 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

High Island vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

