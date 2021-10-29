PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrews 22, Murphy 12
Apex Middle Creek 30, Cary 2
Asheville 49, Enka 0
Asheville Erwin 35, North Buncombe 22
Asheville Reynolds 60, McDowell County 0
Belmont South Point 49, North Gaston 14
Boonville Starmount 21, East Wilkes 0
Bunn 40, Louisburg 12
Burlington Cummings 55, Graham 22
Burlington Williams 35, Person 7
Camden County 34, Manteo 14
Canton Pisgah 45, North Henderson 7
Cape Fear 57, Gray's Creek 27
Cary Christian 40, Grace Christian-Raleigh 0
Central Cabarrus 51, Northwest Cabarrus 49
Chambers 33, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
Chapel Hill 35, Northern Durham 14
Charlotte Christian 28, Charlotte Country Day 0
Charlotte Myers Park 14, Charlotte Olympic 10
Charlotte Providence 38, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Charlotte Latin 7
Cherokee 36, Swain County 7
Cherryville 23, Bessemer City 6
China Grove Carson 42, South Rowan 21
Chocowinity Southside 52, Jones County 12
Claremont Bunker Hill 42, Catawba Bandys 21
Clayton Cleveland 55, Clayton 6
Clinton 56, East Bladen 25
Concord Cox Mill 29, South Iredell 22, OT
Concord Robinson 27, Mount Pleasant 0
Cornelius Hough 58, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Currituck County 36, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14
Davidson Community School 7, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6
Durham Hillside 43, Southern Alamance 8
Durham Jordan 42, Durham Riverside 8
East Bend Forbush 28, Wilkes Central 0
East Burke 28, West Caldwell 18
East Davidson 54, West Davidson 7
East Duplin 31, Southwest Onslow 14
East Forsyth 35, West Forsyth 14
East Gaston 52, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
East Surry 47, Surry Central 0
Eastern Alamance 48, Orange 27
Eastern Randolph 46, Randleman 0
Eastern Wayne 28, Goldsboro 14
Edenton Holmes 48, Hertford County 38
Elizabeth City Northeastern 58, Pasquotank County 6
Erwin Triton 24, Harnett Central 21
Fayetteville Pine Forest 26, Spring Lake Overhills 20
Fayetteville Sanford 42, Western Harnett 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 55, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Westover 44, Fayetteville Smith 6
Forest City Chase 41, R-S Central 29
Franklin 21, Asheville Roberson 7
Friendship 47, Green Level 26
Galax, Va. 27, West Stokes 7
Garner 49, Wendell Corinth Holders 22
Gaston KIPP Pride 42, Northwest Halifax 26
Gastonia Ashbrook 21, Gastonia Huss 6
Gastonia Forestview 28, Belmont Cramer 18
Gates County 58, Robersonville South Creek 50
Greensboro Dudley 42, Eastern Guilford 3
Greensboro Grimsley 42, Northern Guilford 36
Greensboro Smith 44, Northeast Guilford 0
Greenville Conley 53, South Central Pitt 0
Greenville Rose 21, Havelock 14
Halifax Academy 70, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 28
Harrells Christian 49, Trinity Christian 14
Hickory Ridge 47, West Cabarrus 6
Hickory St. Stephens 40, Newton Foard 10
Holly Ridge Dixon 21, Richlands 20
Holly Springs 31, Cary Panther Creek 17
Hope Mills South View 35, Fayetteville Britt 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Monroe Sun Valley 9
Jacksonville 54, Jacksonville Northside 6
Jacksonville White Oak 66, Swansboro 23
Jamestown Ragsdale 53, Western Guilford 0
John Paul II Catholic 28, Kinston Parrott Academy 6
Kannapolis Brown 47, Concord 0
Kinston 31, North Lenoir 14
Knightdale 49, Raleigh Wakefield 42
Lee County 42, Southern Lee 0
Lenoir Hibriten 29, South Caldwell 18
Maiden 25, Newton-Conover 7
Matthews Butler 42, Charlotte Independence 13
Matthews Weddington 23, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 18
Mayodan McMichael 40, North Forsyth 34, OT
Metrolina Christian Academy 34, Raleigh Wake Christian 20
Mint Hill Rocky River def. Charlotte Garinger, forfeit
Mitchell County 37, Avery County 6
Monroe 38, Marshville Forest Hills 9
Mooresboro Jefferson 43, Carolina Pride 12
Mooresville 14, Lake Norman 0
Morganton Freedom 21, Alexander Central 7
Mount Airy 49, Alleghany County 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 34, Lake Norman Charter 29
Nash Central 19, Roanoke Rapids 17
Newton Grove Hobbton 50, North Duplin 26
Newton Grove Midway 61, Fairmont 6
North Brunswick 40, Wilmington Ashley 31
North Davidson 35, Thomasville Ledford 14
North Iredell 10, West Iredell 0
North Lincoln 37, East Lincoln 14
North Moore 36, Chatham Central 6
North Pitt 70, Farmville Central 7
North Raleigh Christian 19, Raleigh Ravenscroft 14
North Stanly 42, Albemarle 0
North Surry 46, North Wilkes 32
Northampton County 50, Weldon 6
Northern Nash 33, Rocky Mount 28
Northwest Guilford 37, Southwest Guilford 33
Oak Grove 35, Central Davidson 28
Pembroke Swett 13, Lumberton 5
Pfafftown Reagan 38, Winston-Salem Reynolds 20
Pikeville Aycock 44, Southern Wayne 0
Pinetown Northside 77, Pamlico County 40
Polk County 21, Brevard 19
Princeton 63, North Johnston 0
Providence Grove 66, Trinity Wheatmore 12
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 58, High Point Christian Academy 6
Raleigh Broughton 23, Raleigh Athens Drive 13
Raleigh Leesville Road 43, Raleigh Enloe 0
Raleigh Millbrook 30, Wake Forest 27
Richmond County 48, Scotland 21
Riverside Martin 34, Bertie County 0
Robbinsville 31, Hayesville 14
Robert B. Glenn 62, Davie County 28
Rockingham County 24, Winston-Salem Atkins 12
Rocky Mount Academy def. Raleigh St. David's, forfeit
Salisbury 60, North Rowan 0
Shelby 16, Lawndale Burns 14
Shelby Crest 42, Kings Mountain 20
Smithfield-Selma 44, East Wake 25
South Granville 51, Granville Central 6
South Johnston 41, West Johnston 19
South Mecklenburg 48, Charlotte Harding 0
South Stanly 27, Monroe Union Academy 18
South Stokes 33, Elkin 7
Southeast Guilford 24, Greensboro Page 23
Southeast Halifax def. Rocky Mount Prep, forfeit
Southern Guilford 12, High Point Central 0
Southern Nash 48, Franklinton 22
Southern Pines Pinecrest 64, Cameron Union Pines 6
Southwestern Randolph 53, Trinity 6
St. Pauls 54, Red Springs 8
Swannanoa Owen 48, Madison County 21
Sylva Smoky Mountain 35, East Henderson 0
Thomasville 48, Lexington 6
Vance County def. Oxford Webb, forfeit
Walkertown 52, High Point Andrews 8
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Warsaw Kenan 28
Washington 47, Ayden-Grifton 14
Watauga County 48, Ashe County 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 45, Monroe Piedmont 19
Waynesville Tuscola 35, West Henderson 28
West Brunswick 21, South Brunswick 14
West Carteret 34, Croatan 14
West Charlotte 37, North Mecklenburg 7
West Columbus 32, East Columbus 16
West Craven 24, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
West Lincoln 21, Lincolnton 18
West Rowan 40, East Rowan 7
West Stanly 21, Anson County 7
West Wilkes 12, South Davidson 6
Western Alamance 21, Pittsboro Northwood 6
Whiteville 56, South Columbus 7
Wilmington Hoggard 35, New Hanover County 7
Wilmington Laney 56, Topsail 6
Wilson Fike 21, Wilson Hunt 14
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 58, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
